ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Celtics Trade Targets with 2023 Trade Deadline 2 Months Away

The farther the Boston Celtics travel into the 2022-23 NBA season, the more they cement themselves as the campaign's strongest club. On Wednesday, they visited the Phoenix Suns, the Western Conference's No. 2 seed, and promptly dealt the home team a 27-point defeat. It was Boston's 17th win in its last 19 games.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy