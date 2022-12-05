You don’t have to worry about getting an enhanced driver’s license or ID card to fly any time soon. The Real ID Act has been pushed back another two years. The Real ID Act was passed in 2005 to make flying safer and was passed in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks of 9/11. It was supposed to go into effect in 2008, but states were given an opportunity to extend that deadline until 2009…then 2011…then the deadline was then pushed back to 2013. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) kept pushing the date as states continued to struggle to comply with the rules. Then came the pandemic and another extension to May of 2023.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO