RosieRebel
3d ago
It's hard for me to understand how we can be requiring this advanced verification to use commercial airlines, but requiring something similar to vote is not acceptable.
Anonymous
3d ago
I'm sure my 85 year old mother will be so happy to hear that all those hoops she had to jump through this year to get this new license could have waited.... She only had to gonto the DMV three to four times to get it all straightened out..... What an afront to everyone that got one.
Okie7491
3d ago
Just great. Took me 6 months to get all my paperwork from 3 marriages, divorces and etc. lol. I have mine but that's plenty of time for everyone to get it done.
