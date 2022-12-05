ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford hoops falls to Arizona State

By Kevin Borba
 4 days ago

Stanford was unable to pull out the victory against Arizona State

After falling behind in the first half for the fifth game in a row against what is looking to be a very solid Arizona State team, Stanford had plenty of chances to steal a victory in Tempe.

The now 3-6 (0-2) Cardinal fell 68-64 to the now 8-1 (2-0) Sun Devils despite going on  a 13-2 run early in the second half, and 10-2 run later in the half that gave the Cardinal their first lead since 2-0.  The lead wouldn't even last a minute, as Desmond Cambridge Jr. who finished with 19 points swiped the ball and ended up making a layup that gave the Sun Devils the lead for good.

What really hurt Stanford's late surge was leading scorer Spencer Jones fouling out with 1:35 remaining. Jones has solidified himself as the most consistent scorer for a Cardinal team that is not efficient by any means on offense.

Stanford will get a chance to regroup as they don't have a game until December 16, against a Green Bay team that has yet to win a game. Arizona State's next matchup has them heading to Dallas to take on SMU.

