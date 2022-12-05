FOOTBALL: A Rocky Style Victory Sends Neumann-Goretti to the State Championship

Read full article on original website
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Temple Defeats Saint Joseph’s in Gritty, Hard-Fought City Clash; Clinches Share of Big-5 Title
PHILA.-- In recent years, the regular season meeting between Temple and Saint Joseph’s didn’t have much significance beyond it being a Big-5 matchup. Both teams would typically be vying for the second-place spot behind normally-first-place Villanova. Well, have the times changed or what? By holding off a pesky...
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
BOYS BASKETBALL: A League Packed With State Championship Contenders - The PCL Returns in Full Force
PHILADELPHIA – Jason Fisher will be the first to confess that winning a state championship is still something that doesn’t resonate when discussing the growth of the Devon Prep program. Even after claiming the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) Class 3A title in Hershey last season, the 10th...
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Whitmore Shines in What Villanova Hopes is Sign of Things to Come
VILLANOVA, PA - drove into the lane and drew two defenders. He attempted to change his shot in midair to convert but the ball hit right off the front of the rim. Instead of retreating to the other end, he immediately went right back up, corralled it out of the air with one hand and slammed it through with force.
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
WOMENS BASKETBALL: The Hawks Continue Undefeated Start to Season with Win Over Drexel
PHILADELPHIA --The Saint Joseph’s women’s basketball team continued to prove on Sunday why they should be receiving votes to be ranked, with a dominant 69-49 win over Drexel. The Hawks were a balanced offensive juggernaut. Sophomore star Talya Brugler had 15, but wasn’t the lone scorer on the...
Jay Wright at ease leaving Nova after 'fighting it' as coach
VILLANOVA, Pa. — (AP) — Jay Wright settled in a booth at the restaurant across the street from the basketball gym he called home for two decades and the cheerful waitress quizzed him at lunch if he had dined here before. He had, the spot is a popular...
‘It’s bogus’: Steel-High standout Durrell Ceasar Jr.’s father says suspension for state title game is unjust
It looks like Durrell Ceasar Jr. won’t be suiting up for Steel-High in Thursday’s Class A state title football game, and the father of the record-setting Rollers’ receiver says that is just not right. Ceasar Jr. was suspended for two games after being ejected for a pair...
Pa. becomes 21st state where high school athletes can make money from endorsements
Pennsylvania is the 21st state to allow name, image and likeness (NIL) deals for high school athletes. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association voted to approve NIL deals on Wednesday.
Former Harrisburg, Texas A&M LB Andre White Jr. says he is entering transfer portal
Former Harrisburg star Andre White Jr. is looking for a new college football home. White Jr., who announced Tuesday that he has entered the transfer portal, spent the past four years at Texas A&M. He will have one season left to play at his next stop. White Jr. played in...
papreplive.com
Owen J. Roberts has 11 announce college commitments
Eleven Owen J. Roberts student-athletes recently announced their college decisions during a signing ceremony at the school with family, friends and coaches. Making their athletic college commitments were: Stefania Fedun (golf/Lehigh University), Claire Zubey (Penn State/cross country/track and field), Andrew McGonigle (Penn State/cross country/track and field), Alexa Vogelman (lacrosse/Syracuse University), Gabbi Kouri (lacrosse/University of Florida), Colby Wasson (lacrosse/Xavier University), Rachel Sbei (lacrosse/Furman University), Ava Clemson (lacrosse/Butler University), Avery Wentzel (lacrosse/Duquesne University), Kalli Mullen (lacrosse/Haverford College) and Cailin Harrington (lacrosse/Villanova University).
First Jim Gardner Retires, Now Another Long-time Philadelphia TV News Anchor is Leaving
As those in and around Philadelphia prepare to watch 6ABC's Jim Gardner retire after decades of anchoring Action News, there's another big change coming to another big TV station in the region. NBC10 reports Jim Rosenfield will be leaving the station to be closer to home in New York and...
Social Clubs and Secret Societies in Early Philadelphia
Across from City Hall stands the Masonic Temple, an enormous, medieval-style building. The Free Masons have gathered there since 1873. If the popular imagination were a tavern, like the ones where Philadelphians first gathered, Free Masonry would be downing Fish House Punch with the Illuminati and the Knights Templar–ancient orders with esoteric rituals and terrifying powers. In reality, while the Free Masons descend from medieval guilds, the first modern lodge was founded in 18th century England as a fraternal order–or, in other words, a social club. While the Free Masons adopted medieval-sounding ceremonies and titles, they have always served a modern purpose: fellowship and mutual benefits.
‘You have to change with the times’: Delco sportswriter reflects on decades-long career
Terry Toohey is an assistant sports editor and sports writer for the Delaware County Daily Times. He has been with the paper since 1981, and if it has happened in Delaware County sports over the last 40 years, chances are he has covered it.
Sixth bus of migrants arrives in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia Monday morning. The bus arrived at 30th Street Station around 6 a.m.Emilio Buitrago from the organization Casa de Venezuela tells CBS3 there were 52 people on the bus, some already had travel arrangements or were picked up by family or friends. Thirty-one migrants are heading to the welcome center in Hunting Park.Buitrago also says the migrants are coming from multiple Latin American countries. The people are mostly Dominicans, Cubans, Nicaraguans and Colombians.This is the sixth busload of asylum seekers from the US-Mexico border in Texas in three weeks. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said his state has sent 13,200 migrants to Democratic-led cities since August. Last week, the fifth bus arrived in Philadelphia. Two buses arrived on Nov. 25 at 30th Street Station. Within hours, over half the people aboard the buses were on their way to their next destinations, immigrant advocacy groups said.
WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K From Wawa
One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Saturday, Dec. 3, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was sold at WAWA #480, 196 Crown Point Road, Thorofare in Gloucester County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, Dec. 3, drawing...
This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco
Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Philly Trio Shot At Driver For Turning Down Wrong Lane: Police
Philadelphia police are searching for three suspects they say opened fire at a driver who turned into the wrong lane. Investigators said the driver was traveling northeast on 66th Street in the city's Overbrook section at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 when they went into the wrong lane while turning left on Lebanon Avenue.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Main Line Media News
New owners of Montco deli keep tradition going
For the last 10 years, Marcella and Matt McManus have savored delicious hoagies from the neighborhood eatery, Giuliano’s Deli. Located just two blocks from their Glenside, Montgomery County home, the couple became regulars at the local spot specializing in Italian hoagies, a variety of hot and cold sandwiches and beer.
