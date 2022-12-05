ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FOOTBALL: A Rocky Style Victory Sends Neumann-Goretti to the State Championship

By Marc Narducci Photos: James Quinn
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
philadelphiasportsdigest.com

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Temple Defeats Saint Joseph’s in Gritty, Hard-Fought City Clash; Clinches Share of Big-5 Title

PHILA.-- In recent years, the regular season meeting between Temple and Saint Joseph’s didn’t have much significance beyond it being a Big-5 matchup. Both teams would typically be vying for the second-place spot behind normally-first-place Villanova. Well, have the times changed or what? By holding off a pesky...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
papreplive.com

Owen J. Roberts has 11 announce college commitments

Eleven Owen J. Roberts student-athletes recently announced their college decisions during a signing ceremony at the school with family, friends and coaches. Making their athletic college commitments were: Stefania Fedun (golf/Lehigh University), Claire Zubey (Penn State/cross country/track and field), Andrew McGonigle (Penn State/cross country/track and field), Alexa Vogelman (lacrosse/Syracuse University), Gabbi Kouri (lacrosse/University of Florida), Colby Wasson (lacrosse/Xavier University), Rachel Sbei (lacrosse/Furman University), Ava Clemson (lacrosse/Butler University), Avery Wentzel (lacrosse/Duquesne University), Kalli Mullen (lacrosse/Haverford College) and Cailin Harrington (lacrosse/Villanova University).
POTTSTOWN, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

Social Clubs and Secret Societies in Early Philadelphia

Across from City Hall stands the Masonic Temple, an enormous, medieval-style building. The Free Masons have gathered there since 1873. If the popular imagination were a tavern, like the ones where Philadelphians first gathered, Free Masonry would be downing Fish House Punch with the Illuminati and the Knights Templar–ancient orders with esoteric rituals and terrifying powers. In reality, while the Free Masons descend from medieval guilds, the first modern lodge was founded in 18th century England as a fraternal order–or, in other words, a social club. While the Free Masons adopted medieval-sounding ceremonies and titles, they have always served a modern purpose: fellowship and mutual benefits.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Delaware

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Delaware and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Sixth bus of migrants arrives in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia Monday morning. The bus arrived at 30th Street Station around 6 a.m.Emilio Buitrago from the organization Casa de Venezuela tells CBS3 there were 52 people on the bus, some already had travel arrangements or were picked up by family or friends. Thirty-one migrants are heading to the welcome center in Hunting Park.Buitrago also says the migrants are coming from multiple Latin American countries. The people are mostly Dominicans, Cubans, Nicaraguans and Colombians.This is the sixth busload of asylum seekers from the US-Mexico border in Texas in three weeks. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said his state has sent 13,200 migrants to Democratic-led cities since August. Last week, the fifth bus arrived in Philadelphia. Two buses arrived on Nov. 25 at 30th Street Station. Within hours, over half the people aboard the buses were on their way to their next destinations, immigrant advocacy groups said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco

Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Main Line Media News

New owners of Montco deli keep tradition going

For the last 10 years, Marcella and Matt McManus have savored delicious hoagies from the neighborhood eatery, Giuliano’s Deli. Located just two blocks from their Glenside, Montgomery County home, the couple became regulars at the local spot specializing in Italian hoagies, a variety of hot and cold sandwiches and beer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy