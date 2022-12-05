Read full article on original website
The Nowata Ironmen were 2-0 when they took the court against the 4A Mannford Pirates. The Pirates would roll in a big way over the Ironmen in a game that was only close after the first quarter, 15-9. The Ironmen had a second quarter that ultimately lost them this one, being outscored 20-2 in the second with the score being 35-11 at the half.
No basketball games for Bartlesville High School this weekend. A different than usual tournament schedule for both BHS clubs means they are light on contests in early December. Both BHS clubs will be in action between Christmas and New Year in tournament play. The Lady Bruins head to Idabel while the Bruin guys are going to the Tournament of Champions in Tulsa.
Pawhuska boys and girls would roll in its first-round opponents in the opening round of the Alva-NWOSU Shootout Thursday afternoon. The boys would trail against Alva’s JV team after the first quarter but dominated the rest of the game winning 52-29. A few seconds before halftime, Huskie guard Tahnahkeh...
Bartlesville High was swept by Bixby at Bruin Field House on Tuesday night, as both Bruin clubs had trouble keeping up with the Spartans. On the girls’ side, Bartlesville was up against it from the beginning. Bixby topped the Bruin girls 96-52. The offense was better for Bartlesville, but...
The Nowata Ironmen boys and girls basketball teams played their first round games of the Ty Hewitt Tournament, winning both. Girls won their game on Monday, 55-44 over Chelsea and they will play Mannford on Wednesday. Ironmen guys won their game as well on Tuesday night over Fairland, 66-36. In...
By Christian Potts Photo of Bixby's Jakeb Snyder by Michael Kinney History was made and legendary status cemented as six schools wrapped up state championships on the football field last weekend. Just six teams remain now, playing for the state titles in Classes 2A, A and B this weekend. This ...
The Nowata Ironmen are fresh off a blow-out victory of Fairland on Tuesday in the first round of the Ty Hewitt Tournament, 66-36. The Ironmen were once again led in scoring by Spencer Bullen and Skylar Stevens. That win put the Ironmen at 2-0 after they beat Dewey last week in their opener as well, 65-55.
Bartlesville High swimmer Griffin Craig is headed to Nationals on Thursday. Craig and Bartlesville swim coach Chad Englehart are both flying to Austin, Texas for the Speedo Winter Junior National Championships. Craig will swim in the 200-yard backstroke, the 400-yard IM and the 200-yard butterfly. Craig is a junior as...
Pawhuska boys and girls basketball tipped off the season in dominating fashion against Shidler. Starting with the girl’s game, the Lady Huskies would storm past the Lady Tigers 57-26. PHS allowed only two points in the first quarter and nearly half of Shidler’s points came in the third quarter. The Lady Huskies start the season 1-0 and face Catoosa in the first round of the NWOSU-Alva Shootout Thursday at 3:20.
Here are the results of our local participants in the 2022 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas:. Tie-Down Roping: Tyler Milligan Pawhuska, came in 12th with a time of 20.2. He missed with first loop,but caught with the second. Barrel Racing: Wenda Johnson of Pawhuska came in 1st with a...
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The City of Bartlesville is asking residents to reserve water. The decision was sparked by this year’s drought, which has reduced the amount of water in the three lakes that generate the area’s water supply. Surprisingly, most of the residents who talked with FOX23...
2 News Oklahoma is on the scene in midtown Tulsa where a business is evacuated and the Tulsa Fire Department and Hazmat crews are on scene.
2 News first reported in 2020 that $130 million of federal funding was approved for the hospital near 7th and Houston.
The City of Claremore and Claremore Police Department are planning to create a Tri-County Fire and Police Training Center in Claremore.
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A power outage is scheduled in Broken Arrow for Wednesday and will only impact 14 customers, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO). The City of Broken Arrow said the scheduled outage may affect a few homes and businesses in the Broken Arrow area from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. while system upgrades are being completed.
TULSA, Okla. — A.J. Croce is bringing his father’s music alive again, with a tour dedicated to all your Jim Croce favorites. A.J has spent the past 30 years making a reputation of his own a piano player and vocalist. In the past few years though, the ‘Croce Plays Croce’ concept took off with him sharing stories and songs from his father, his own songs and covers of the songs he says influenced them both.
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Public Works Director Keith Henry announced the City of Bartlesville is holding its next free residential yard debris collection this week of Dec. 5-9. This event is held usually twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall, to help Bartlesville solid waste.
A bridge reconstruction project that benefits both Washington County and the Cherokee Nation has been in planning for some time. Although funding won’t be available until 2023, other obstacles have been overcome so the project can now be officially announced as moving forward as a partnership between the Washington County Commissioners and the Cherokee Nation Tribal leaders.
WASHINGTON COUNTY ELECTION BOARD reminds candidates that the Board of Education Filing Period Ends Today,Wed, Dec 5-7, 2022 , at 5:00pm. This is for the Primary Election: February 14,2023 / General: April 4, 2023. If only two candidates file for a Board of Education office, both candidates will appear on...
You have to check out this massive mansion and epic estate that's for sale in Oklahoma. It's one of, if not the most expensive homes for sale in the Sooner State. This place is beyond amazing and if you've ever wondered what 8.5 million dollars will buy, it's a lot! Take a virtual tour. Check out the photo gallery below.
