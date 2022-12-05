The Nowata Ironmen were 2-0 when they took the court against the 4A Mannford Pirates. The Pirates would roll in a big way over the Ironmen in a game that was only close after the first quarter, 15-9. The Ironmen had a second quarter that ultimately lost them this one, being outscored 20-2 in the second with the score being 35-11 at the half.

NOWATA, OK ・ 22 HOURS AGO