Memphis Grizzlies Medical Update
Upon reevaluation, Desmond Bane is progressing in his rehabilitation from a right big toe sprain and sesamoid injury and has been cleared to begin a gradual re-loading protocol. If the toe responds positively to the re-loading protocol, a return to play is projected in 3-4 weeks.
Chuck Checks In - 12.08.2022
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 115 Wizards 111. (Bulls: 10-14, 6-5 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 27 Wizards: Porzingis: 28 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11 Wizards: Porzingis: 9. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Caruso: 9. Wizards: Morris: 8. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Wizards missed nine free throws.
Stats Leaders: Who are top clutch scorers so far this season?
Each Tuesday throughout the season, we’ll break down the leaders in a specific statistical category — digging into player tracking, play-type and shot-type data to go beyond the box score to highlight some of the game’s top performers. This week we’ll focus on the league’s top scorers...
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Dec. 6
There won’t be a lot of action in the NBA with just three games on the schedule Tuesday. The Heat just played Monday, so don’t be surprised if they rest a starter or two. The Lakers are starting to heat up behind Anthony Davis, and they’ll have a difficult task ahead of them playing the Cavaliers in Cleveland. Finally, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will host Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. Let’s highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups (and a few to possibly avoid).
See Brittney Griner on flight back to US
WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. CNN's Kylie Atwood reports on video of her flight returning to the US.
First Photos From Brittney Griner's Release Go Viral After WNBA Star Finally Returns Home
Brittney Griner's release photos go viral after former WNBA star gets freed from Russia
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Not Many Rookies in NBA History Got to the Free Throw Line as Often as Paolo Banchero is This Year
ORLANDO - What’s clear through his first 19 NBA games is that Paolo Banchero has a knack for getting to the free throw line. One might argue it’s his biggest strength at this stage of his young career. This came in handy in the final moments of the...
Game Rewind: Pacers 115, Timberwolves 121
There was plenty of drama through the first six games of the Indiana Pacers’ seven-game road trip, so it was no surprise the last leg of the away stretch proved no different. The Pacers (13-12) trailed by 23 points in the second quarter, led by eight in the third...
Kia MVP Ladder: It's Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Luka Doncic tonight
Fling one ladder to the floor only to rise a couple rungs toward the top of the Kia Race to the MVP Ladder. That’s the feat Giannis Antetokounmpo pulled off in rebounding from what he called “the ladder incident” in the aftermath of a Nov. 18 loss at Philadelphia. Since that night at Wells Fargo Center, the Milwaukee Bucks’ star has scored at least 30 points in a career-high eight consecutive games in leading the team to a 6-2 record, as it preps for Friday’s road clash against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (10 ET, ESPN).
Report: Latest Clippers Trade Rumors Revealed
The LA Clippers have been active at the trade deadline nearly every year since Steve Ballmer took over. Whether it was trading Blake Griffin in 2018, trading Tobias Harris in 2019, acquiring Marcus Morris in 2020, trading Lou Williams in 2021, or acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington last year, the Clippers have made a big move each of the last several years.
Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Game Preview
ORLANDO – “The results will come.”. That’s the message Markelle Fultz and the Orlando Magic are preaching amidst the team’s current nine-game losing streak. Their belief is that by continuing to focus on the minute details – learning from mistakes, bringing high-energy night in and night out, and honing-in on the game plan – the results will eventually take care of themselves.
Jazz guard Collin Sexton (hamstring) to be reevaluated in 1 week
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton will be reevaluated in 1 week after an MRI on Thursday confirmed he has a mild hamstring strain in his right leg, the team announced. Sexton is in his fifth NBA season and first with Utah, where he’s averaging 14.3 points on 49.3% from the field, 3.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per contest during the 2022-23 season.
Tickets on sale now for NBA All-Star 2023 fan events
SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 8, 2022 — The NBA today announced that tickets are on sale now for NBA All-Star 2023 fan events taking place Friday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb.19 in Salt Lake City including: Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, NBA Rising Stars, NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T, NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T and the NBA G League Next Up Game. Tickets are available at NBAEvents.com and through the NBA Events App, which can be downloaded in the Apple Store or Google Play Store.
Pool Report on the Flagrant Foul Penalty 2 called on Jordan Clarkson in the Fourth Quarter of the Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Sarah Todd (Deseret News) with Crew Chief Marc Davis following tonight’s Warriors at Jazz Game. QUESTION: What was the reason/reasons Clarkson was assessed a Flagrant 2?. DAVIS: Replay determined that Clarkson’s contact above the shoulder was deemed both unnecessary and excessive as...
Pistons, Bogey get rolling in second half to put the Heat on ice
Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 116-96 win over the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. LATE CHARGE – Nobody would want to go into free agency coming off a season where you had to play 82 games against the Miami Heat. The Heat love to play grinding, physical defense that makes their opponent wind up attempting to create something in the final seconds of the shot clock on a preponderance of possessions. They play the same way at the other end. They’re 26th in the NBA in pace and that’s by design. It’s the opposite of they heyday of Lakers Showtime basketball. But it can be brutally effective. When Miami is on its home court and manages to dictate pace as it often does – as it did against the Pistons on Tuesday for more than 24 minutes – it usually bodes well for the Heat. So credit the Pistons for recovering after Miami took an early 17-6 lead in a game where 11 points feels like 25. Miami led by seven with eight minutes to go in the third quarter when the Pistons made their move, outscoring the Heat 24-12 to finish the quarter. Bogan Bogdanovic scored 28 of his 31 in the second half and hit a pair of dagger triples in the fourth quarter, one with six minutes left to put the Pistons up 10 and another less than two minutes later to stretch the lead to 15. Bogdanovic hit 7 of 9 from the 3-point line. The Pistons are now 3-1 in their last four games with wins at Denver, Utah and Miami.
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 7, 2022
If the second game of New Orleans’ four-game homestand has even 10 percent of the entertainment value that Sunday’s opener did, it will be a fun evening in the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday. The Pelicans (15-8) will try to win their fifth straight game overall (Oklahoma City, Toronto, San Antonio, Denver) and fifth consecutive on their home floor (Golden State, OKC, Toronto, Denver), hosting Detroit (7-19) at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.
Three Things to Know: Lakers at Cavaliers 12-6-22
The Lakers (10-12) face Cleveland (15-9) on Wednesday evening for the second time this season, this one coming in Ohio. The game tips at 4:30 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet, TNT and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. AD’S RIDICULOUS RUN. There’s been...
Avery Dennison Becomes Official Embellishment Partner of the Sacramento Kings
Avery Dennison Provides Player Names, Numbers and Jersey Patches for the Sacramento Kings and Offers Fans Options for Customization and Personalization. The Merchandise Partnership Aims to Maximize Fan Engagement through Digitally Connected Shirt Embellishments that Bridge the Physical and Digital Worlds. Local Youth Basketball Programming will be Supported by Avery...
Learning the Hard Way
About nine months ago, Scottie Barnes put on an incredible performance against the Los Angeles Lakers with 31 points, a career-high 17 rebounds, and six assists while shooting 14-of-21 from the field. LeBron James sang his praises after the game and it was all part of one chapter of a...
