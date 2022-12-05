The Liver King has caught a lot of heat recently due to his steroid usage but is promising that is all behind him now. The man known as The Liver King has had a fall from grace. His rise in popular fitness culture over the past few years was very quick and due to his outrageous physique and personality, people were really drawn to him. The premise behind The Liver King persona was to eat raw organ meat and live an ancestral way of life. The Liver King has a YouTube channel dedicated to this lifestyle and his all-natural caveman way of living. He is also affiliated with a liver supplement that promotes his hypothesis that eating liver can lead to living well.

