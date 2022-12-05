Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: If Crawford Felt Like He Was Gonna Win, He Would've Took Spence Offer
For as dominant as both Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have been over the years, neither man has established themselves as the head honcho of the 147-pound division. Of course, following years of back-and-forth bickering, fans rejoiced as the two sides immured themselves in a room as intense negotiations proceeded. While all signs pointed to an undisputed showdown taking place at the tail end of the year, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) revealed that constructing a deal with team Spence had become essentially impossible.
Valeria Loureda’s Cheeky Instagram Celebrates Becoming WWE's First Cuban American Woman
Hot girls in MMA (or any line of work) tend to get a lot of attention, and it's not hard to understand why: it's because attractive people sell, regardless of the product you're shilling. It can be waist trainers on Instagram or tickets to a mixed martial arts event where someone is going to be on the receiving end of a beatdown.
TMZ.com
Tekashi 6ix9ine Shows Off Boxing Skills, Not Interested In Celeb Fight
Tekashi 6ix9ine has been spending a ton of time in the boxing gym recently ... but those looking to see him settle his many beefs in the ring are SOL -- 'cause TMZ Sports is told the rapper is NOT interested in taking a celebrity fight. The New York rapper...
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford pitches alternative scenario for Errol Spence Jr
Terence Crawford threw a curveball this week with his view on where a fight with welterweight rival Errol Spence Jr. could take place. Crawford, speaking ahead of his clash with David Avanesyan on Saturday night, drew question marks over the scenario. The WBO champion said to Tha Boxing Voice: “I...
Liver King Talks Redemption, Staying Natty Going Forward And Calling Up Derek From MPMD To Thank Him
The Liver King has caught a lot of heat recently due to his steroid usage but is promising that is all behind him now. The man known as The Liver King has had a fall from grace. His rise in popular fitness culture over the past few years was very quick and due to his outrageous physique and personality, people were really drawn to him. The premise behind The Liver King persona was to eat raw organ meat and live an ancestral way of life. The Liver King has a YouTube channel dedicated to this lifestyle and his all-natural caveman way of living. He is also affiliated with a liver supplement that promotes his hypothesis that eating liver can lead to living well.
hotnewhiphop.com
Floyd Mayweather Splurges On Impressive Porsche 911
Floyd Mayweather continues to showcase his wealth. Floyd Mayweather is easily one of the richest athletes on the entire planet. Throughout his career, he has amassed well over $1 billion. As it stands, he is no longer doing prize fights. However, he is still making plenty of money when it comes to the world of exhibition fights.
ringsidenews.com
Goldberg Refused To Have A Match Against Gillberg
Goldberg is certainly a legend in the pro wrestling business, especially after making a name for himself during WCW. His threatening on-screen demeanor usually welcomes challenges from anyone in the wrestling business. Despite the fact that he’s one of the most dominate forces in pro wrestling history, Goldberg never wanted to tangle with his mini-me.
Former Bellator fighter Valerie Loureda gets new WWE name
Loureda will be going by the name Lola Vice in WWE.
