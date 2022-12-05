ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stations on the Red Line's Ashmont branch falling apart again

I just don't understand how these stations are so overbuilt and so lacking at the same time. North station is my favorite example of something that has aged like meth addict. It isn't that old!. For all the problems with the DC Metro, most of the stations still look pretty...
WCVB

Officials ID wrong-way driver killed in Route 3 crash in Duxbury

DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth, Massachusetts, woman is dead after a wrong-way crash Tuesday night in Duxbury. The two-vehicle crash happened on Route 3 south near Exit 20 shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said a driver was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Route 3 and struck...
DUXBURY, MA
whdh.com

State Police: Portion of Route 1A in Revere closed due to large crowd

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid using a portion of Route 1A in Revere due to a crowd that gathered by the Wonderland Marketplace and beach. Massachusetts State Police said Route 1A in the area of the 151 VFW Parkway was closed to traffic around 3 p.m. due to a large crowd that had formed during the afternoon.
REVERE, MA
NECN

Dramatic Rescue: Firefighters Remove Driver From Car That Crashed Over Wall in Everett

Firefighters came to the rescue of a woman who became trapped in her car after it drove off a five-foot embankment on Wednesday afternoon in Everett, Massachusetts. The incident happened around 12:18 p.m., when a woman reportedly lost control of her car in the 500 block of Broadway and drove through a fence and off a small wall. She was stuck in the driver's seat as the car hung at a perilous angle, and firefighters were eventually able to free her.
EVERETT, MA
CBS Boston

Child struck by car at Beverly High school

BEVERLY - Police are investigating how a fifth-grade child was hit by a car at Beverly High School on Wednesday afternoon.Police said the child was taken to the hospital and the driver stayed on the scene.The identity of the child and the extent of the injuries are still unknown.
BEVERLY, MA
capecod.com

2 hospitalized after pickup truck plunges off Plymouth bridge

PLYMOUTH – Two people were taken to a hospital after their pickup plunged off a bridge into a river in Plymouth. It happened shortly before 9 PM Monday on Warren Avenue at Ryder’s Way. The truck ended up partially submerged in the Eel River, Plymouth Police are investigating the crash. MassDOT inspectors were called to check the bridge.
PLYMOUTH, MA

