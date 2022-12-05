Read full article on original website
16 displaced after driver plows into triple decker on London Street in East Boston
The Boston Fire Department reports no injuries after a driver drove into 106 London St. in East Boston shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday. 16 residents were displaced pending an inspection to ensure no structural damage. The department did not say if the car already had a parking ticket or...
Missing Person from South Boston in 1979 – BPD is looking for information
Boston Police Department is looking for information regarding a missing person case in South Boston back in 1979. Joseph Patrick Breen was last seen on the evening of November 12, 1979. Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD Unsolved Square at 617-343-4470.
Just One Station: footage shows car in Everett crashing through fence and into driveway below
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A home surveillance camera captured a wild wreck in Everett Wednesday. Cameras along the path caught a car leaving a driveway on High Street, crossing the road, narrowly missing a parked car, then slam into the fence before it fell. The car was left hanging on the edge of a wall.
Child with autism dropped off at wrong bus stop, found wandering East Boston streets
BOSTON — An East Boston mother is demanding answers after she says her 11-year-old daughter was dropped off at the wrong bus stop. Elizabeth Montanez’s daughter Olivia has autism and is an individualized education program, which requires door-to-door bus service. Montanez told Boston 25 News she was left...
Stations on the Red Line's Ashmont branch falling apart again
I just don't understand how these stations are so overbuilt and so lacking at the same time. North station is my favorite example of something that has aged like meth addict. It isn't that old!. For all the problems with the DC Metro, most of the stations still look pretty...
East Boston man arrested for smashing MBTA bus window and attempting to assault an officer
BOSTON — A 40-year-old East Boston man has been placed into custody by Transit Police for smashing an MBTA bus window and attempting to assault an officer. According to officers, the man used a brick to smash the window at Maverick Sq, around 7 p.m. on December 7. This...
Plymouth woman identified as driver killed in fatal wrong-way Duxbury crash
State Police: Portion of Route 1A in Revere closed due to large crowd
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid using a portion of Route 1A in Revere due to a crowd that gathered by the Wonderland Marketplace and beach. Massachusetts State Police said Route 1A in the area of the 151 VFW Parkway was closed to traffic around 3 p.m. due to a large crowd that had formed during the afternoon.
Guy held on charges he slammed man to the pavement outside Faneuil Hall bar, causing possibly permanent neck injury
A Plymouth man was ordered held in lieu of $2,000 bail today on charges he threw a 68-year-old man to the ground in front of J.J. Donovan's Tavern early Sunday, leaving his victim with a serious neck injury and a large forehead gash, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
Child struck by car at Beverly High school
BEVERLY - Police are investigating how a fifth-grade child was hit by a car at Beverly High School on Wednesday afternoon.Police said the child was taken to the hospital and the driver stayed on the scene.The identity of the child and the extent of the injuries are still unknown.
Man beat woman to ground and stole her dog in Cambridge, but the dog managed to escape, police say
Cambridge Police report they are looking for a man they say attacked a woman, then grabbed her dog's leash and made off with the pet in the area of Market and Windsor streets early Monday. Police say the woman was walking her eight-month-old dog shortly after midnight:. The survivor noticed...
Serious crash shuts down both sides of I-95 in Danvers
DANVERS, Mass. — A serious crash shut down both sides of Interstate 95 in Danvers on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway just before Exit 69 near Maple Street. There was no immediate word on the condition of those involved in the crash.
2 hospitalized after pickup truck plunges off Plymouth bridge
PLYMOUTH – Two people were taken to a hospital after their pickup plunged off a bridge into a river in Plymouth. It happened shortly before 9 PM Monday on Warren Avenue at Ryder’s Way. The truck ended up partially submerged in the Eel River, Plymouth Police are investigating the crash. MassDOT inspectors were called to check the bridge.
Malden cemetery suffers several acts of vandalism, veterans memorial toppled
Crews were hard at work Thursday morning trying to repair damage at a Malden cemetery after several graves were vandalized, including a veterans memorial statue that was toppled. According to Forestdale Cemetery Superintendent Chris Rosa, 10 different crews were on cemetery grounds Thursday cleaning up the multiple acts of vandalism.
Driver hits kindergartener crossing Centre Street at the library in West Roxbury
A little kid crossing Centre Street at Bellevue Street was hit by a car driver who apparently ran a red light there, around 3:25 p.m., according to witnesses - although the driver says he thinks he had a green light. "There was a whole group of people in the middle...
