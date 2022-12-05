Read full article on original website
Farm protections, elected officials’ salaries on Wasatch County Council agenda
In one of the final meetings for the current Wasatch County Council, farmers could gain new protections, elected officials could get raises, and Park City Police could get jurisdiction inside the county line. This December is the last month that Marilyn Crittenden, Danny Goode and Jeff Wade will serve on...
New Heber high school site finalized, annexed into city
The land for the new high school in Wasatch County is set for construction after Heber City cleared an administrative hurdle, to the chagrin of a neighbor. Years in the making, the school site annexation in Heber City is now final. The city council voted 3 to 1 Tuesday to add roughly 50 acres west of downtown to city limits for the school.
Wasatch County Council passes law that could hamper UDOT efforts to build Heber bypass
The Wasatch County voted Wednesday to allow landowners to create agriculture protection areas, which could make it harder for the state to build a highway bypass wherever it may want. What began with a group of farmers asking for safeguards on their land has resulted in the creation of an...
Wasatch County Sheriff, Park City Police join to enforce parking at Bonanza Flat
The Wasatch County Council struck an agreement with Park City Police and passed a budget with salary increases for elected officials. Wasatch County officials say people have routinely ignored parking rules at Bonanza Flat in recent years, and they want law enforcement agencies to try a new way to enforce the rules there.
Workers start moving into new Canyons Village affordable housing
This week, Summit County hospitality workers will begin moving into the new affordable housing project in Canyons Village, dubbed Slopeside Village. The project’s first building received its certificate of occupancy from the county Tuesday. With the building now able to officially open, 240 workers are scheduled to move in this week.
kslnewsradio.com
Downtown Ogden expansion project begins finalizing plans
OGDEN, Utah — Ogden is starting to finalize Phase One plans for its 25-year master plan. The plan, called Make Ogden, aims to redevelop downtown Ogden. The first project on the books for Make Ogden is the WonderBlock. Ogden City’s Redevelopment Manager Damen Burham said this development will solve...
Mountainland Tech plans new 1,200-student Heber campus in 2026
A future neighbor to the Heber Valley’s second high school says it wants to offer hands-on industry training in classrooms and the workforce. Mountainland Technical College plans to open a campus between Midway Lane and the future high school east of Heber City. MTech Senior Director of Student Services...
Avalanche control is an explosive business in Park City
On Tuesday, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office reported an avalanche in the Dutch Draw area of The Canyons side of Park City Mountain, between the lifts Peak Five and Ninety-Nine 90. According to Andy Van Houten, snow safety director of Park City Mountain, the avalanche occurred in the back...
New commuter bus route from SLC to Park City rolls out this weekend
High Valley Transit announced Thursday afternoon that it has finalized details for the bus service it will run between Salt Lake City and Park City. The transit service has stepped in to take over that route following the Utah Transit Authority’s announcement earlier in the fall that it would discontinue the bus due to a driver shortage.
Park City to begin bus service to Richardson Flat, Park City Heights
Park City’s full winter transit service goes into effect Sunday, bringing new routes that will serve the Park City Heights neighborhood and the Richardson Flat park and ride. The new6 Silver route will run to the Richardson Flat park and ride every 20 minutes, and will also make stops...
Adaptive skiers say proposed Thaynes Canyon parking plan not adequate to meet needs
Golfers, hikers and cross-country skiers have been parking along Thaynes Canyon Drive for years. Then in April, Park City staff notified the city council that parking along the street was unauthorized. White Pine Touring Nordic Center has had a contract with the city for decades to use the golf course...
Wasatch Crest treatment facility appeal withdrawn
In early November, the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission approved plans for the substance abuse treatment facility on Highland Dr. Part of that approval included a lengthy list of conditions — most prominently, setting the maximum number of patients at 16. Wasatch Crest initially proposed double that, at 32. Wasatch...
denver7.com
How bringing in new companies is inadvertently creating a housing crisis in some states
Outdoor spaces, including parks, have become homes for people who access housing in Salt Lake City, Utah. “This year, particularly, we have had a lot of families unsheltered, living in cars and even in tents with children," said Wendy Garvin, who leads the nonprofit organization, Unsheltered Utah,. Garvin has been...
utahstories.com
The Fate of Ogden’s Union Station
OGDEN ― A storm brews in this mountainside city over what will become of its iconic but neglected Union Station. The original train station at the base of Historic 25th Street dated back to 1869. As train travel expanded, that station gave way to its larger predecessor in 1889, a structure that succumbed to fire in 1923.
Park City schools celebrate landmark day for special education
The Park City School District calls National Special Education Day an opportunity to recognize strides made in recognition of students' rights. Teachers and administrators say National Special Education Day is a day to celebrate the culture around special education. 47 years ago on December 2, 1975, Congress passed the Individuals...
ksl.com
Judge calls Orem mayor 'lynchpin' in fraud case, orders him and son to pay $1M
OREM — Orem Mayor David Young, his real estate company Torch13 LLC and his son have been ordered by an Alabama judge to pay more than $1 million in a lawsuit over fraudulent business loans. Young, who was elected mayor of Orem last year, and his son Shawn D....
kslnewsradio.com
West Jordan Elementary School is closing its gates after 40 years
WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan Elementary is closing its gate for the last time at the end of the school year, due to safety issues within the infrastructure. The President of the Board of Education for the Jordan School District Tracy Miller told KSL News an independent assessor deemed the structural integrity of the temporary modules, used as classrooms, not up to scratch.
Cedar Crest Village presentation, input session to be held in Coalville Thursday
In the simplest terms, the Cedar Crest Village Overlay is a collaboration between two dozen property owners who want to bring their 1,000 acres together to plan a new town. The overlay would stand in contrast to the smaller development projects historically seen on the East side, which county officials have said are a byproduct of disjointed land planning. Piecemeal development has been a problem because it makes it difficult to tie subdivisions together with support services like sewer systems or commercial centers where people can buy groceries and necessities.
Black Rock, Heber City’s newest hotel chock full of year round amenities
HEBER, Utah — Black Rock Mountain Resort is a semi-hidden gem in Heber, just 35 minutes from the Salt Lake City airport, and offers easy access to some of the […]
kslnewsradio.com
Real estate agents, along with Utah residents, being scammed on Zillow
PARK CITY, Utah — Summit County residents aren’t the only ones being scammed on the real estate app Zillow. The Utah Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate said real estate agents are also being duped. “Vacant lot or land parcel listings are an easier target for...
