ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
KPCW

New Heber high school site finalized, annexed into city

The land for the new high school in Wasatch County is set for construction after Heber City cleared an administrative hurdle, to the chagrin of a neighbor. Years in the making, the school site annexation in Heber City is now final. The city council voted 3 to 1 Tuesday to add roughly 50 acres west of downtown to city limits for the school.
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Workers start moving into new Canyons Village affordable housing

This week, Summit County hospitality workers will begin moving into the new affordable housing project in Canyons Village, dubbed Slopeside Village. The project’s first building received its certificate of occupancy from the county Tuesday. With the building now able to officially open, 240 workers are scheduled to move in this week.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Downtown Ogden expansion project begins finalizing plans

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden is starting to finalize Phase One plans for its 25-year master plan. The plan, called Make Ogden, aims to redevelop downtown Ogden. The first project on the books for Make Ogden is the WonderBlock. Ogden City’s Redevelopment Manager Damen Burham said this development will solve...
OGDEN, UT
KPCW

Mountainland Tech plans new 1,200-student Heber campus in 2026

A future neighbor to the Heber Valley’s second high school says it wants to offer hands-on industry training in classrooms and the workforce. Mountainland Technical College plans to open a campus between Midway Lane and the future high school east of Heber City. MTech Senior Director of Student Services...
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Avalanche control is an explosive business in Park City

On Tuesday, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office reported an avalanche in the Dutch Draw area of The Canyons side of Park City Mountain, between the lifts Peak Five and Ninety-Nine 90. According to Andy Van Houten, snow safety director of Park City Mountain, the avalanche occurred in the back...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

New commuter bus route from SLC to Park City rolls out this weekend

High Valley Transit announced Thursday afternoon that it has finalized details for the bus service it will run between Salt Lake City and Park City. The transit service has stepped in to take over that route following the Utah Transit Authority’s announcement earlier in the fall that it would discontinue the bus due to a driver shortage.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Wasatch Crest treatment facility appeal withdrawn

In early November, the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission approved plans for the substance abuse treatment facility on Highland Dr. Part of that approval included a lengthy list of conditions — most prominently, setting the maximum number of patients at 16. Wasatch Crest initially proposed double that, at 32. Wasatch...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
utahstories.com

The Fate of Ogden’s Union Station

OGDEN ― A storm brews in this mountainside city over what will become of its iconic but neglected Union Station. The original train station at the base of Historic 25th Street dated back to 1869. As train travel expanded, that station gave way to its larger predecessor in 1889, a structure that succumbed to fire in 1923.
OGDEN, UT
KPCW

Park City schools celebrate landmark day for special education

The Park City School District calls National Special Education Day an opportunity to recognize strides made in recognition of students' rights. Teachers and administrators say National Special Education Day is a day to celebrate the culture around special education. 47 years ago on December 2, 1975, Congress passed the Individuals...
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

West Jordan Elementary School is closing its gates after 40 years

WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan Elementary is closing its gate for the last time at the end of the school year, due to safety issues within the infrastructure. The President of the Board of Education for the Jordan School District Tracy Miller told KSL News an independent assessor deemed the structural integrity of the temporary modules, used as classrooms, not up to scratch.
WEST JORDAN, UT
KPCW

Cedar Crest Village presentation, input session to be held in Coalville Thursday

In the simplest terms, the Cedar Crest Village Overlay is a collaboration between two dozen property owners who want to bring their 1,000 acres together to plan a new town. The overlay would stand in contrast to the smaller development projects historically seen on the East side, which county officials have said are a byproduct of disjointed land planning. Piecemeal development has been a problem because it makes it difficult to tie subdivisions together with support services like sewer systems or commercial centers where people can buy groceries and necessities.
COALVILLE, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy