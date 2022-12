The IAB Podcast Upfront will remain paired with the video-centric IAB NewFronts next year, the Interactive Advertising Bureau says. The IAB Podcast Upfront will once again allow podcasters to showcase their projects to advertisers. It is set for May 11, 2023 in New York. The one-day event follows the IAB NewFronts that give media buyers a first look at the broader spectrum of digital content. Set to run May 1 to 4, 2023 in New York, the IAB will, for the first time, also have its own stage of presenting companies in addition to a variety of live events taking place around New York.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO