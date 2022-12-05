Read full article on original website
Complex
Complex UK’s Best Songs Of 2022
UK rap (and to an even greater degree, UK drill) has come under a bit of flak this year. The naysayers are circling with accusations of “bait samples” and a lack of originality, but when we sat down to run through our pick of the year’s best songs, it turns out that was a load of rubbish. In many ways, UK rap’s in better health than ever. It’s dominating the charts with more silver, gold and platinum records than ever before and there’s still a thriving underground, too, where the genre’s progressives and experimenters are tinkering away in the lab with new patterns, styles, techniques, constantly tweaking every aspect to see what’ll break through next.
Heidi Klum Looks Sweet as a Cherry in Her Latest Instagram Post
Another day, another Klum outfit slay.
Complex
Irv Gotti Talks Selling His Masters for $300 Million, Calls Cash Money ‘Greatest Label Ever’
Irv Gotti has some flattering words for Cash Money Records. While speaking on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, the Murder Inc. co-founder boldly declared the Cash Money “the best label ever.” He made the claim when discussing the potential value of music catalogs, claiming Cash Money could probably rack in a whopping 10 figures if it ever decided to sell its masters.
Complex
Best Style Releases: Stüssy x Denim Tears, le FLEUR, Supreme, and More
Although your Black Friday and Cyber Monday order might be getting delivered now, it’s important to remember that Christmas is days away. If you didn’t consider picking up gifts yet for someone other than yourself, do not fret. Thankfully, there’s a load of great drops this week to shop from.
Complex
UK R&B Riser Nippa’s ‘Not A Statistic’ EP Is An Essential Listen
Just over a year on from his breakout, self-titled debut EP, rising UK talent Nippa returns with Not A Statistic, a new four-track batch of “hood-R&B” gems brimming with energy and relaxed charm. It’s not just the tunes themselves that have caught the ears of legions of fans...
Complex
Here’s What Went Down At The Reebok-Powered ‘Colors Á Paris’ Festival
The unassuming dome that protrudes out of Paris’ Espace Niemeyer museum is impossible to take your eye off. Built by world-renowned Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer throughout the 1960s and ‘70s, its forward-thinking structure fits like a jigsaw piece in the heart of the French capital, juxtaposed by the well-preserved and historically significant architecture around it. As you walk in, you’re floored by its minimalist grace; how each curve meanders into each other against the grey, granite walls.
Complex
The Unreleased Off-White Nikes, What Were the Best New Balances of 2022? | The Complex Sneakers Podcast
The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the trio talks about the huge set of unreleased Off-White x Nike Air Force 1s on display at the Virgil Abloh Codes show in Miami, including the “Olympic,” Sheed, and Off-White inspired versions. They discuss Nike dropping Kyrie Irving, Kool Kiy’s sneaker lawsuit, and the release of the orange “Lobster” SB Dunks at Concepts. Also, the cohosts give a quick tribute at the end to the many people who make the show possible.
Complex
Ab-Soul Freestyles Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Die Hard,” Shares ‘Herbert’ Album Trailer and Tracklist
Ab-Soul stopped by Sway in the Morning on Wednesday as the Dec. 16 release of Herbert, his first full-length project in just over six years, draws near. Shortly before delivering his freestyle at the 23:30 mark, Ab-Soul requested something “smooth” and the instrumental of Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers track “Die Hard” began to play. He was briefly taken aback, but eventually did his thing, as expected.
Complex
A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases
The time is ticking to find that perfect gift for the sneaker lover in your life. If you’re still stumped, make sure to check out this week’s drops. The week is highlighted by 2022’s Air Jordan 11 release. But that isn’t the only notable drop this week. Make sure to check out the NOCTA Air Force 1, the latest New Balance collabs from Salehe Bembury and Bodega, and a special colorway of LaMelo Ball’s MB.02 for any hoopers in your life.
Complex
2022: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism
It’s safe to say it’s been another chaotic year, both in and out of the music world. There have been moments of reckoning and some contentious debates surrounding misogyny (and misogynoir), drill’s public image, and the age-old question of whether you can or should separate the artist from the music (no prizes for guessing who was at the centre of that one). We also lost some greats (R.I.P Coolio, Takeoff...).
Complex
Tyler, the Creator Tells Fans to ‘Go Study’ Missy Elliott’s Music
It’s impossible to overstate the importance of the Missy Elliott catalog. In short, the celebrated artist’s boundary-pushing work is still routinely cited as among the most influential creations of their time, including by Megan Thee Stallion and more. On Wednesday, Tyler, the Creator took such talk a step further by urging fans to “go study” Missy’s entire discography.
Complex
Valee Returns With New Album ‘Vacabularee’
Chicago’s Valee has returned with the new album Vacabularee, which marks the 34-year-old’s first solo project since his 2019 EP Runnin’ Rich. Released through Shell Company Records, the album—also stylized as VacAbuLarEE—features three credited guests: Kilt Karter on “Double Dutch,” Na-Kel Smith on “Kelly Green,” and Zelooperz on closing track “Jumpman.” It’s executive produced by Andrew Barber, J4 Visions, and AYOCHILLMANNN, with beats from the latter as well as GoyardSounds, Stan Lane, and more.
Complex
Hélas Bids Farewell To 2022 With Second Web-Exclusive Drop
Following its Winter 2022 line of vintage World Cup jerseys, Parisian skate brand Hélas has just launched its web-exclusive drop to round out the end of the year. Boasting a line-up of 15 pieces, the new capsule features new graphics along with casual and cosy technical designs. Starring photographer...
Complex
Druski Announces First Headlining Comedy Tour, Shares Upcoming Dates
Fresh off serving as the opening act for Lil Baby and Chris Brown’s joint tour this past summer, Druski will hit the road next spring for his first headlining comedy tour. Set to kick off March 2 in Richmond, Virginia, the acclaimed comedian’s Coulda Woulda Shoulda Tour is scheduled to hit 30 venues, highlighted by stops in New York, Miami, Chicago, and Atlanta, among other cities.
Complex
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Shares ‘Me vs. Myself’ Album f/ Roddy Ricch, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, and More
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has delivered his fourth studio album Me vs. Myself. The Highbridge rapper has been teasing the effort since early 2020, shortly after the release of his Artist 2.0 project. Back in September, A Boogie told fans the album would arrive on Nov. 4. He decided to scrap those plans weeks later, as he didn’t want Me vs. Myself to compete with Drake and 21 Savage’s joint album Her Loss.
Complex
Metro Boomin’s ‘Heroes and Villains’ Is the Ultimate Rap Blockbuster
No matter how formulaic they might seem, making critically and financially successful blockbusters isn’t easy. With its many false starts, Warner Bros.’ jumbled superhero movieverse is a prime example of just how off track a franchise can get when tossing around flashy properties haphazardly. The truth is, big names do not make a good franchise all by themselves, and ambitious projects are only as great as the producers who put them together—whether in the world of movies or music. In rap, few contemporary architects match Metro Boomin.
Complex
Dave East Joins ASB On New Episode Of ‘RealTalk TruStories’ To Talk ‘Book Of David’ Project, Nas & More
Running alongside his music, which remains on an upward trajectory, West London’s ASB has also been embedding himself in the podcast game with his own series titled RealTalk TruStories. Recent episodes have seen him and co-host Dee Gully connect with local names like Ash Catch ‘Em, DJ Ironik and...
Complex
Young Nudy Promises Leaker He’ll ‘Beat Your Ass’ After Hundreds of Songs by Nudy, Young Thug, Gunna, More Emerge
Young Nudy has issued a not-so-subtle warning. The Atlanta-born rapper took to Instagram to address the large-scale music leak affecting him and more than a dozen other artists including 21 Savage and the currently incarcerated Young Thug and Gunna. TMZ reports the hacker(s) managed to get their hands on at least 172 unreleased Nudy records, which were subsequently posted on the site leaked.cx.
Complex
Jackie Chan Confirms ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is in Development
Rush Hour 4 is finally happening—at least, that’s what Jackie Chan claims. The iconic action star shared the news during an appearance at this week’s Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. According to Variety, Chan spoke to fans about his decades-long film career, which included starring roles in classic films like Twin Dragons (1992), Drunken Master II (1994), Rumble in the Bronx (1995), and Rush Hour, the 1998 buddy action comedy co-starring Chris Tucker.
