• Utah State's 7-0 start to the 2022-23 campaign is tied for the fourth-best start in program history and best since the 2019-20 team won its first seven games. The 1938-39 and 1917-18 teams went 9-0 for the best-ever starts at USU, followed by the 1961-62 team that went 8-0. The 2019-20, 1934-35, 133-34 and 1913-14 teams all started 7-0. • Utah State is one of 10 unbeaten teams remaining in the nation and is one of three undefeated Mountain West teams as UNLV is 9-0 and New Mexico is 8-0. The Mountain West and SEC are the only conferences with three unbeaten teams. (UConn 10-0; Houston 9-0; Missouri 9-0; Purdue 9-0; Auburn 8-0; Mississippi State 8-0; Virginia 8-0).

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO