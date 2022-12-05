ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

utahstateaggies.com

GAME NOTES – Utah State Men’s Basketball Faces Loyola Marymount in Las Vegas Saturday

• Utah State's 7-0 start to the 2022-23 campaign is tied for the fourth-best start in program history and best since the 2019-20 team won its first seven games. The 1938-39 and 1917-18 teams went 9-0 for the best-ever starts at USU, followed by the 1961-62 team that went 8-0. The 2019-20, 1934-35, 133-34 and 1913-14 teams all started 7-0. • Utah State is one of 10 unbeaten teams remaining in the nation and is one of three undefeated Mountain West teams as UNLV is 9-0 and New Mexico is 8-0. The Mountain West and SEC are the only conferences with three unbeaten teams. (UConn 10-0; Houston 9-0; Missouri 9-0; Purdue 9-0; Auburn 8-0; Mississippi State 8-0; Virginia 8-0).
LOGAN, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

New development: Suspect in missing woman case recently failed a polygraph test

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A suspect in a nearly 40-year-old Utah cold case has refused an offer of immunity from criminal charges. The Weber County Attorney’s Office made the offer to Cary Hartmann in a letter. The letter said Hartmann could receive immunity in exchange for information about the disappearance of Sheree Warren “and the location of her identifiable remains.”
WEBER COUNTY, UT
utahstories.com

The Fate of Ogden’s Union Station

OGDEN ― A storm brews in this mountainside city over what will become of its iconic but neglected Union Station. The original train station at the base of Historic 25th Street dated back to 1869. As train travel expanded, that station gave way to its larger predecessor in 1889, a structure that succumbed to fire in 1923.
OGDEN, UT
davisjournal.com

‘Primordial’ to open in Lagoon’s 2023 season

Riders get a thrill on Colossus at Lagoon. The park will open its newest ride, Primordial, in the 2023 season. Photo by Roger V. Tuttle. FARMINGTON—For the last few years guests at Lagoon have watched anxiously as a new ride has taken shape. In 2023 the wait will be over. The ride will open to the public when Lagoon’s season starts in the spring.
FARMINGTON, UT
KSLTV

Police investigating burglary at Riverdale car dealership

RIVERDALE, Utah — Police are investigating after cars, cash and other miscellaneous items were stolen from the Ken Garff Dealership in Riverdale. The crime happened the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7. “The business reported an unknown male forced entry into the multiple buildings and stole a few cars, cash...
RIVERDALE, UT

