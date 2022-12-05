Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Gymnastics Set to Host Annual Instrasquad Meet on Friday, Dec. 9
LOGAN, Utah – With the official start to the 2023 season less than a month away, Aggie Nation can catch its first glimpse of Utah State's gymnastics team at the Aggie Blue & White Intrasquad Meet on Friday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m., at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
utahstateaggies.com
GAME NOTES – Utah State Men’s Basketball Faces Loyola Marymount in Las Vegas Saturday
• Utah State's 7-0 start to the 2022-23 campaign is tied for the fourth-best start in program history and best since the 2019-20 team won its first seven games. The 1938-39 and 1917-18 teams went 9-0 for the best-ever starts at USU, followed by the 1961-62 team that went 8-0. The 2019-20, 1934-35, 133-34 and 1913-14 teams all started 7-0. • Utah State is one of 10 unbeaten teams remaining in the nation and is one of three undefeated Mountain West teams as UNLV is 9-0 and New Mexico is 8-0. The Mountain West and SEC are the only conferences with three unbeaten teams. (UConn 10-0; Houston 9-0; Missouri 9-0; Purdue 9-0; Auburn 8-0; Mississippi State 8-0; Virginia 8-0).
BREAKING: Four-star OT Spencer Fano commits to Utah
The No. 2 player in the state of Utah has decided to become a Ute.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
No-Kill Utah nearing reality with Animal Services lifesaving efforts
The Best Friends Animal Society shared its gratitude and congratulations to three different animal service agencies across Utah for their efforts in saving the lives of cats and dogs through its No-Kill Utah initiative.
kvnutalk
Utah has the 6th highest rate of seasonal depression in America – Cache Valley Daily
As the weather turns colder and days become shorter, millions of Americans are struggling with seasonal depression. A nationwide study of Google search analytics shows Utah has the sixth highest rate of seasonal depression in the nation. Tim Frost is a licensed clinical social worker at Bear River Mental Health...
ABC 4
Louisiana man allegedly “ran from demons” during Utah police pursuit
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Louisiana man allegedly claimed “demons were going to kill him” after stealing a car in Brigham City and crashing it into a pole in Logan on Monday, Dec. 5. Malcolm Vanburen, 26, was arrested and booked on charges of receiving a stolen...
KSLTV
New development: Suspect in missing woman case recently failed a polygraph test
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A suspect in a nearly 40-year-old Utah cold case has refused an offer of immunity from criminal charges. The Weber County Attorney’s Office made the offer to Cary Hartmann in a letter. The letter said Hartmann could receive immunity in exchange for information about the disappearance of Sheree Warren “and the location of her identifiable remains.”
kjzz.com
Arrest report: Suspect who crashed into Logan house thought 'demons were out to get him'
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect who allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle crashed into a Logan home on Monday was reportedly hallucinating while he drove 110 miles per hour through Sardine Canyon and ran red lights in city streets, according to court documents. Malcolm Lamar Vanburen, 26, of Louisiana,...
utahstories.com
The Fate of Ogden’s Union Station
OGDEN ― A storm brews in this mountainside city over what will become of its iconic but neglected Union Station. The original train station at the base of Historic 25th Street dated back to 1869. As train travel expanded, that station gave way to its larger predecessor in 1889, a structure that succumbed to fire in 1923.
davisjournal.com
‘Primordial’ to open in Lagoon’s 2023 season
Riders get a thrill on Colossus at Lagoon. The park will open its newest ride, Primordial, in the 2023 season. Photo by Roger V. Tuttle. FARMINGTON—For the last few years guests at Lagoon have watched anxiously as a new ride has taken shape. In 2023 the wait will be over. The ride will open to the public when Lagoon’s season starts in the spring.
KSLTV
Police investigating burglary at Riverdale car dealership
RIVERDALE, Utah — Police are investigating after cars, cash and other miscellaneous items were stolen from the Ken Garff Dealership in Riverdale. The crime happened the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7. “The business reported an unknown male forced entry into the multiple buildings and stole a few cars, cash...
Comments / 0