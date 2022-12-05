Read full article on original website
Cases of canine flu surge in Texas, what to watch out for
Cases of canine influenza are surging in Texas. A Veterinary Medicine Professor explains what to look out for and how to protect your pup.
Can You Take Roadkill Off the Highway in Texas?
It is a sad fact. There are a lot of dead animals along Texas roadways. Texas leads the nation in the number of vehicle/animal collisions. According to the Insurance Council of Texas, more than 5,000 vehicle/animal collisions occur annually on Texas highways. Sometimes, unfortunately, the animals aren't the only ones...
Flu Outbreaks Effecting Texans and Their Dogs
It's already a tough flu season. Many Texans are suffering. For dog owners, cuddling their beloved pet during an illness brings comfort. Now, your dog might also need comfort. Unfortunately, a nasty strain of dog flu is ravaging North Texas. Texas is now one of the hardest-hit states for canine...
True of False? Texas Flag Allowed To Fly At Equal Height to US Flag
It is commonly believed here in Texas that the Texas flag is the only state flag legally allowed to fly at the same height as the US Flag. The rationale for this is the belief that the privilege was granted to Texas because it was the only state with independent nation status before its admission to the union in The United States.
Highly contagious strain of dog flu spreading in North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A highly contagious strain of dog flu is starting to spread in North Texas. Experts say it's something you need to know about, especially if you plan on boarding your pets in the next few weeks."When the dogs came home from the kennel, one of them, Fionna, was coughing already," said Jason Smith of Fort Worth. He found out his dogs were sick after boarding his pets over Thanksgiving."I was very surprised that all three dogs had flu symptoms within 24 hours after getting back from the kennel," he said.Smith isn't alone. Operation Kindness, a shelter...
easttexasradio.com
E.coli Found In Greenville Meat
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert for ground beef sold at La Michoacana Meat Market in Greenville. The warning comes after a sample of the product tested positive for the presence of E. coli. The government did not request a...
The Big Problem With Texas Kolaches, Is They’re Not Kolaches.
As the great philosopher once said, "Ignorance is bliss." Be careful when you're browsing the web; there are things out there that will shake the very foundations of what you like to call "reality." For instance, the big problem with kolaches in Texas, is they aren't kolaches. Let me explain...
TxDOT Road Report for 12/8
Paris District Road Report for the week starting Nov. 28, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Snake Eyes: What Is The Most Sinful City In The State Of Texas?
Being bad sometimes feels good doesn't it? Though all of us after the fact will regret our decision sometimes. But it turns out there is more than meets the eye when it comes to "sinful" events in the nation. As we all know, data is routinely collected around the United...
HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
Can A Bad Business Review Cost You in Texas?
It's happened to all of us at one time or another. We've gone to a business and gotten less than stellar service. Sometimes, we leave a scathing review in the heat of the moment. Even though you have a right to express your opinion, can a bad review cost you...
foodsafetynews.com
Public health alert issued over ground beef sold in Texas after testing finds E. coli
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for ground beef sold at La Michoacana Meat Market, in Greenville, Texas, after a sample of the product tested positive for the presence of E. coli O157:H7. The problem was discovered during...
Whatever Happened to the ‘No Democrates Allowed’ Texas Store?
Here's a blast from the past, anyone remember this Texas store from 2020?. So I was recently reflecting on some of my old posts and one that I had a lot of fun with is the 'No Democrates Allowed' guy. This guy was so infuriated with the election results he banned democrates from his store. Since a democrate is not a real thing, technically no one was banned from the store.He clearly meant democrats.
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust in US History Just Happened Right Here in Texas
As fentanyl overdoses continue to surge both in Texas and nationwide, some good news out of South Texas. A traffic stop near Corpus Christi, TX last week turned into a history-making drug bust, reports CBS 19. "During the search we located a compartment built in the gas tank of this...
southarkansassun.com
$391 One-Time Payment Will Hit To The P-EBT Cards This Month in Texas; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed that an amount of $391 one-time payment will be sent to the P-EBT cards this month to each eligible child. Many Texans still continue to face the negative impact of the pandemic and the soaring inflation rate that cause the increase in basic commodities. To address this problem, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that an amount of $391 relief check will be given to each Texan with an eligible child this month.
Dashcam Video of Horrible North Texas Street Racing Accident Released
WARNING: This video contains content that some viewers may find disturbing. We have a real problem with street racing here in Texas. While it’s especially bad in major metropolitan areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, I hear people racing on Kell Boulevard from my home here in Wichita Falls all the time.
San Angelo LIVE!
Gov. Abbott Appoints Legendary Texas Senator as New Secretary of State
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott accepted the resignation of Texas Secretary of State John Scott Tuesday and announced his intent to appoint Senator Jane Nelson to fill the role as the 115th Secretary of State for Texas. Scott has served as Secretary of State since October 2021 with the mission of helping restore Texans’ confidence in the security of our state’s elections. Senator Nelson did not run for re-election after serving 30 years in the Texas Senate, including serving as Chair of the Senate Finance Committee since 2014.
That Stunning Family Compound You Want Is in Ben Wheeler, Texas
We've all talked or dreamed about buying a large piece of land or property and living next to our best friends or family members. For most of us it's just a dream, most likely it would never happen but it could in Ben Wheeler, Texas. It's the Caddo Ranch named after the Native Americans who first settled on the land.
Texas Truck Driver Caught Hauling 13 Million Worth of Drugs
TRAVELING TEXAS SEMI -TRUCK. Officials received word about a large shipment of narcotics passing through Marion County in Indiana. After an immense investigation, officials were able to locate the alleged shipment traveling inside a semi-truck trailer. Officials pulled the suspected truck over and approached the driver. Inside the truck was...
Texas SNAP Benefits: Will Payments for Texans Continue? Until When?
For low-income families and individuals, Texas and other states like it offer emergency SNAP benefits to aid with food and grocery costs. Several states have been given permission by the US Department of Agriculture to distribute emergency allotments after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a public health emergency. Texas SNAP...
