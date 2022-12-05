North Central Missouri College has earned the recognition of Best Agriculture Programs in Missouri by Intelligent.com. Intelligent.com has also included NCMC on the list of Best Community Colleges in Missouri for 2023. The research identifies top schools in the state based on tuition costs, the number of credits required to graduate, and the online coursework delivery format. On the list, NCMC earns the title Best Agriculture Programs for all community colleges in Missouri. For more information about the ranking, visit www.intelligent.com/best-community-colleges/missouri/#east_central_college.

TRENTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO