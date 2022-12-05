Read full article on original website
Three Rivers Commercial-News ceasing publications this Saturday after 127 years
THREE RIVERS, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A long time area newspaper that has been published for over a century is going out of business. The Three Rivers Commercial-News will cease publication after 127 years with this Saturday’s edition. Editor and Publisher Dirk Milliman announced the closure to staff Tuesday.
State Police recover multiple stolen vehicles & trailers valued around $300,000
MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Detectives with the Michigan State Police Marshall Post have recovered an estimated $300,000 dollars in stolen vehicles and trailers following an investigation that spanned several months. MSP says that three property searches were conducted; One of them in the 10000 block of Welburn Road...
New head football coach named for Western Michigan University
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Western Michigan University named it’s newest head football coach on Thursday, December 8. The announcement comes just ten days after the university fired head coach Tim Lester from their football program during the last week of November. 41-year-old Mt. Vernon, Alabama native Lance...
