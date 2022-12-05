ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wincountry.com

New head football coach named for Western Michigan University

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Western Michigan University named it’s newest head football coach on Thursday, December 8. The announcement comes just ten days after the university fired head coach Tim Lester from their football program during the last week of November. 41-year-old Mt. Vernon, Alabama native Lance...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy