No Border War bowl game, but Mizzou’s Eli Drinkwitz tells Kansas, ‘We’ll see you on Faurot Field’ ... in 2025

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri lands Oklahoma transfer receiver Wease
Missouri has its first transfer portal commitment of this year’s cycle: Theo Wease Jr., a wide receiver from Oklahoma, announced his intention to transfer to Missouri on Sunday. Wease announced he entered the portal Nov. 30. Shortly after he announced he had made a decision Friday, saying, “Announcement coming...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Using Missouri's strengths, Kansas leaves Columbia with a 28-point victory
During Missouri’s 95-67 loss to No. 6 Kansas, the Jayhawks tripled the Tigers’ assist total, tallying 24 to Missouri’s eight, while committing seven fewer turnovers (14 to MU’s 21). It was a complete 360 for the Tigers, as Dennis Gates’ team came into the contest recording 20-plus assists in seven of its nine games and forcing the nation’s third-most turnovers per game with 21.3. In the latest edition of the longtime Border War, the Tigers losing the assist-to-turnover-ratio battle was just a microcosm of areas the Jayhawks excelled in that had played a key role in the Tigers’ undefeated start to the season.
KPVI Newschannel 6
MU wrestling drops dual against Virginia Tech
No. 7 Missouri wrestling dropped a top-10 dual against No. 9 Virginia Tech 17-15 on Sunday in Blacksburg, Virginia. The Tigers (2-2, 1-0 Big 12) and Hokies (1-1) each won five individual contests, but Virginia Tech took two by major decision to secure the victory. In the dual's first matchup,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Photos: Mizzou falls to Kansas 67-95 in Hy-Vee Hoops Border Showdown
The University of Missouri men's basketball team fell to 6th-ranked Kansas 67-95 in the Hy-Vee Hoops Border Showdown at Mizzou Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
MU women's basketball handles Omaha for fourth straight win
After Missouri women’s basketball’s thorough 83-36 dismantling of Omaha on Friday at Mizzou Arena for the team’s fourth consecutive win, the group made its way toward the packed student section that was vocal and energetic for almost every possession. Only, the student section wasn’t packed full with...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nitzel and Whiting headline MU wrestling's day at UNI Open
Seth Nitzel and Clayton Whiting led the way for No. 7 Missouri wrestling at the UNI Open on Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Nitzel won at 285 pounds, while Whiting claimed victory at 184 pounds. Multiple Tigers turned in third-place finishes, with Kade Moore at 125 pounds, Cameron Steed at...
Comments / 0