Norfolk Fire-Rescue: Family Dollar fire believed to be intentionally set
Stephanie Ramsey, a spokesperson with Norfolk Fire-Rescue told 10 On Your Side Thursday that the fire appears to be intentionally set on a display shelf near the front of the store.
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash near Lynchburg airport causes delays
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says there is a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in the Lynchburg Airport area. VDOT says the crash is near Waterlick Road and the west left lane is closed. Drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this...
wfxrtv.com
Librarian helps locate missing teen
UPDATE 12/8 12:21 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says a librarian helped in the search for a missing autistic teen in Roanoke on Thursday, Dec. 8. Police say the search for 14-year-old Shiloh “Shy” Hall started early in the morning. Hall was last seen at his home on the 3700 block of Signal Hill ave NW around 1:30 a.m.
Suspect reaches over drive-thru, points firearm during attempted robbery at Portsmouth Mcdonald’s
Police say they are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred at a McDonald's location in Portsmouth early Wednesday morning.
WAVY News 10
3 injured in Suffolk accident involving school bus
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -A two-vehicle crash involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Nansemond Parkway and Sleepy Hole Road in Suffolk Wednesday afternoon injured three people. The injuries, according to Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue, are non-life-threatening. Emergency Communications was notified of the...
WSLS
Missing Roanoke teen found safe
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. The fourteen-year-old boy has been found safe, according to the Roanoke Police Department. The Roanoke Police Department is seeking public help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy with autism. Authorities told 10 News that the boy was last seen at approximately 1:30 a.m. at his...
Man dies following shooting in Newport News
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 8:34 p.m. at the intersection of Hampton Ave. and Oak Ave.
Elizabeth City inmate autopsy reveals cause of death
Elizabeth City inmate dies 2 days after being booked in Albemarle District Jail, autopsy reveals cause of death
Family Dollar fire sparked in September, deemed arson per Norfolk Fire Rescue
Norfolk neighborhood near low-income housing lost its only food store within walking distance when it burned down
more961.com
Two fatal crashes in Augusta County
Virginia State Police are currently investigating two fatal crashes in Augusta County. One occurred last night at around 8:17 on Route 664, which is Mount Torrey Road in the Lyndhurst area. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reported a 2010 Ford F-150 was traveling south when it ran off the left side of...
Augusta Free Press
Developing: One confirmed fatality in three-vehicle crash in Augusta County
Virginia State Police is reporting that a three-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Shenandoah Mountain Drive in Augusta County has resulted in one confirmed fatality. The crash remains under investigation. Chris Graham. I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting...
Woman injured following overnight shooting at Virginia Beach gentlemen’s club
According to police, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 1700 block of Potters Road.
wfxrtv.com
Mobile home catches fire, $50,000 dollars in damages
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Roanoke County Fire and Rescue say they responded to a call about a mobile home on fire last night. According to officials, crews responded to the 5100 block of Yellow Mountain Road, in the Mount Pleasant area, around 7:23 p.m. on Thursday. Reports say...
Three dogs rescued from Suffolk house fire Thursday night
Fire crews rescued three dogs from a fire in Suffolk Thursday evening. At 5:55 p.m., Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews were called to a house fire in the 2100 block of Holland Corner Road.
WAVY News 10
"She loved life" Norfolk mom calls on justice for 7YO daughter's death
WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. “She loved life” Norfolk mom calls on justice for …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. 2 displaced after house fire on Yorkshire Dr in York. Amazon to partner with NSU, ODU for employees to …. Study: Virginia ranks 15th healthiest state. Library...
Suspect in custody following bank robbery on Kempsville Rd in Norfolk
Police say they are investigating a robbery at a bank in Norfolk Thursday morning.
Police: Man walks into Suffolk hospital after shooting
An investigation is underway after a man walked into a Suffolk hospital with injuries from a shooting on Tuesday.
Duo who monitored police scanner app amid Virginia Beach Food Lion burglary sentenced
Two men convicted in a Food Lion burglary earlier this year have been sentenced.
WAVY News 10
Hampton Police looking for suspect in connection to commercial burglary
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to a commercial burglary Wednesday on North King Street. Hampton Police Telecommunications received a call around 3:49 a.m. in reference to a commercial burglary that took place in the city.
Man arrested in connection to death of 3-week-old boy in Elizabeth City
On Tuesday, officers with the Henrico County Police Department and Elizabeth City Police Department arrested Tommy Lee Montez, 23 years of age, of the 800 Block of Greenleaf Street, Elizabeth City
