UPDATE 12/8 12:21 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says a librarian helped in the search for a missing autistic teen in Roanoke on Thursday, Dec. 8. Police say the search for 14-year-old Shiloh “Shy” Hall started early in the morning. Hall was last seen at his home on the 3700 block of Signal Hill ave NW around 1:30 a.m.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO