Rockbridge County, VA

wfxrtv.com

Multi-vehicle crash near Lynchburg airport causes delays

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says there is a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in the Lynchburg Airport area. VDOT says the crash is near Waterlick Road and the west left lane is closed. Drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Librarian helps locate missing teen

UPDATE 12/8 12:21 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says a librarian helped in the search for a missing autistic teen in Roanoke on Thursday, Dec. 8. Police say the search for 14-year-old Shiloh “Shy” Hall started early in the morning. Hall was last seen at his home on the 3700 block of Signal Hill ave NW around 1:30 a.m.
ROANOKE, VA
WAVY News 10

3 injured in Suffolk accident involving school bus

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -A two-vehicle crash involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Nansemond Parkway and Sleepy Hole Road in Suffolk Wednesday afternoon injured three people. The injuries, according to Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue, are non-life-threatening. Emergency Communications was notified of the...
SUFFOLK, VA
WSLS

Missing Roanoke teen found safe

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. The fourteen-year-old boy has been found safe, according to the Roanoke Police Department. The Roanoke Police Department is seeking public help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy with autism. Authorities told 10 News that the boy was last seen at approximately 1:30 a.m. at his...
ROANOKE, VA
more961.com

Two fatal crashes in Augusta County

Virginia State Police are currently investigating two fatal crashes in Augusta County. One occurred last night at around 8:17 on Route 664, which is Mount Torrey Road in the Lyndhurst area. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reported a 2010 Ford F-150 was traveling south when it ran off the left side of...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Mobile home catches fire, $50,000 dollars in damages

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Roanoke County Fire and Rescue say they responded to a call about a mobile home on fire last night. According to officials, crews responded to the 5100 block of Yellow Mountain Road, in the Mount Pleasant area, around 7:23 p.m. on Thursday. Reports say...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

"She loved life" Norfolk mom calls on justice for 7YO daughter's death

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. “She loved life” Norfolk mom calls on justice for …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. 2 displaced after house fire on Yorkshire Dr in York. Amazon to partner with NSU, ODU for employees to …. Study: Virginia ranks 15th healthiest state. Library...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton Police looking for suspect in connection to commercial burglary

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to a commercial burglary Wednesday on North King Street. Hampton Police Telecommunications received a call around 3:49 a.m. in reference to a commercial burglary that took place in the city.
HAMPTON, VA

