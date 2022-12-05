First launched back in 1989, the Mazda MX-5 is currently in its fourth generation. The current model - MX-5 ND – was introduced in 2014 and, except for a small power bump received in 2019, it remained pretty much unchanged. While there are few people out there that will say the MX-5 is not a great car, a lot has changed in the industry since 2014, and the small sports car is way overdue for an update. In a recent interview with WhichCar, the brand’s Head of Design, Akira Tamatani, confirmed a new generation MX-5 will arrive sometime in 2026. While he said nothing about the next MX-5 being all-electric, he did confirm it will receive some sort of electrification, while its exterior design will be inspired by the Vision Study we've seen in late November.

2 DAYS AGO