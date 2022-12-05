Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
Used Cars That Hold Their Value The Most and Least
If you're looking for the vehicle that holds its value the most - look no further than the Jeep Wrangler. According to the latest iSeeCars data, it remains the best vehicle for holding its value. Overall, iSeeCars says used cars have never held the residual value better with both 5-year...
Top Speed
Watch This Tuned BMW M8 Convertible Do An Epic Top Speed Run On The Autobahn
The BMW M8 Competition fits the bill perfectly for those seeking a big-boy convertible with serious performance and upmarket luxury. It is a sports car with all the right ingredients to make you feel special whenever you get the wheel. Apart from the attractive looks and the impeccably crafted interior, the engine is quite beefy. It is the same S63 V-8 that powers the M5 CS, which is the most bonkers limited-edition BMW with unadulterated performance. However, the M8 Competition Convertible we are talking about here is rated at a whopping 800 horsepower. To experience this wild beast’s enhanced raw performance, AutoTopNL brought another POV video on the Autobahn.
Top Speed
Mazda’s Electrifying Plans For The MX-5 Miata Partially Exposed
First launched back in 1989, the Mazda MX-5 is currently in its fourth generation. The current model - MX-5 ND – was introduced in 2014 and, except for a small power bump received in 2019, it remained pretty much unchanged. While there are few people out there that will say the MX-5 is not a great car, a lot has changed in the industry since 2014, and the small sports car is way overdue for an update. In a recent interview with WhichCar, the brand’s Head of Design, Akira Tamatani, confirmed a new generation MX-5 will arrive sometime in 2026. While he said nothing about the next MX-5 being all-electric, he did confirm it will receive some sort of electrification, while its exterior design will be inspired by the Vision Study we've seen in late November.
Top Speed
Dyno Test Proves The Honda Civic Type R Has A Dirty Secret
The Civic Type R is currently the most powerful and highest-performing Honda production vehicle ever sold in the U.S. with 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque under the hood. The new Type R is officially 9 horsepower and 15 pound-feet more powerful than the previous Type R. But is it really all the four-cylinder engine is capable of? The guys over Hondata got their first Type R, and they will update in the next few weeks, but prior to that they wanted to see how much power Honda's sports hatch actually delivers. And the initial dyno test is full of surprises.
Top Speed
This BMW M4 CSL By Manhart Has Mind-Blowing Performance And Stunning Looks
BMW unveiled the M4 CSL back in May 2022 because it wanted to prove it could do better than the M4 Competition. At launch, the M4 CSL was announced with an output of 550 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, but recent dyno tests revealed it is in fact capable of a lot more: 604 horsepower and 530 pound-feet of torque. And, since there is no doubt that the twin-turbo, inline-six engine can be pushed to extremes, Manhart just announced the MH4 GTR II - an updated version of the M4 CSL with a little more than 700 horsepower under the hood.
7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price
If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market
The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
Top Speed
This Widebody 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is A Must Have
Despite Dodge announcing that the next generation Challenger and Charger will go all-electric, Ford announced the seventh-gen S650 Mustang will keep its same ICE recipe. In fact, the new Mustang is offered with the same engines as before, except for the new Dark Horse that is powered by an updated Coyote V-8 engine with more than 500 horsepower under the hood. And, with neither the new Mustang nor the Dark Horse on sale, we have no idea how the two models will look with aftermarket accessories or updates. Luckily, we don't have to wait for that to happen, as talented designers like Abimelec Design have come to our rescue. His latest creation called “Pony-UP” is nothing more than a cool-looking widebody Mustang Dark Horse.
Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage?
If you're shopping for a car to replace your current one, is it a good idea to buy a newer one with high mileage or an older one with lower mileage? Check out the answer. The post Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
China claims ‘world’s first’ kerosene-powered engine could propel jets nine times the speed of sound
Chinese researchers claim to have created the "world's first" hypersonic detonation wave engine, which can propel a plane at Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound, using inexpensive jet fuel. The oblique detonation engine underwent a number of successful ground tests at Beijing's JF-12 hypersonic shock tunnel, the South...
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Bricked After Charging At Electrify America Station
The Ford F-150 Lightning has enjoyed tremendous success since its launch, and remains in such high demand to this day that FoMoCo is still working to fulfill all of its initial orders for the EV pickup. Aside from winning universal praise from critics and some pretty prestigious awards, the F-150 Lightning is also a strategically critical vehicle for The Blue Oval itself as it pivots more toward electric vehicles and away from gas-powered models. However, Ford F-150 Lightning owners must rely on third-party charging networks while on the road, and one of them – an Electrify America station – reportedly bricked one person’s pickup while it was charging recently.
Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
notebookcheck.net
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
Lordstown Begins Delivering Electric Trucks to Customers, Against All Odds
LordstownHaving survived fires and fleeing executives, Lordstown has managed to start shipping vehicles to customers.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
Car Doctor: How often should transmission fluid be flushed? | Car Doctor
Q: Should the transmission fluid be flushed every once in a while, or if nothing is wrong, just leave it alone? The car in question is a 2002 Honda Accord, and the transmission seems fine, but I would like to keep it that way. A: Honda recommends changing the transmission fluid at 120,000...
See-Through Bathrooms on 'Virgin Voyages' Cruise Have People Shook
You might think twice about using one after this.
Chrysler Built An Awesome Hemi-Powered Muscle Sedan, But Nobody Wanted It
Alongside the Charger and Challenger SRT was a tamer, more refined Chrysler sedan that also received the SRT treatment — and was just as crazy on the road.
Most targeted cars for catalytic converter thefts in Midwest
Recent years have seen an increase of more than 1,000% in catalytic converter theft, and if you own a certain type of vehicle in the Midwest, you may be more at risk than other drivers.
Comments / 0