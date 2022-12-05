What's Up: EC Chamber to host 14th Reindeer Games Bowling Tournament Wednesday

TODAY

‘Cinderella’ auditions

College of The Albemarle’s COAST Players will hold a second day of auditions for upcoming performances of “Cinderella” in the Performing Arts Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. All audition information is available at www.albemarle.edu/pac.

Library classes

The Pasquotank Library will host the following classes: Word 2 today; Excel 2 on Thursday; and PowerPoint on Friday, Dec. 9. All classes at 4 p.m.

Library kid programs

The Pasquotank County Library will host a visit from the Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families for a program for kids ages 3-5 with adult. A similar program will be held Wednesday for kids ages 1-2. Both programs are at 10 a.m.

Disabled veterans

The K.J. Eyer Chapter 64 of the Disabled American Veterans will meet at the CPOA Club at 6 p.m. Members will be packing Christmas boxes to take to area nursing homes.

Expert PC food drive

Expert PC will be hosting a food drive for Food Bank of the Albemarle at 420 N. Hughes Blvd., Suite B, Elizabeth City, through the month of December. Canned meats and beans, grains, pasta, cereals, canned soups, stews, canned fruits and vegetables needed.

WEDNESDAY

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a spaghetti meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

League get-together

The League of Women Voters Northeastern North Carolina will hold its annual Friendsgiving/Holiday Get-Together from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Cann Memorial Presbyterian Church, 311 West Main St., Elizabeth City. The speaker will be Julian Eure, editor of The Daily Advance. Contact: 703-303-6682.

Pearl Harbor Day

The William Jackson Post 6060 of Veterans of Foreign Wars will host an observance of National Pearl Harbor Day at Veterans Park at 222 Water St., Elizabeth City, at noon.

Reindeer Games

The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 14th Reindeer Games Bowling Tournament at Albemarle Bowling Lanes Wednesday and again Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Red Cross blood drives

The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Corolla Fire and Rescue, Pine Island Station, at 470 Ocean Trail, Corolla, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Pasquotank County High School, 1064 Northside Road, Elizabeth City, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and at The Pines at 1525 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Grain marketing

Area NC Cooperative Extension centers will host a meeting on the grain market outlook and Department of Motor Vehicle regulations from 10 a.m. to noon in the AE Building at College of The Albemarle. Register at https://go.ncsu.edu/grain.marketing/.

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Currituck County Governmental Complex at 2801 Caratoke Highway, Currituck, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

‘Wonderful Life’

The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a screening of the film “It’s A Wonderful Life” at 1 p.m. Event is for Camden residents.

FRIDAY

‘A Christmas Carol’

Epic Music Theatre will hold its annual performances of “A Christmas Carol” at the historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse in Edenton, at 8 p.m., Saturday, at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20. For tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-christmas-carol-tickets-461764017607.

Candlelight Tour

The Edenton Historical Commission’s annual Candlelight Tour will be held Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The tour will feature historic homes east of Broad Street in Edenton. Horse-drawn carriage rides will be available. Advance tickets are $30 but increase $35 the weekend of the event. Contact: (252) 482-7800 or visit www.ehcnc.org.

SATURDAY

MACU Vendors Fair

Mid-Atlantic Christian University is seeking vendors for its Vendor Fair scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the Albert C. Blanton Student Life Center. Sign up at: macuniversity.formstack.com/forms/macu_vendor_fair.

COA Cocoa Crawl

College of The Albemarle and Green Saves Green will be participating in the Cocoa Crawl event sponsored by Visit Elizabeth City. The Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail behind the college will be one of the stops on the crawl. From 10 a.m. to noon, Chef Leslie Lippincott, COA associate professor and program coordinator of the culinary arts program, will provide cups of hot cocoa to attendees.

ECSU commencement

Elizabeth City State University will host the university’s 175th commencement exercises in the R.L. Vaughan Center at 10 a.m. Congresswoman Alma Adams, D-N.C., will be the speaker. ECSU is scheduled to confer an estimated 200 bachelor’s and master’s degrees during the ceremony.

Holiday Gift Shop

The Perquimans County Restoration Association is opening its Holiday Gift Shop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SUNDAY

‘Star of Wonder’

The Albemarle Chorale, directed by Lynwood Winslow and accompanied by Michael Morgan, will perform its annual Christmas concert, “Star of Wonder” Sunday at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Road St., Elizabeth City. Admission is free but donations are appreciated.

MONDAY

Historical Society

The Currituck Historical Society will meet at the Barco Library Monday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. LeRae Umfleet of the History Section of the Department of Cultural and Natural Resources will speak on how North Carolina was to the overall Revolutionary War effort and how the state was revolutionary “before revolutionary was a thing.”

ONGOING

Candlelight tours

Candlelight tours of the Whalehead mansion in Corolla will be held every Friday and Saturday through Dec. 17. Tours are from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and cost $20. To make a required reservation, call 252-453-9040.

Christmas Lightshow

The Walker’s Family 2022 Christmas Light Show at 178 Nosay Road, South Mills, will begin today and continue nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Dec. 31. All donations will go to the Camden County’s Children’s Fund.

Dances Bay lights

The Dances Bay subdivision on Dances Bay Road near Nixonton will continue its nightly Christmas light show from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1.

Christmas Village

The 2nd Annual Historic Corolla Christmas Village will be held every Friday and Saturday evening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Friday to Dec. 24. The event features holiday lights, food trucks, shopping opportunities.

Hot Cocoa Crawl

Visit Elizabeth City will sponsor its 2nd annual Hot Cocoa Crawl through Sunday, Jan. 15. More than 30 businesses and organizations will participate in the event which will feature offerings of traditional hot cocoa with a twist.

Window decorating

Businesses in downtown Elizabeth City will be participating in the annual Christmas Window Decorating Contest through Saturday, Dec. 31.

UPCOMING

Library kid programs

The Pasquotank County Library will host a program on Christmas ornaments for kids ages 3-5 Tuesday, Dec. 13, and for children ages 1-2 on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Both programs are at 10 a.m.

Library classes

The Pasquotank Library will host the following classes: Word 2 on Monday, Dec. 12; Email on Tuesday, Dec. 13; resume tips on Wednesday, Dec. 14; Google drive and docs, Thursday, Dec. 15; and Excel 1 on Friday, Dec. 16. All classes at 4 p.m.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a meatloaf/liver and onions meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Cookie Bake & Share

The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a Christmas Cookie Bake & Share on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 1 p.m. Cost is $3. Event is for Camden residents.

PCRA Colonial Christmas

The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host its Colonial Christmas event on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sinnett Trio at AoA

Arts of the Albemarle will host the Jae Sinnett Trio for a “Christmas Jazz” concert, Friday, Dec. 16, in the Maguire Theater.

Camden Library

The Camden County Public Library will host its Christmas program featuring a performance by the Shepard Shakespeare Company Friday, Dec. 16, at 3 p.m. The Friends of the Camden Library will also host a bake sale.

Ugly Sweaters

The Camden Center for Active Adults will host an Ugly Sweater Christmas Party on Friday, Dec. 16, at noon. Cost is $8. Event is for Camden residents.

Biz After Hours

The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours event for Big Boss Burrito at Waterfront Park Friday, Dec. 16, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Breakfast With Santa

The Elizabeth City Fire Department will host a Breakfast With Santa event at 902 Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City, Saturday, Dec. 17, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $5.

Community Orchestra

The Albemarle Community Orchestra will perform holiday concerts at the Historic Hertford Building Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.

Breakfast with Santa

Historic Hertford will sponsor its “Breakfast with Santa“ event at 110 West Academy St., Hertford, on Saturday, Dec. 17. There will be two sessions: from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for children.

Library kids programs

The Pasquotank County Library will host a Christmas program for kids ages 3-5 with an adult Tuesday, Dec. 20, and for kids ages 1-2 on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Both programs are at 10 a.m.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a chicken alfredo meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch sub sandwich and soup meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Library kids program

The Pasquotank Library will host a Cookie Day program for kids ages 1-2 with an adult Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m.