AutoZone, Toll Brothers And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. AZO to report quarterly earnings at $25.30 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares gained 1.5% to $2,565.00 in after-hours trading.
DuPont, Arch Capital, Rockwell Automation And This Agriculture Machinery King: CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Stephanie Link of Hightower said DuPont de Nemours, Inc’s DD stock is down 13% year to date and yields 2%. The company is paying back debt and approved a new share repurchase program of up to $5 billion. Joseph Terranova of Virtus...
NRG Energy Bolsters Retail Platform Via $5.2B Vivint Smart Home Deal - What's On The Cards?
NRG Energy Inc NRG has agreed to acquire Vivint Smart Home Inc VVNT for $12 per share or $2.8 billion in an all-cash transaction. The consideration represents a premium of approximately 33% to Vivint's closing share price on December 5, 2022. Assuming the $2.4 billion of debt (net of cash),...
