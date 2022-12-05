ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

AutoZone, Toll Brothers And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. AZO to report quarterly earnings at $25.30 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares gained 1.5% to $2,565.00 in after-hours trading.

