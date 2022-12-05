ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLWT 5

Burrow named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for second time this year

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday morning. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WLWT 5

Bengals sign Kevin Huber to practice squad

CINCINNATI — Two days after being released by his hometown team, Kevin Huber is back in stripes. The Cincinnati Bengals have announced they have signed Huber to the team's practice squad. A Cincinnati native and former Bearcat, Huber has spent the entirety of his 14 year NFL career with...
