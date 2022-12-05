Read full article on original website
Lakeshore Habitat to Blitz Build Three Homes in One Week!
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 9, 2022) – Starting Monday, December 12 th , local builders will be partnering with Lakeshore Habitat to begin building three homes with the goal of getting all three framed in just one week. The Blitz Build will take place at Lakeshore Habitat’s Vista Green development, a 42-home neighborhood built for community that will include 18 Habitat homes and 24 Jubilee homes. Thanks to this strategic partnership with Jubilee, families who make anywhere from 30-120% of the area median income will have the opportunity for affordable homeownership.
New Program to End Homelessness in Ottawa County
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 8, 2022) – This week, Good Samaritan took the next step toward ending homelessness in Ottawa County. People shouldn’t have to lose everything because of one setback, so Good Samaritan is working to help prevent evictions and keep people in their homes. This new housing program pulls together a unique community partnership between Good Samaritan and area tenants, landlords, and Courts.
Two Men Arrested as Business Mailbox Thefts Continue in Eastern Ottawa County
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 7, 2022) – Two 29-year-old men from out of state have been arrested on mail theft charges in Ottawa County. According to Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, deputies were dispatched just before 4 AM last Saturday morning to a business off of Rosewood Street near 12th Avenue in Jenison. A witness noted a suspicious vehicle in the area, and although that vehicle was gone by the time deputies arrived, a large quantity of opened mail was found on the ground. The suspect vehicle was eventually spotted nearby, and after a traffic stop, the two men were arrested without further incident.
State Police recover multiple stolen vehicles & trailers valued around $300,000
MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Detectives with the Michigan State Police Marshall Post have recovered an estimated $300,000 dollars in stolen vehicles and trailers following an investigation that spanned several months. MSP says that three property searches were conducted; One of them in the 10000 block of Welburn Road...
Holland Police Log December 6-8, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
High School Basketball on Tap for Friday; Hope Women Win Again
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 9, 2022) – In high school basketball at the Heeringa Holland Civic Center Place last night, visiting South Christian swept a doubleheader from Holland Christian by scores of 46-41 for the girls and 75-34 for the boys. Catch girls/boys hoops doubleheader action on our stations this...
New head football coach named for Western Michigan University
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Western Michigan University named it’s newest head football coach on Thursday, December 8. The announcement comes just ten days after the university fired head coach Tim Lester from their football program during the last week of November. 41-year-old Mt. Vernon, Alabama native Lance...
UPDATE: Suspect Arraigned Following Tuesday Bakery Robbery
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 8, 2022) – A 60-year-old Holland man remains in custody following a reported Tuesday morning armed robbery at a bakery just east of the Tulip City. On Thursday, Michael Ross was arraigned in Holland District Court on armed robbery, felony firearm and fourth offense...
