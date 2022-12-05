GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 7, 2022) – Two 29-year-old men from out of state have been arrested on mail theft charges in Ottawa County. According to Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, deputies were dispatched just before 4 AM last Saturday morning to a business off of Rosewood Street near 12th Avenue in Jenison. A witness noted a suspicious vehicle in the area, and although that vehicle was gone by the time deputies arrived, a large quantity of opened mail was found on the ground. The suspect vehicle was eventually spotted nearby, and after a traffic stop, the two men were arrested without further incident.

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO