Portage, MI

CBPU Board approves second circuit to feed Clemens Food Group

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Board of Public Utilities Board of Directors approved the addition of a second circuit Tuesday night to feed Clemens Food Group. Clemens is operating near the rated capacity of the conductor. CBPU Engineering Manager Andrew Cameron says adding an alternate feed will increase...
COLDWATER, MI
Storefront renovations at former Taylor’s building almost finished

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Work is nearly complete on the new storefront renovation of the former Taylor’s Stationers building which will soon be the Children’s Museum of Branch County. City Glass has been installing new frost free aluminum framing with one inch insulated tempered glazing and all...
COLDWATER, MI
Athens Township home invasion suspect arrested, two occupants injured

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A 22-year-old man from Battle Creek was taken into custody on Tuesday after he broke into an Athens Township residence and assaulted two occupants during a home invasion. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at about 7:30 a.m. to Mulberry Avenue near Q...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
CHS wrestlers drop both matches at season opening Gull Lake double dual meet

GULL LAKE, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Cardinals wrestling team dropped a pair of matches Wednesday night as their season got underway with a double dual meet at Gull Lake. The Cardinals were beaten by Edwardsburg 54-22. Coldwater winners were Maverick Johnson on a pin at 157, Chase Cockrell on a forfeit at 190, Yahya Umari on a pin at 106, and Tre’a Miller on a major decision at 138.
COLDWATER, MI
Quincy boys hoop team uses fourth quarter rally to beat Sand Creek

SAND CREEK, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Varsity Boys Basketball team evened their record at 1-1 Thursday night as they won at Sand Creek 56-53. Quincy trailed the Aggies 39-37 entering the fourth quarter but rallied for the win as they outscored Sand Creek 19-14 over the final eight minutes.
QUINCY, MI

