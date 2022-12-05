Read full article on original website
willmarradio.com
Michael Swenson
Michael Swenson, 40, of Hadley, formerly of Willmar, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident near Currie. His funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 12, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Burial will be at Cloverleaf Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday, December 11, at the funeral home and will continue one hour prior to the service.
willmarradio.com
Ann Lapatka
Ann Louise LaPatka(Cook) passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, at the age of 88 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family and remembered lovingly by all. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Willmar in April of 2023. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
willmarradio.com
Charles "Chuck" Amberg
Charles “Chuck” Amberg, age 59, of Bird Island, MN passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bird Island with Rev. George Schmit as celebrant. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home with a prayer service at 6 p.m. and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to St. Mary’s Catholic School in Bird Island.
willmarradio.com
Pickup, school bus collide in Atwater
(Atwater, MN) -- Two people were hurt, neither of them students, when a truck rear-ended a school bus yesterday near Atwater. The Minnesota State Patrol says at 7:21 a.m. the bus was slowing to make a left turn on Highway 12 in Atwater. The truck driver, 56-year-old Brian Hinrichs of Willmar, suffered non-life threatening injuries. The bus driver, 66-year-old Debra Cronen of Kandiyohi, was taken to CentraCare-Rice Hospital with minor injuries. 11 students on board were not injured.
willmarradio.com
Kandiyohi County Broadband project gets 4.9 million dollar state grant
(Willmar MN-) A broadband expansion project in Kandiyohi County is getting a nearly 5 million dollar grant from the state of Minnesota. It was among nearly 100 million dollars in state Border-to-Border Broadband Grants announced Thursday by Governor Tim Walz. Walz said it represents the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in state history.
willmarradio.com
Man found in burned pickup near Bird Island was Charles D. Amberg
(Bird Island MN-) The Renville County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the man whose body was found in a burned-out pickup Sunday afternoon. He has been identified as 59-year-old Charles D. Amberg of rural Bird Island. The cause and manner of death is still under investigation. The sheriff's department says at 1 p.m. Sunday they received a report of a burned-up vehicle in a drainage ditch along 370th Street, 1 mile west of Bird Island. The scene suggested the fire had occurred in the previous several hours. Inside the 2003 Chevy Silverado, human remains were found and they were taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's office for identification. Amberg was the only one inside the vehicle, which was one known to be driven by Amberg. The circumstances leading up to the vehicle's discovery at still under investigation.
willmarradio.com
Bull rider from Raymond injured during National Finals Rodeo
(Las Vegas NV-) A professional rodeo bull rider from Raymond was injured in Las Vegas Friday. Bull rider Reid Oftedahl, was injured during Round 2 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo 2022 while aboard a bull named Under the Influence. Oftedahl was thrown forward and hit the bull's head and tossed to the arena dirt. He was wearing a helmet, and Dr. Tandy Freeman told ProRodeo Sports News that Oftedahl "was admitted to the ICU at UMC Trauma Center Fridayt night with a head injury and neck injury and he's in stable condition and improving." Oftedahl, 28, was making his Wrangler NFR debut in 2022. He qualified in the No. 15 spot in the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $97,944. A gofundme page has been set up to help the family with medical expenses. Go to gofundme.com and search for "Reid and his family in this time of need."
willmarradio.com
Willmar woman gets 4 years in prison for drug death
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar woman was sentenced to 4 years in prison Tuesday for selling drugs to a Pennock woman who later died of an overdose. Kandiyohi County District Judge Stephen Wentzell sentenced 21-year-old Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht to 48 months in prison on a conviction of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Oothoudt Willprecht was given credit for 203 days she has already spent behind bars.
