Theo James Didn't Want To Be "Distracting" With His Nude Scene In "White Lotus," But Then, The Prosthetic Ended Up Being "Ginormous"

By Alex Gurley
 6 days ago

Theo James is getting real about that nude scene during the new season of The White Lotus .

Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

In the very first episode of Season 2, Theo's character Cameron Babcock strips down to change into a swimsuit in the background of Harper Spiller’s hotel room.

@thewhitelotus / Via instagram.com

The whole thing leaves very little to the imagination — but Theo says it actually wasn't him.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Instead, the show's crew had Theo use a prosthetic, which he revealed during an interview on The Tonight Show .

Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

"So, you go into these scenes, and you have a conversation with the director, and the producers, and they go, 'Okay, for this, we’re gonna use a prosthetic,'" Theo explained. "And you say, ‘Okay, that sounds good.'"

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

When it came time to get fitted for his prosthetic member, he says he told makeup head Rebecca Hickey to keep things basic.

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

"I said, 'Honestly, I just wanted it not to be distracting. It needs to be 'Regular Joe,'" Theo shared. "Because the scene, you know, it’s not about the pee pee, it’s about power play and sex."

John Lamparski / WireImage / Getty Images

He continued, "It's about whether he did it deliberately or whether it was an accident and what that means. She says, ‘I got you. Yeah, I got you. Regular Joe.'"

Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

But when Theo got to set, things ended up being a lot bigger than he anticipated.

@thewhitelotus / Via instagram.com

"She's got, like, a hammer. I mean, it’s bigger than that. It’s like she stole it off a donkey in the field! The thing is ginormous," Theo said.

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

He says that when he and the director saw it, they jokingly called their partners to apologize if the prosthetic actually represented what people thought was "average."

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

"It was nine inches flaccid and about four inches wide! We were like, 'What the hell is that?'" Theo concluded.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

In the end, it sounds like things were a little more distracting than Theo hoped!

You can hear all that Theo had to say below.

