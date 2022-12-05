ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Uber Driver From Westchester Struck After Getting Out To Help Ill Passenger

By Jerry DeMarco
An Uber driver from Westchester was struck by a passing car after he got out to help an ill passenger, authorities said.

The 31-year-old Yonkers man pulled his 2019 Cherokee to the side of the southbound highway on Route 17 in the borough of Waldwick in Bergen County, New Jersey, just past the Sheridan Avenue exit shortly after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 3, "when he learned that his rear passenger was not feeling well in the back seat," Waldwick Police Lt. Troy E. Seifert said.

The Uber driver was then struck in the right lane by a 2018 Honda Civic operated by a 37-year-old Bergenfield resident, the lieutenant said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Seifert said.

The Civic driver immediately pulled over and cooperated with Sgt. Kyle Moore and Officers Tim Chaney and Connor Walsh, who all responded, the lieutenant said.

Also responding were members of the Waldwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps and paramedics from the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, he said.

