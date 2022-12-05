ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 97-5

Vote! New Music Video From This Artist With Ties To ND & MN

Taste of Country Music ran the headline this week "Will Sam Hunt Head Up The Week's Top Country Videos?" Why do we care? Because we love our Country Music and we love supporting our own. New music, "Came Here To Drink", has been released by country artist and songwriter, Keith Burns (formerly of Trick Pony), that could rock to the top of this week's Taste of Country Music Video charts. Here is WHY you need to vote!
MANDAN, ND
Hot 97-5

Panda Sighting In Bismarck – Check Out The Pictures

On a clear bright cold Wednesday morning here in Bismarck, I spotted something that made me smile..... ....AND hungry at the same time. I first wrote about this just last summer, and the buzz around town still hasn't stopped. Here is what the Aspen Group LLP posted on their Facebook page back around June:
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Bismarck’s Gateway Mall – “Hello New Neighbor”

I was just talking about this last week with a co-worker. It must have been 4 years ago when I came out from Minot to do a radio remote with Dvorak. I had never set foot in Bismarck but had driven by only ONCE when I moved from Fargo to Magic City. I set my GPS to guide my station's vehicle to 2700 State ST - Gateway Mall. I found myself staring at the HUGE empty space inside which apparently used to be a Sears store. My conversation last week with a co-worker was about that very same thing, and I was amazed that the space is still vacant- but not for long.
BISMARCK, ND
travelawaits.com

5 Unique Locally Owned Restaurants To Experience In Bismarck, North Dakota

From a mobile coffee shop with delicious lunches to a restaurant owned by a competitor on Top Chef, we discovered exceptional choices for great food and atmosphere in Bismarck, North Dakota. We have breakfast, lunch, and dinner in Bismarck covered. This vibrant capital city with a small-town vibe lies on...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

9-year-old Bismarck girl receives a camper from Make-A-Wish

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Emersyn Decker, a 9-year-old Bismarck girl, was granted a Make-a-wish a few years ago. She originally wanted to go to Disneyland, but it was canceled due to the pandemic. She then changed her mind and asked for a camper, so she could take trips with her family.
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

Fort Yates man arrested in Bismarck

Bis-Man Transit works towards updating the 2023 transit …. Bis-Man Transit works towards updating the 2023 transit development plan. Celebration of Trees: Hit Inc.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Rate of multiple job holders could rise

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since 2019 the national rate of Americans working multiple jobs has decreased. However, those numbers could be changing due to inflation. While Ashley Spotts might be working hard doing chores right now, usually she is working hard trying to balance her two jobs. One reason for multiple employment, the need for extra income during inflation.
BISMARCK, ND
96.5 The Walleye

96.5 The Walleye

Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://965thewalleye.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy