Florida State

Comments / 273

Linda812100
3d ago

Biden came here to Florida within days of Ian. granted emergency aid and didn't take weeks to do it. why FEMA denied certain aid idk and its horrible but it has been said that many homes especially those on the islands are sinking as we speak within the next two to three years will be floating in the ocean why throw money in a sinking ship. But they should be given money to build elsewhere but many want to live on the waterfront and islands why i dont know is it worth your livelihood?

LJWR
3d ago

I think Biden is behind FEMA not assisting hurricane victims in Florida for vengeance against DeSantis for embarrassing him in the Martha's Vineyard incident. And as for airplanes, Biden was doing that as well on the QT.

Vicki Edgell Chiaverini
3d ago

I know where Florida can get money. stop paying for transporting immigrants anywhere, especially migrants out of Texas that stopped in Florida so DeSantis could steal the money.

floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis announces return of Michelle Branham to Elder Affairs agency

Half of DeSantis' health care-related agency heads for his second term have been named. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration in his second term continues to take shape, with the Governor announcing Michelle Branham will return as the Secretary of the Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA). The Governor made the announcement...
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

There Was Cheating in 2020 in Florida According to a Report by watchdog 'Integrity Florida.'

Known as ‘Ghost Candidates’, some Republicans have been accused of and charged with bribing unaffiliated candidates to siphon votes away from Democrats in tight races. The next time you hear someone tell you the 2020 election was stolen you can agree, at least in part. Republicans in Florida have been charged with felony campaign charges for their part in a bribery scheme meant to confuse voters into voting for the wrong person.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

DeSantis announces $60M in aid to those affected by Ian

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday in Punta Gorda that the $60 million in state funds will go towards rebuilding homes damaged by Hurricane Ian. Specifically, the money is directed to go towards Floridians who may not be eligible for benefits from FEMA’s Direct Temporary Housing Assistance program.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Investigations, scandals suggest Florida should think twice — at least — before paying company $1.5M

As we enter the season of giving, it seems that employees of a Mississippi-based accounting firm with a lucrative Florida contract have allegedly been caught gifting themselves funds intended to help citizens in need. The firm, Horne LLP, is currently facing possible investigation following reports that some employees intentionally mismanaged the administration of a federal $147 million relief fund for Louisiana homeowners, receiving money themselves from the very grant program they were contracted to administer for individuals in actual need.
FLORIDA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Exclusive: Report shows 6 ‘intrusions’ at Florida power stations

(NewsNation) — Just days after what officials are calling a “targeted” attack at two Duke Energy substations in North Carolina, NewsNation has obtained federal documents showing evidence of at least six other “intrusions” at Duke Energy substations in Florida. In September, Duke Energy Florida experienced...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

United Property & Casualty Insurance ending business in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s property insurance crisis just claimed another company.  In just a few months, United Property & Casualty Insurance plans to end business in the Sunshine State. The company is responsible for more than 140,000 insurance policies in Florida, according to numbers from November. So, what’s in store for those homeowners now? […]
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Citizens Property Insurance exec ‘optimistic’ upcoming Special Session will deliver lawsuit changes

Floria's one-way attorneys' fee law puts insurers on the hook for legal fees when they lose legal battles. Top officials at Citizens Property Insurance, which is supposed to be the carrier of last resort for homeowners in Florida, are spelling out steps they want to see taken in the upcoming Special Session or in the near future to help the company bolster its finances.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Insurance summit: Jimmy Patronis wants to eliminate AOBs ‘once and for all’

He also wants a statewide prosecutor focused on insurance fraud. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has put assignment of benefits agreements in the crosshairs. Patronis, a Republican, spoke to attendees at the Florida Chamber’s 2022 Insurance Summit, where he outlined the current state of the insurance market and potential ways to stabilize it.
FLORIDA STATE
