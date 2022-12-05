Read full article on original website
Related
cnycentral.com
Law aims to fix "Wrong Church"; problem that impacted 2020 votes, ensure votes count
Syracuse, NY — On Tuesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation into law that aims to ensure all ‘eligible ballots’ are counted in elections. The new law focuses on affidavit ballots that are often completed at polling places when a voter arrives at the wrong polling location. This can often happen when voters move within the same county or election district but report to the same polling place they’re familiar with from their old residence. Even though an affidavit ballot was completed at the wrong polling location, by law it is not counted and election officials “toss out” those ballots and votes.
cnycentral.com
First cannabis retail licensees can secure their own locations, new delivery guidance out
Albany, NY — The Office of Cannabis Management has released some new guidance, and guidance changes to the rollout of retail cannabis in New York. On Friday, the OCM announced qualifying licensees can submit approval for their own proposed retail locations. Previously, they had to receive a location secured by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York. It's said DASNY will continue to try and secure locations to match with licensees who don't currently have their own spots. Those with proposed locations can still apply for financial support for renovations from the Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund.
cnycentral.com
Before taking sides, Truck drivers want to know where increased toll dollars will go
Little Falls — For commercial truck drivers, the Thruway isn't just a highway, it's a part of their livelihood. Right now, that lifestyle is changing. This week, the Thruway Authority began the process of raising tolls in 2024. Meanwhile, through a public-private investment with Empire State Thruway Partners, all 27 Thruway service areas are in the process of being reconstructed or revamped, thought in this case no. toll or tax dollars are being used in the project.
cnycentral.com
Lawn Pass for 2023 Summer Amphitheater shows available for $199
Geddes, NY — Live Nation is bringing back Lawn Pass for next slate of summer concerts at St. Joseph's Healthcare Amphitheater. For $199, fans will be guaranteed general admission lawn seating as well as Fast Lane access for the more than 30 shows at the Amp. Tom See, Chief...
cnycentral.com
Man accused of killing his own mother, 74, in Van Buren home Tuesday arraigned
Syracuse, N.Y. — UPDATE 12/7/22 5:20PM : State police say an autopsy determined Leora died of multiple sharp force injuries to the neck. Daniel Chilson, 43, was arraigned on multiple charges in Syracuse City Court Wednesday morning in the homicide of his mother, Leora Chilson, 74. Chilson pleaded not...
Comments / 0