Dolphins sign former No. 1 overall pick, place Austin Jackson on IR

By Mike Masala
 3 days ago
Injuries have played a big part in the Miami Dolphins’ 2022 campaign, to this point, as they’ve lost a number of impact players to long-term ailments.

Now, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Dolphins right tackle Austin Jackson, who was just activated off of injured reserve at the beginning of November, has found his way back there for the second time this season. He’ll be forced to miss the next four weeks, so he may return for the final week of the regular season and the postseason if Miami makes it.

In a corresponding move, Miami has signed veteran offensive tackle Eric Fisher to their active roster. Fisher was the first overall selection back in the 2013 draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He spent eight seasons with Kansas City, earning two Pro Bowl nominations and winning a Super Bowl.

After suffering a torn Achilles in the AFC Championship Game two years ago, he spent 2021 with the Indianapolis Colts.

In his career, Fisher has played a majority of his snaps on the left side, but he played all 1,057 snaps on the right side for Indianapolis.

This move gives Miami another veteran option on both sides with Terron Armstead still dealing with a pectoral injury. Miami relied on Greg Little and Brandon Shell last week, while also elevating Kendall Lamm from the practice squad.

Fisher, despite being on the street for the year, could be a better option.

