Read full article on original website
Related
Jerry Jones rips Commanders investigation, claiming it was 'politically biased'
One day after the report on the investigation into the Commanders was released, Jerry Jones told the “K&C Masterpiece” that he thought it was “politically motivated.”
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts: ___ All votes counted in Maricopa County, despite online claims.
Comments / 0