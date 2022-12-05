ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Salvation Army seeks red kettle donations, accepting bell ringers

FORT WAYNE Ind. (WFFT) — Ring! Ring! Ring! That’s the sound of bells ringing as the Fort Wayne Salvation Army spreads holiday cheer and collects donations to support those in need. Corps Officer Kenyon Sivels says they are in need of more red kettle donations. “Through the weekend,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Lane restrictions on Wayne Trace Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Wayne Trace Thursday to enable crews to work on gas lines. The area affected will be between Rudisill Boulevard and Maywood Avenue. Weather permitting, the work should be done the same day.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Aboite Township adds baby box to fire station

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) --The 129th baby box in the nation was added to an Aboite Township fire station on Tuesday. Fire Station #2 is the new home of a Safe Haven Baby Box. Aboite Township Trustee Mike Meyers said when he heard about baby boxes, he jumped right on board.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Arrest made in Tuesday morning Jefferson Boulevard shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police have arrested a man involved in an early morning shooting in a parking lot at West Jefferson Boulevard and Ewing Street. Savion Prince Mathis-Phillips was arrested and faces a charge of aggravated battery. The shooting happened around 2:43 a.m. when a man...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Homestead's Frey signs with Saint Francis volleyball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Homestead senior volleyball player Kendal Frey signed with the University of Saint Francis to continue her volleyball career on Wednesday. Frey was second on the Spartans in kills with 232, helping lead the team to a 27-7 record and a sectional title. Frey says she...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Salvation Army needs help reaching its donation goal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Salvation Army is asking for donations to help reach its goal. The goal is to raise $233,000 by the December 24 to continue serving those in need throughout 2023. They are 20% of the way there, having raised $47,661.14 in donations so far. Donations...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Tracking rain and snow Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Friday is a breezy, gloomy and soggy day. Our next system brings light rain to the region near the middle of Friday morning. The activity spreads from the southwest to the northeast. Wet snowflakes could briefly mix in with the rain Friday morning north...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Mild Wednesday, rain returns Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Wednesday is the pick day of the workweek. If you haven’t put the outdoor holiday decorations up, this is the day to do it. Highs reach near 50 degrees with a light and variable breeze. We will even see some sunshine!. The clouds...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Silver Alert issued for Columbia City man

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Columbia City man. 69-year-old Martin John Barry, 6 feet tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, has been missing since 10:45 a.m. Monday. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue-green sweater with jeans...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
New Ludwig Road roundabout now open, recap of 2022 infrastructure upgrades

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A new roundabout at the intersection of East Ludwig Road and Oakbrook Parkway is now open to drivers. City officials, Indiana Department of Transportation, and area property owners hope the 4.9 million dollar project improves safety, provides better access, and enhances pedestrian connectivity. It...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Heritage's Zellers signs with Ohio Northern volleyball

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Heritage standout senior volleyball player Kate Zellers signed her letter of intent to continue her volleyball career at Ohio Northern University on Thursday. Zellers was a Class 3A All-State selection as a senior, racking up 202 kills, leading Heritage to a 29-3 record and an ACAC...
MONROEVILLE, IN
Snider's Shinn signs with Saint Francis soccer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Snider senior soccer player Abby Shinn signed with the University of Saint Francis to continue her soccer career on Wednesday. An All-SAC Honorable Mention selection as a senior, Shinn scored two goals and added five points, helping the Panthers to a 9-7-1 season as a senior.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Boys High School Basketball: Snider opens season with win over DeKalb

WATERLOO, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Snider boys basketball team edged DeKalb 51-43 to open their season on Wednesday night. Ke'drell Billingsley led all scorers with 17 points, while Ke'ron Billingsley pitched in with 14 as the Panthers improve to 1-0. With the loss, DeKalb falls to 0-4. Area Scores:. Snider...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Man arrested after standoff in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - An armed man was arrested after a 2-hour standoff in DeKalb County Tuesday. At 10:00 a.m., police responded to a home in the 5900 block of CR 427 after a call about a suicidal man armed with a gun. The man was taken to an...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
Huntington man charged with neglect in 8-year-old boy's death

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) -- Huntington Police have charged a man with neglect after his girlfriend's 8-year-old son was found dead in a locked bedroom. A 16-page probable cause affidavit says the boy's mother arrived home from work around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 22 and found her boyfriend, 32-year-old Matthew Dirig playing video games. She went into her son's room and found him on the floor not breathing with a zip tie tight around his neck.
HUNTINGTON, IN

