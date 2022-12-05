FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Salvation Army is asking for donations to help reach its goal. The goal is to raise $233,000 by the December 24 to continue serving those in need throughout 2023. They are 20% of the way there, having raised $47,661.14 in donations so far. Donations...

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO