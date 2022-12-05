Read full article on original website
81 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor, Allen County veterans reflect
81 years ago Wednesday, Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, provoking the US into WWII. 81 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor, Allen County veterans reflect. 81 years ago Wednesday, Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, provoking the US into WWII.
Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians on strike after contract negotiations fail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians announced they are on strike as of 4 p.m. Thursday. They have been in negotiation for fair wages, and no agreement has been reached. Players' Association Chair Campbell MacDonald said, “Fort Wayne Philharmonic management has yet to propose pay that allows...
Salvation Army seeks red kettle donations, accepting bell ringers
FORT WAYNE Ind. (WFFT) — Ring! Ring! Ring! That’s the sound of bells ringing as the Fort Wayne Salvation Army spreads holiday cheer and collects donations to support those in need. Corps Officer Kenyon Sivels says they are in need of more red kettle donations. “Through the weekend,...
Lane restrictions on Wayne Trace Thursday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Wayne Trace Thursday to enable crews to work on gas lines. The area affected will be between Rudisill Boulevard and Maywood Avenue. Weather permitting, the work should be done the same day.
Aboite Township adds baby box to fire station
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) --The 129th baby box in the nation was added to an Aboite Township fire station on Tuesday. Fire Station #2 is the new home of a Safe Haven Baby Box. Aboite Township Trustee Mike Meyers said when he heard about baby boxes, he jumped right on board.
Arrest made in Tuesday morning Jefferson Boulevard shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police have arrested a man involved in an early morning shooting in a parking lot at West Jefferson Boulevard and Ewing Street. Savion Prince Mathis-Phillips was arrested and faces a charge of aggravated battery. The shooting happened around 2:43 a.m. when a man...
Homestead's Frey signs with Saint Francis volleyball
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Homestead senior volleyball player Kendal Frey signed with the University of Saint Francis to continue her volleyball career on Wednesday. Frey was second on the Spartans in kills with 232, helping lead the team to a 27-7 record and a sectional title. Frey says she...
Salvation Army needs help reaching its donation goal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Salvation Army is asking for donations to help reach its goal. The goal is to raise $233,000 by the December 24 to continue serving those in need throughout 2023. They are 20% of the way there, having raised $47,661.14 in donations so far. Donations...
Tracking rain and snow Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Friday is a breezy, gloomy and soggy day. Our next system brings light rain to the region near the middle of Friday morning. The activity spreads from the southwest to the northeast. Wet snowflakes could briefly mix in with the rain Friday morning north...
St. James Construction spends thousands of dollars on toys to support Toys For Tots
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — St. James Construction is back this holiday season to help make children’s Christmas special. The Whitley County contractor raised more than 11,000 dollars for this year’s toy drive with the help of subcontractors, businesses, and company friends. Wednesday they gathered at Menards,...
Police: Teen steals car with kids inside, leads officers on chase in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) == Police say a 17-year-old boy stole a car with two young children inside and then led officers on a chase before crashing into another car Thursday. Police responded to Hessen Cassel Road at 6:30 p.m. after someone reported their car stolen. Officers learned two children,...
Mild Wednesday, rain returns Thursday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Wednesday is the pick day of the workweek. If you haven’t put the outdoor holiday decorations up, this is the day to do it. Highs reach near 50 degrees with a light and variable breeze. We will even see some sunshine!. The clouds...
Silver Alert issued for Columbia City man
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Columbia City man. 69-year-old Martin John Barry, 6 feet tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, has been missing since 10:45 a.m. Monday. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue-green sweater with jeans...
New Ludwig Road roundabout now open, recap of 2022 infrastructure upgrades
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A new roundabout at the intersection of East Ludwig Road and Oakbrook Parkway is now open to drivers. City officials, Indiana Department of Transportation, and area property owners hope the 4.9 million dollar project improves safety, provides better access, and enhances pedestrian connectivity. It...
Report: Fort Wayne's refusal to release Mayor Henry's arrest video violates public records act
FORT WAYNE. Ind. (WFFT) -- The City of Fort Wayne violated the state's public records law when it refused to release police video of Mayor Tom Henry's arrest, according to Indiana's Public Access Counselor. The counselor, who advises government agencies on issues related to the Access to Public Records Act,...
Heritage's Zellers signs with Ohio Northern volleyball
MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Heritage standout senior volleyball player Kate Zellers signed her letter of intent to continue her volleyball career at Ohio Northern University on Thursday. Zellers was a Class 3A All-State selection as a senior, racking up 202 kills, leading Heritage to a 29-3 record and an ACAC...
Snider's Shinn signs with Saint Francis soccer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Snider senior soccer player Abby Shinn signed with the University of Saint Francis to continue her soccer career on Wednesday. An All-SAC Honorable Mention selection as a senior, Shinn scored two goals and added five points, helping the Panthers to a 9-7-1 season as a senior.
Boys High School Basketball: Snider opens season with win over DeKalb
WATERLOO, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Snider boys basketball team edged DeKalb 51-43 to open their season on Wednesday night. Ke'drell Billingsley led all scorers with 17 points, while Ke'ron Billingsley pitched in with 14 as the Panthers improve to 1-0. With the loss, DeKalb falls to 0-4. Area Scores:. Snider...
Man arrested after standoff in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - An armed man was arrested after a 2-hour standoff in DeKalb County Tuesday. At 10:00 a.m., police responded to a home in the 5900 block of CR 427 after a call about a suicidal man armed with a gun. The man was taken to an...
Huntington man charged with neglect in 8-year-old boy's death
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) -- Huntington Police have charged a man with neglect after his girlfriend's 8-year-old son was found dead in a locked bedroom. A 16-page probable cause affidavit says the boy's mother arrived home from work around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 22 and found her boyfriend, 32-year-old Matthew Dirig playing video games. She went into her son's room and found him on the floor not breathing with a zip tie tight around his neck.
