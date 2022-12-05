Read full article on original website
South Carolina prosecutors reveal alleged motive in Murdaugh murder case
Alex Murdaugh sits in court with his legal team, including attorney Margaret Fox, in court last summer. Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service/Getty Images. Alex Murdaugh sits in court with his legal team, including attorney Margaret Fox, in court last summer. Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service/Getty Images.
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?
4-year-old D’Wan Sims lived in Detroit, Michigan with his mother, D’Wanna, and D’Wanna’s boyfriend, Victor Jackson. D’Wanna shared custody of D’Wan with his father, Nicholas Sims.
FedEx driver allegedly told investigators Texas girl was still alive after he struck her with vehicle
A FedEx driver panicked after striking a 7-year-old girl in Texas with his work van and threw her in the truck, where he killed her, authorities said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, who is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, told authorities he placed Athena Strand in his work truck after he struck her with it, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday.
Former NYPD officer sentenced to 25 years to life for the death of his 8-year-old son
A former officer with the New York Police Department was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Thursday after he was found guilty last month of murder in the second degree related to the death of his 8-year-old son, Thomas. Michael Valva, 45, was also found guilty of four...
Slain Idaho Students’ Neighbor Says He Heard Scream Night of Massacre
A man who lives near the home where four University of Idaho students were slain in bed last month says he heard a scream around the time police suspect the mass homicide took place. Inan Harsh, 30, told the Idaho Statesman that he was returning home around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 from his job as a cook in Moscow, Idaho, when he heard a scream from the direction of the students’ house. Harsh said he didn’t think much of it at the time, chalking the noise up to a house party. “After what happened, I’ve definitely had second thoughts,” Harsh said. “Maybe it was not a party sound. I’m not sure what good it does for them now.” Harsh did not initially tell cops about the scream but since has, he said, adding that he’s not certain what exact house the scream came from. Despite Harsh’s tip and thousands of others, investigators have yet to identify a motive, potential suspect, or find the knife that was used to kill Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, and Xana Kernodle.Read it at Idaho Statesman
Family of victim in 'Serial' case seeks new court hearing
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An attorney requested a new hearing on Friday on the motion that led to the release of Adnan Syed, whose murder conviction chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial” already has been overturned. Steve Kelly, an attorney for the family of victim Hae Min Lee, filed the request in a legal brief in the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, the state’s second-highest court. The new hearing would require the prosecutor to present any evidence supporting the motion and give Young Lee, who is Hae Min Lee’s brother, the right to challenge the evidence and present his own. The filing said Lee “lacked notice and a meaningful opportunity to participate,” and was excluded from a legal proceeding ”at which the state’s attorney and circuit court apparently decided the outcome.”
Philadelphia police reveal identity of child found dead inside a box 65 years ago
The “Boy in the Box” finally has a name. Police on Thursday publicly identified a boy found dead in a box in Philadelphia 65 years ago as four-year-old Joseph Augustus Zarelli, the victim of what police say is one of the city’s oldest unsolved homicides. The identification,...
Germany: Judges confirm arrest of 23 alleged coup plotters
BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say judges have confirmed the arrest of 23 people suspected of planning to topple the government, while the extradition of two others detained abroad is being sought. Prosecutors said Friday that 22 German citizens and a Russian woman detained from across Germany on Wednesday have appeared before a federal court for their arraignment and will remain in custody as the investigation proceeds. Extradition proceedings have been initiated in the case of two others detained in Italy and Austria. German authorities described the suspects as being part of the far-right Reich Citizens movement. Its adherents deny the legitimacy of the present-day German constitution and government, claiming instead that the German empire, or Reich, of 1871 still exists.
NYC luxury designer Fred Castleberry jailed for owing $390K in child support
Looking flash isn’t a substitute for cash. Suave New York bespoke suit designer Fred Castleberry was jailed in Texas recently over almost $400,000 in unpaid child support. Disagreeing with his F.E. Castleberry brand’s motto — “The better you dress, the worse you can behave” — a Parker County judge ordered the Creative Director’s arrest in October after years of irregular or non-payment of child support and missed court dates, documents obtained by The Post show. Despite his upper-class image on Instagram, where he hawks suits for thousands of dollars alongside $550 handmade English loafers to his 80,000 followers, Castleberry, 41, remained...
Japan investigating repeated assaults by guards at prison
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Justice Ministry has disclosed that more than 20 prison guards repeatedly pushed, slapped and used other forms of physical violence against a group of inmates at a prison in central Japan, raising questions about the extent of prison abuse in the country. Justice Minister Ken Saito says the assaults at Nagoya Prison were discovered in August when a prison guard spotted an inmate with an eye injury. An internal probe found that 22 prison officials routinely abused some inmates. Saito says the assaults were especially problematic because fatal bullying at the same prison two decades ago had prompted prison reforms. Japanese prisons are known for strict discipline.
Michigan judge tosses charges against former governor in Flint water crisis -AP
Dec 9 (Reuters) - A Michigan judge on Friday dismissed charges against former Governor Rick Snyder in connection with the Flint water crisis, several months after the state Supreme Court ruled that grand jury indictments returned in the case were invalid, the Associated Press reported.
Federal judge blasts Miami prosecutors for spying on defense
MIAMI (AP) — A judge in Miami has admonished federal prosecutors for instructing a cooperating witness to gather information on his co-defendants and then lying to the court to cover up misconduct he said violated their constitutional right to a fair trial. The rebuke came in an excoriating ruling unsealed Wednesday by Judge Darrin Gayles that orders a new trial in the case of three friends found guilty in a 2017 trial of mail fraud and sentenced to more than six years in prison. The case revolved around a cooperating witness prosecutors instructed to spy on his co-defendants to gain an upper leg at trial.
