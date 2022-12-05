Read full article on original website
Lady Gaga Finally Recreated the 'Wednesday' Dance
At long last, Lady Gaga has graced fans with her TikTok presence as she recreated the viral Wednesday dance from Netflix’s new series. Gaga’s track, ‘Bloody Mary,’ is one that fans have been using when recreating the dance online, despite the actual song from the TV series being by The Cure.
Christina Applegate Made Her First TV Appearance Since Her MS Diagnosis, And Talked About How Her Life Has Changed
In her first TV appearance since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, Christina Applegate said, "People had seen me as this other person for the last almost 40 years, and I'm different now."
Mother who tattooed her eyeballs blue and purple admits she's losing her sight - like her daughter warned her she would
A mother-of-five is going blind after tattooing her eyeballs blue and purple despite her seven-year-old daughter’s warnings. Anaya Peterson, a law student from Belfast, got her eyeballs tattooed blue and purple after she was inspired by the Australian model Amber Luke, who is also nicknamed the ‘blue-eyed dragon’. Amber Luke, the Australian model, had spoken about inking her eyeballs and highly recommended people research the topic before going forward with it.
Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
The Ultimate Wednesday Addams Style Guide
Wednesday Addams has always been that girl and the latest Netflix series proves it, from her soft goth lip color to her monochromatic style. Originally played by Christina Ricci in the ’90s, Jenna Ortega takes a modern approach to the dark-eyed, sour-faced character we all know and love. The pig-tailed rain cloud quite literally kicks (pilgrim) ass and takes names, all while keeping her custom-made black and white Nevermore uniform pristine, providing the perfect foil to her rainbow-colored werewolf roommate Enid. In the lycanthrope’s defense, she did knit her a snood in her signature shades.
Cardi B's Crazy Ex-Boyfriend Story Reveals Why She'll Never Be a "House B-tch"
Bronx rapper and sex-positive icon, Cardi B recently joined her followers on Instagram live for a chat on dating norms with an anecdote on why she’ll always be Miss. Independent. “When it comes to 50/50… it really really depends,” Cardi B said of the common Twitter debate. “I’m not...
Selena Gomez Admits That Cole Sprouse Was The Love of Her Life
Selena Gomez spilled the tea on her past crush on Cole Sprouse in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, revealing that despite that, her first kiss was actually with Sprouse’s brother Dylan. The star briefly spoke about her crush on Cole in her new documentary,...
Oscar Experts Typing: Could the Best Actor lineup be filled out by Toms?
Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, as “The Whale” hits theaters, we reexamine Best Actor. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! We’re back at it again with our fingers ready to type about what seems like one of the most competitive acting categories of the year, even if Film Twitter doesn’t want to admit that’s the case. I’m typing, of course, about Best Actor, where Brendan Fraser has been the online pick of choice for months thanks to his performance...
Bad Bunny Announces He's Taking a Break in 2023
The last few years, it seems like Bad Bunny has been working nonstop. However, he’s ready to take it easy next year. “I’m taking a break,” he told Billboard in a new interview. “2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements. We’re going to celebrate. Let’s go here, let’s go there, let’s go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I’ll go to the studio, but there’s no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón. You’ve worked your ass off.”
Chrishell Stause Says PCAs Wouldn't Let Her Bring Partner G Flip
Chrishell Stause has made her thoughts on this year’s People’s Choice Awards pretty clear, taking to Twitter to share her opinions about the ceremony’s plus-one policy. Stause posted a series of tweets detailing her experience and calling out the PCAs for not letting her bring her partner, G Flip, to the show as her guest.
SZA Proudly Comments on Getting Her Body "Done" in New Album 'SOS'
SZA is using her new album, SOS, to proudly shut down the rumors about her body by confirming she had work “done.”. The singer-slash-songwriter released her sophomore album on December 9, and it’s full of personal tracks, including revelations about her body — specifically on the title track as well as on the song “Conceited.”
Zoey Deutch Revealed That Reese Witherspoon's Love For "Set It Up" Inspired Their New Movie, "Something From Tiffany's"
On a potential Set It Up reunion with Glenn Powell, "Glenn and I are really excited and optimistic about finding something to do together. And we're actively looking. I love him, we'll find something great."
SZA Shares an Update on the Potential "Die For You" Remix Collab With The Weeknd
UPDATE (December 7, 2022): Just a few weeks ago, SZA and The Weeknd teased potentially collaborating on a “Die For You” remix. Now, SZA has revealed they discussed the possibility of finalizing the idea. “We talked about it, it wouldn’t be really hard ’cause there’s a scaffolding of...
The New Trailer for 'M3GAN' Just Got Creepier
A new trailer for M3GAN has been released and it is creepier than the first, which dropped in October. The upcoming horror film, which is produced by James Wan (Insidious, Saw, The Conjuring), tells the story of a AI doll gone wrong. The first trailer garnered lots of attention online for M3GAN’s sinister dance scene, which returned in the new preview. Additionally, the second teaser shows M3GAN playing the piano, driving and killing.
Halsey Is Unrecognizable With Siren-Copper Hair
Halsey is known for dying their hair a million colors as the singer-songwriter’s signature shade is blue. These days, the new mother is riding the crimson wave as they debuted a coppery hue on Instagram Stories earlier this week. Not only did they change their color, but Halsey is also rocking a full fringe. “New day, new person until tomorrow” is the vibe as they showed off their ginger tresses, which were styled in flowing waves and exuded sultry siren energy. The light rust tone perfectly accentuates the about-face founder’s hazel eyes, complementing their warm skin tones. This isn’t the first time Halsey has tried out the stunning orange color as they donned a crimson pixie cut in September.
Jennifer Lawrence Was Pressured To Lose Weight for 'The Hunger Games'
Even as beautiful as she is, Jennifer Lawrence was pressured to lose weight for her role as Katniss Everdeen for The Hunger Games. In an interview with Viola Davis for Variety‘s Actors on Actors, the actor revealed, “In The Hunger Games, it was an awesome responsibility. Those books were huge, and I knew that the audience was children. I remember the biggest conversation was, ‘How much weight are you going to lose?’”
Which SZA 'SOS' Song Are You, According To Your Zodiac Sign?
R&B queen SZA has just dropped her long-awaited fifth album, S.O.S. and we’re already crying over the ex we thought we didn’t miss anymore. The Missouri-born singer-songwriter knows how to tug at our heart strings with her carefully orchestrated melodies and bitingly accurate lyrics. The songstress is a master at bringing to light the unbearably universal feelings we hope to suppress, articulating our own thoughts, at times, better than we can. Tracks like ” “Shirt” and “Good Days,” which were released two years ago, have been widely circulated and listened to on repeat.
Ye Claims Partners Left Him Because He Was "Always in the Headlines"
Kanye West is back to posting and deleting on Instagram again, only this time the rapper’s ephemeral post teased a new song, titled “Someday We’ll All Be Free.”. Shared via Instagram, West shared a series of lyrics, seemingly referencing his recent controversies and backlash. “Waking up to I can’t do this anymore text / And The Bible said / I can’t have anymore sex / Till marriage / And no drip till Paris,” the track began.
Wes Anderson's New Film 'Asteroid City' Receives a Release Date
Wes Anderson‘s new movie, which was originally scheduled to be shot in Rome and was later moved to Spain for filming, finally has a theatrical release date. Titled Asteroid City, the film is set in a fictional desert town in 1955. The synopsis describes the movie to follow “the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition” which “is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.”
Four decades ago racism tore them apart. Now they've revived their love and are married.
'He's still the wonderful gorgeous man that I once knew.'
