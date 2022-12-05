Behind the Counter: NFL Week 13 betting results and action report, Bengals upset Chiefs despite most favorites covering

Read full article on original website
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 14
When the "Thursday Night Football" schedule for 2022 dropped, the Week 14 Raiders vs. Rams game is one that some initially would have circled as a good matchup. After all, both teams had made the playoffs the previous season, with the Rams winning the Super Bowl. The Raiders had just sneaked in, but after adding Davante Adams and coach Josh McDaniels, they would surely be better, right?
Odell Beckham: I don’t see the point of playing regular season games in 2022
Roughly a week ago, it seemed almost like a foregone conclusion that Odell Beckham Jr. would be on a new
Sporting News
NFL world reacts to Baker Mayfield's unbelievable comeback in Rams debut: 'Absolutely Incredible'
What many expected to be a quiet edition of "Thursday Night Football" turned chaotic when Baker Mayfield led a wild comeback win over the Raiders just 48 hours after the Rams claimed him off waivers. Mayfield, who didn't even start the game, led two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter...
Sporting News
Raiders vs. Rams odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 14 'Thursday Night Football'
When the Raiders (5-7) take on the Rams (3-9) to open Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), they will be looking to keep their slim AFC wild-card hopes alive. Las Vegas used to play in Los Angeles and should...
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
Sporting News
Week 14 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Mike White, DeeJay Dallas, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
The NFL schedule-makers didn't consider fantasy football owners when they scheduled six byes (Packers, Bears, Colts, Commanders, Saints, Falcons) during the final week of the fantasy regular season. Given all of the usual late-season attrition issues, start 'em, sit 'em questions are as difficult as ever. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 14 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News
Fantasy Defense rankings Week 14: Who to start, sit at D/ST in fantasy football
Week 14 is all about defending your fantasy house, whether that's holding onto the top seed, battling to get a better seed, or miraculously sneaking through the backdoor into the playoffs. Even for squads already out of the hunt, many are driven by the pride of keeping another team from a playoff berth or staying out of last place to avoid a punishment next summer. But you can't defend your house without a proper D/ST, so let's sift through the potential sleepers, streamers, and stumblers in our Week 14 fantasy defense rankings.
Sporting News
Raiders playoff chances: How Las Vegas can still earn AFC wild card spot after heartbreaking Rams loss
The Raiders' disappointing roller coaster of a first season under coach Josh McDaniels continued in Thursday night's shocking upset loss to the Rams in Los Angeles. Las Vegas is nos 5-8 overall after Week 14 and fading in the NFL playoff picture. If the Raiders fall short of earning their...
Sporting News
Baker Mayfield contract: What Rams owe former Panthers QB after claiming him off waivers
Baker Mayfield's time with the Panthers came to an end on Monday. Carolina announced that it was waiving the fifth-year quarterback less than six months after the team acquired him in a trade with the Browns. Mayfield reportedly asked to be released after falling to the third-string position on the...
Sporting News
NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14
The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
Sporting News
How did Baker Mayfield play in Rams debut? A 98-yard, game-winning TD drive caps 'damn good story' vs. Raiders
Well, that didn't take long. "Not taking long" could mean a number of things: Baker Mayfield's first appearance in a Rams uniform didn't take long, as he made his debut on Thursday night. Or Mayfield's education of the playbook. Or his first win in a Rams uniform. Or the 1:50 it took for Mayfield to put the Rams ahead for a win.
Sporting News
Best NFL prop bets for every Week 14 game: Over/unders for Josh Allen, Justin Jefferson, Jalen Hurts, more
The NFL playoff race has started to heat up, just as the weather outside has started to cool down. It's the most wonderful time of the year when every game seems to have meaning. It's also a great time to bet on player and game props. With postseason berths and looming offseason contracts on the line, talent typically shines at this point of the season. So, let's dive into the prop market and highlight our favorite player and game props for every contest in the Week 14 NFL slate.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kenneth Walker, D'Onta Foreman, Michael Carter, more RBs impacting Week 14 start-or-sit calls
As the final week of the fantasy football regular season nears, owners need to stay in the loop on numerous banged-up running backs, including Kenneth Walker, D'Onta Foreman, Michael Carter, JK Dobbins, and Damien Harris. With six teams on bye, the RB player pool is already shallow, and if any of these backs were to miss time, it's crucial to know which players will benefit from their absences and be worth start 'em, sit 'em consideration in Week 14.
Sporting News
How Tom Brady, Buccaneers erased 16-3 deficit vs. Saints for last-second comeback win
Tom Brady has now engineered 44 career fourth-quarter comebacks, the latest of which came on the "Monday Night Football" stage vs. the Saints. Even among that incredible number, the latest comeback stands out, not only for the deficit Brady had to erase — a 16-3 Saints advantage midway through the fourth quarter — but also how he reversed his own poor play in the game's pivotal moments.
Sporting News
Joe Montana thinks 49ers can win Super Bowl with Brock Purdy: 'Don’t put him in a bad position'
The 49ers may be down their top two quarterbacks due to injury, but the greatest quarterback in the team's history believes that they will still be contenders. Joe Montana expressed confidence that third-string quarterback Brock Purdy will perform well enough to help the 49ers continue winning. And the four-time Super...
Sporting News
Week 14 Fantasy Busts: James Cook, Deshaun Watson, JK Dobbins among risky 'starts' in bad matchups
The last set of bye weeks coincides with the final week of the fantasy football regular season, forcing fantasy owners to rely on bench players and waiver-wire adds to pick up the slack. Factor in the bevy of injuries across the skill positions, and the player pool is relatively shallow. Our Week 14 fantasy bust list, which includes James Cook, Deshaun Watson, JK Dobbins, and Michael Gallup, is here to help better your start 'em, sit 'em decisions to end the regular season with a "W."
Sporting News
Family of Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba takes issue with Todd McShay's 'protecting himself for the draft' comments
A hot-button topic in the college football world is players missing bowl games to protect their draft stock, but it doesn't come up as often for playoff teams. When players are playing for a national championship, there's an expectation that they'll play if they're healthy. ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay,...
Sporting News
Fantasy Waiver Wire: FAAB advice for Week 14 pickups, free agents
We've made it to the final week of the fantasy football regular season, so if you're on the playoff bubble, there's no reason to hold back your FAAB bids. As much as you want to save some of your budget for the postseason, it won't do you any good if you're in the consolation bracket. (Seriously, don't pick up players if you're in the consolation bracket.) Unfortunately, the top Week 14 waiver wire pickups aren't the best crop, but Zonovan Knight, Cam Akers, DeeJay Dallas, James Cook, Tyler Huntley, Nico Collins, and Greg Dulcich, among other potential free-agent adds, could all make noise in the fantasy postseason.
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 15: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Mike White, Chuba Hubbard, and Trent Sherfield
It's Week 14, the last week of the regular season for the majority of fantasy football leagues. If you're done after this week, pat yourself on the back for staying with it, make some notes for next season, and schedule to email them to yourself in August of 2023. If you're already locked into a playoff spot or have a good chance of claiming a postseason berth with a win this weekend, it's as important as ever for you to look ahead to next week and beyond. Our Week 15 waiver wire watchlist will highlight the key players at each position who could very well end up waiver commodities after this weekend, including Mike White, Chuba Hubbard, and Trent Sherfield, who could easily win you a playoff matchup or two.
