Behind the Counter: NFL Week 13 betting results and action report, Bengals upset Chiefs despite most favorites covering

It's Week 14, the last week of the regular season for the majority of fantasy football leagues. If you're done after this week, pat yourself on the back for staying with it, make some notes for next season, and schedule to email them to yourself in August of 2023. If you're already locked into a playoff spot or have a good chance of claiming a postseason berth with a win this weekend, it's as important as ever for you to look ahead to next week and beyond. Our Week 15 waiver wire watchlist will highlight the key players at each position who could very well end up waiver commodities after this weekend, including Mike White, Chuba Hubbard, and Trent Sherfield, who could easily win you a playoff matchup or two.

1 DAY AGO