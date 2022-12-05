Read full article on original website
Ravens Signed Veteran Quarterback On Monday
The Baltimore Ravens have made a move at quarterback. On Sunday, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury. While it's not believed to be that serious, he could end up missing some time. On Monday, the Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to give the team some depth.
Why the Bengals are a bad matchup for KC Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals have been a thorn in the side of the Kansas City Chiefs. The reason why might not occur to you. The Cincinnati Bengals are a bad matchup for the Kansas City Chiefs and it’s for a reason you probably haven’t considered. The simplest explanation is that the Bengals have a personnel advantage, right? I believe that may have been true in the prior two matchups. At this stage, I’m not convinced that’s the core issue. Don’t take my word for it though—more on that in a moment.
atozsports.com
Why Chiefs fans have a great reason to dislike Bengals star after Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati
Kansas City Chiefs fans have a great reason to dislike Cincinnati Bengals star defensive back Jessie Bates. During the Chiefs’ loss to the Bengals on Sunday, Bates pulled off a shady maneuver that is maddening for opponents. The former Wake Forest standout saw that Cincinnati was late getting subs...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid is going to hate what one of his veteran players just did
The Kansas City Chiefs are a disciplined team and have been that way since Andy Reid arrived 10 or so years ago. That’s how all of his teams are. What I mean by disciplined, is they don’t do much talking. They let their play on the field do that. We heard Andy Reid talk about that last week heading into Bengals week.
NFL Analysis Network
Browns Get Crushing Injury News After Big Week 13 Win
The Cleveland Browns kept their playoff hopes alive in Week 13, picking up a victory over the lowly Houston Texans. It was far from a perfect game, as Deshaun Watson looked rusty running the offense in his debut after being suspended for the first 11 games of the season. However, the defense was on point as they were the most recent unit to crush the Texans.
Former UC Coaching Candidate Joining Deion Sanders Colorado Staff
The Buffs are getting ready to load the roster with talent.
Bearcats Head Coach Scott Satterfield’s Contract Details Revealed
The coach is making a pretty penny on his first deal at UC.
NFL power rankings for Week 14: Bengals rising with new team on top
Any predictions of a Super Bowl 47 rematch took a big hit last weekend. The San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens both lost their starting quarterbacks. Make that two season-ending injuries at quarterback in the top-heavy NFC for the 49ers, as free-agent-to-be Jimmy Garoppolo joins Trey Lance on the bench. The news is potentially better for the Ravens, who consider Lamar Jackson’s availability “week to week” with a sprained knee. The Ravens’ 2021 season fell apart in December when Jackson missed five starts. The AFC — and the North Division’s hard-charging Bengals — doesn’t offer much margin for error again. Here are...
Bengals waive veteran punter Kevin Huber
The Cincinnati Bengals released veteran punter Kevin Huber on Monday afternoon. Huber, a Cincinnati native, spent 14 years with the franchise as the starting punter. He is the Bengals’ career leader in every major statistical category for punting, including total punts (1011), punting yards (45,766), gross average (45.27), net average (40.34) and punts...
Report: UC Football Lands On New Defensive Coordinator
Scott Satterfield is hard at work assembling his new staff.
Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals odds: NFL Week 14 point spread, moneyline, total
The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 14 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Bengals are a...
Yardbarker
Chiefs vs Broncos: A Battle in the AFC West
Chiefs vs Broncos should be an exciting and physical game for football fans. Sunday’s game is a battle within the division and both teams know each other well. Chiefs vs Broncos football comes at an interesting time. The regular season is winding down and both teams are trying to make a playoff push. The Chiefs enter the game with a 9-3 record. Kansas City sits atop the AFC West and look to bounce back from their loss to the Bengals. The Broncos are 3-9 and are in last place in the AFC West. Denver recently lost a close game to the Ravens and want to finish the season strong. Chiefs vs Broncos will be a battle between offense and defense.
Look: College Football Bowl Game Field Setup Going Viral
One bowl game is going to be pretty awkward for both teams. Louisville and Cincinnati are set to play in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17 and both teams will be forced to be on the same sideline. One team will be on one side of the sideline while the other will be separated by the 50-yard line.
NFL injury report Week 14: Latest updates on Lamar Jackson, Kenneth Walker and more
The NFL injury report for Week 14 is filled with some of the best players in football. Heading into a
Veteran NFL Punter Cut By Team Monday Afternoon
The Cincinnati Bengals have cut veteran punter Kevin Huber after 14 seasons with the organization. Rookie Drue Chrisman will take over as the team's new punter. Huber, 37, was averaging 43.2 yards per punt through nine games this season — his lowest average since his sophomore season in 2010. He pinned 29.03 percent of his 31 punts inside the 20 yard line.
