AP releases 2022 All-SEC honors

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Following Georgia‘s victory in the Southeastern Conference title game, the AP has released the voters’ picks for All-SEC honors.

head coach Josh Heupel received six coach of the year votes to beat LSU’s Brian Kelly (five), who led the Tigers into the SEC championship game in his first season. Title-winning head coach Kirby Smart notched three votes and South Carolina’s Shane Beamer received one.

Here are the 2022 All-SEC honors, as voted upon by a group of 15 sports writers and broadcasters.

u – indicates unanimous selection

Offensive player of the year: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Defensive player of the year: u – Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama

Coach of the year: Josh Heupel, Tennessee

Newcomer of the year: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ole Miss

All-SEC First Team

Offense

WR — u-Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee, 6-0, 185, Jr., Irmo, South Carolina

WR — Dominic Lovett, Missouri, 5-10, 185, So., East St. Louis, Illinois

T — Broderick Jones, Georgia, 6-4, 310, So., Lithonia, Georgia

T — Darnell Wright, Tennessee, 6-6, 335, Sr., Huntington, West Virginia

G — O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida, 6-5, 347, Jr., Greensburg, Louisiana

G — Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama, 6-3, 307, Sr., Indianapolis

C — Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas, 6-4, 313, Sr., Tulsa, Oklahoma

TE — u-Brock Bowers, Georgia, 6-4, 230, So., Napa, California

QB — Hendon Hooker, Tennessee, 6-4, 218, Sr., Greensboro, North Carolina

RB — u-Quinshon Judkins, Mississippi, 5-11, 210, Fr., Pike Road, Alabama

RB — u-Raheim Sanders, Arkansas, 6-2, 227, So., Rockledge, Florida

PK — Jack Podlesny, Georgia, 6-1, 180, Jr., St. Simons Island, Georgia

AP — Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State, 5-10, 185, Jr., Philadelphia, Mississippi

Defense

DE — BJ Ojulari, LSU, 6-3, 250, Jr., Marietta, Georgia

DE — Isaiah McGuire, Missouri, 6-4, 274, Jr., Tulsa, Oklahoma

DT — Jalen Carter, Georgia, 6-3, 300, Jr., Apopka, Florida

DT — Byron Young, Alabama, 6-3, 292, Sr., Laurel, Mississippi

LB — u-Will Anderson, Jr., 6-4, 243, Jr., Hampton, Georgia

LB — Drew Sanders, Arkansas, 6-5, 233, Jr., Denton, Texas

LB — Harold Perkins Jr., LSU, 6-2, 220, Fr., New Orleans

CB — Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State, 6-0, 180, Jr., Grenada, Mississippi

CB — Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama, 6-1, 188, So., Birmingham, Alabama

S — Christopher Smith, Georgia, 5-11, 195, Sr., Atlanta

S — Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M, 6-3, 195, Jr., East St. Louis, Illinois

P — Kai Kroeger, South Carolina, 6-4, 207, Jr., Lake Forest, Illinois

Second Team

Offense

WR — Antwane Wells Jr., South Carolina, 6-1, 207, Jr., Richmond, Virginia

WR — Will Sheppard, Vanderbilt, 6-3, 200, Jr., Mandeville, Louisiana

T — Dalton Wagner, Arkansas, 6-9, 331, Sr., Spring Grove, Illinois

T — Javon Foster, Missouri, 6-5, 319, Sr., Detroit, Michigan

G — Beaux Limmer, Arkansas, 6-5, 302, Jr., Tyler, Texas

G — Ethan White, Florida, 6-4, 331, Jr., Clearwater, Florida

C — Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia, 6-4, 310, So., New Orleans

TE — Darnell Washington, Georgia, 6-7, 270, Jr., Las Vegas, Nevada

QB — Bryce Young, Alabama, 6-0, 194, Jr., Pasadena, California

RB — Devon Achane, Texas A&M, 5-9, 185, Jr., Missouri City, Texas

RB — Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama, 5-11, 200, Jr., Dalton, Georgia

PK — Will Reichard, Alabama, 6-1, 190, Sr., Hoover, Alabama

AP — Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama, 5-11, 200, Jr., Dalton, Georgia

Defense

DE — Derick Hall, Auburn, 6-3, 256, Sr., Gulfport, Mississippi

DE — Byron Young, Tennessee, 6-3, 245, Sr., Georgetown, South Carolina

DT — Mekhi Wingo, LSU, 6-0, 295, So., St. Louis, Missouri

DT — Deone Walker, Kentucky, 6-6, 330, Kentucky, Fr., Detroit, Michigan

LB — Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia, 6-1, 245, So., Hyattsville, Maryland

LB — Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State, 6-2, 240, Sr., Maplesville, Alabama

LB — Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri, 6-2, 221, Jr., Shelby, North Carolina

CB — Kelee Ringo, Georgia, 6-2, 210, So., Tacoma, Washington

CB — DJ James, Auburn, 6-1, 174, Jr., Mobile, Alabama

S — Jordan Battle, Alabama, 6-1, 206, Sr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida

S — Brian Branch, Alabama, 6-0, 193, Jr., Fayetteville, Georgia

P — Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M, 6-3, 225, Jr., Melbourne, Australia