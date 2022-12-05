AP releases 2022 All-SEC honors
Following Georgia‘s victory in the Southeastern Conference title game, the AP has released the voters’ picks for All-SEC honors.
head coach Josh Heupel received six coach of the year votes to beat LSU’s Brian Kelly (five), who led the Tigers into the SEC championship game in his first season. Title-winning head coach Kirby Smart notched three votes and South Carolina’s Shane Beamer received one.
Here are the 2022 All-SEC honors, as voted upon by a group of 15 sports writers and broadcasters.
u – indicates unanimous selection
Offensive player of the year: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Defensive player of the year: u – Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama
Coach of the year: Josh Heupel, Tennessee
Newcomer of the year: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ole Miss
All-SEC First Team
Offense
WR — u-Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee, 6-0, 185, Jr., Irmo, South Carolina
WR — Dominic Lovett, Missouri, 5-10, 185, So., East St. Louis, Illinois
T — Broderick Jones, Georgia, 6-4, 310, So., Lithonia, Georgia
T — Darnell Wright, Tennessee, 6-6, 335, Sr., Huntington, West Virginia
G — O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida, 6-5, 347, Jr., Greensburg, Louisiana
G — Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama, 6-3, 307, Sr., Indianapolis
C — Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas, 6-4, 313, Sr., Tulsa, Oklahoma
TE — u-Brock Bowers, Georgia, 6-4, 230, So., Napa, California
QB — Hendon Hooker, Tennessee, 6-4, 218, Sr., Greensboro, North Carolina
RB — u-Quinshon Judkins, Mississippi, 5-11, 210, Fr., Pike Road, Alabama
RB — u-Raheim Sanders, Arkansas, 6-2, 227, So., Rockledge, Florida
PK — Jack Podlesny, Georgia, 6-1, 180, Jr., St. Simons Island, Georgia
AP — Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State, 5-10, 185, Jr., Philadelphia, Mississippi
Defense
DE — BJ Ojulari, LSU, 6-3, 250, Jr., Marietta, Georgia
DE — Isaiah McGuire, Missouri, 6-4, 274, Jr., Tulsa, Oklahoma
DT — Jalen Carter, Georgia, 6-3, 300, Jr., Apopka, Florida
DT — Byron Young, Alabama, 6-3, 292, Sr., Laurel, Mississippi
LB — u-Will Anderson, Jr., 6-4, 243, Jr., Hampton, Georgia
LB — Drew Sanders, Arkansas, 6-5, 233, Jr., Denton, Texas
LB — Harold Perkins Jr., LSU, 6-2, 220, Fr., New Orleans
CB — Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State, 6-0, 180, Jr., Grenada, Mississippi
CB — Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama, 6-1, 188, So., Birmingham, Alabama
S — Christopher Smith, Georgia, 5-11, 195, Sr., Atlanta
S — Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M, 6-3, 195, Jr., East St. Louis, Illinois
P — Kai Kroeger, South Carolina, 6-4, 207, Jr., Lake Forest, Illinois
Second Team
Offense
WR — Antwane Wells Jr., South Carolina, 6-1, 207, Jr., Richmond, Virginia
WR — Will Sheppard, Vanderbilt, 6-3, 200, Jr., Mandeville, Louisiana
T — Dalton Wagner, Arkansas, 6-9, 331, Sr., Spring Grove, Illinois
T — Javon Foster, Missouri, 6-5, 319, Sr., Detroit, Michigan
G — Beaux Limmer, Arkansas, 6-5, 302, Jr., Tyler, Texas
G — Ethan White, Florida, 6-4, 331, Jr., Clearwater, Florida
C — Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia, 6-4, 310, So., New Orleans
TE — Darnell Washington, Georgia, 6-7, 270, Jr., Las Vegas, Nevada
QB — Bryce Young, Alabama, 6-0, 194, Jr., Pasadena, California
RB — Devon Achane, Texas A&M, 5-9, 185, Jr., Missouri City, Texas
RB — Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama, 5-11, 200, Jr., Dalton, Georgia
PK — Will Reichard, Alabama, 6-1, 190, Sr., Hoover, Alabama
AP — Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama, 5-11, 200, Jr., Dalton, Georgia
Defense
DE — Derick Hall, Auburn, 6-3, 256, Sr., Gulfport, Mississippi
DE — Byron Young, Tennessee, 6-3, 245, Sr., Georgetown, South Carolina
DT — Mekhi Wingo, LSU, 6-0, 295, So., St. Louis, Missouri
DT — Deone Walker, Kentucky, 6-6, 330, Kentucky, Fr., Detroit, Michigan
LB — Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia, 6-1, 245, So., Hyattsville, Maryland
LB — Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State, 6-2, 240, Sr., Maplesville, Alabama
LB — Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri, 6-2, 221, Jr., Shelby, North Carolina
CB — Kelee Ringo, Georgia, 6-2, 210, So., Tacoma, Washington
CB — DJ James, Auburn, 6-1, 174, Jr., Mobile, Alabama
S — Jordan Battle, Alabama, 6-1, 206, Sr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida
S — Brian Branch, Alabama, 6-0, 193, Jr., Fayetteville, Georgia
P — Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M, 6-3, 225, Jr., Melbourne, Australia
Comments / 0