Georgia lands nine players on AP All-SEC teams

Get ready for the post-season awards and accolades to start flowing out in force. For Georgia it starts with the Associated Press All-SEC teams (first and second). A total of nine Bulldogs made the cut with five on the first team.

Redshirt sophomore left tackle Broderick Jones made the first-team offense along with sophomore tight end Brock Bowers, who was a unanimous selection. Junior defensive tackle Jalen Carter and super senior safety Christopher Smith made the first-team defense. Senior place-kicker Jack Podlesny is also on the first team.

The second-team honorees include redshirt sophomore safety Sedrick Van Pran and junior tight end Darnell Washington. The Bulldogs also got sophomore inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, a Butkus Award finalist, on the second team as well as redshirt sophomore cornerback Kelee Ringo.

It comes as not surprised that the AP believes Georgia has the best two tight ends in the league. Many believe Bowers and Washington are two of the top five tight ends in the entire country. Bowers is Georgia’s leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns for the second straight season. He has also rushed for three touchdowns and has over 800 yards of total offense in 2022.

Washington has had a bit of a breakout season, catching 26 passes for 417 yards and two scores. He has also developed into a force as a blocker on the edge.

Carter makes the first-team cut despite not being healthy for a large portion of the season. He suffered a sprained ankle on the first play from scrimmage against Oregon in the season opener. That limited him for the next four games. He suffered a sprained MCL against Missouri and missed the rest of that game plus two more before returning for Florida. Since then he has racked up seven tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups in six games.

Smith is having a tremendous season in his own right, leading Georgia with three interceptions and racking up five tackles for loss on the year. He also has five pass breakups, 50 total tackles, and a sack on the year.

Despite going undefeated in the league for a second straight year, Kirby Smart did not win the AP’s SEC Coach of the Year award. That went to Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, who led the Volunteers to 10 wins for the first time since 2007. They improved from 7-6 a season ago to 10-2 this year.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was named offensive player of the year, Alabama’s Will Anderson was named defensive player of the year, and Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins was named newcomer of the year by the AP.

Georgia has entered what it calls a two-game season — the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs are the No. 1 seed and will face No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on December 31. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.