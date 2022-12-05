Oregon expected to hire UTSA's Will Stein as offensive coordinator

Icon Sportswire / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

On3’s Matt Zenitz reported Monday that Oregon is expected to hire UTSA co-offensive coordinator Will Stein as their new offensive coordinator. Stein will join Duck’s head coach Dan Lanning in his second season at the helm, replacing former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham who accepted the job as Arizona State‘s next head coach last Sunday.

Stein is a former collegiate quarterback, playing for Louisville between 2008 and 2012 before transitioning into coaching, serving as a graduate assistant and quality control coach for the Cardinals in 2013 and 2014. He also served in a quality control position at Texas under head coach Charlie Strong for three seasons, before becoming the assistant head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterbacks coach at Lake Travis high school in Texas.

Stein joined the UTSA coaching staff in 2020, working his way up from passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022. This season helped orchestrate one of the most lethal offenses in the nation, ranking in the top ten nationally in yards per game with 486.1 and in the top fifteen in passing yards per game (308.6) and points per game (38.7).

His promotion to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach also had a direct impact on quarterback Frank Harris who took a giant leap this season as he established himself as one of the nation’s top dual-threat quarterbacks. Harris saw an increase in his passing yards, passing touchdowns, completion percentage, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns this year, ending the season ranked in the top ten nationally in passing yards, touchdowns, and completion percentage.

Stein has big shoes to fill, as Dillingham’s Oregon offense this past season ranked fourth nationally after being ranked fifth in the previous season, as he’ll be expected to maintain or even elevate their consistent production on the offensive side of the ball.

Oregon, North Carolina slated to meet in Holiday Bowl

With the final Top 25 CFP rankings released, the College Football Playoff matchups set and the New Year’s Six bowls also announced, individual bowls have begun to announce their matchups. The Holiday Bowl this year will feature Oregon and North Carolina in a high-powered matchup.

The 2022 Holiday Bowl is scheduled for a 5 p.m. PT kickoff on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

This will be Oregon’s fourth appearance in the Holiday Bowl, with a 2-1 record in their previous appearances in the game. The Tar Heels will be led by quarterback Drake Maye, a star involved in Heisman Trophy conversations this season while throwing for 35 touchdowns and rushing for seven more this season.

The Ducks could be led by another star in the Heisman mix during the season, Bo Nix, if he decides to play in their bowl game, pending his personal decision and health