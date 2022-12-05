ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon expected to hire UTSA's Will Stein as offensive coordinator

By Kaiden Smith
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19V4B9_0jY7Hf9K00
Icon Sportswire / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

On3’s Matt Zenitz reported Monday that Oregon is expected to hire UTSA co-offensive coordinator Will Stein as their new offensive coordinator. Stein will join Duck’s head coach Dan Lanning in his second season at the helm, replacing former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham who accepted the job as Arizona State‘s next head coach last Sunday.

Stein is a former collegiate quarterback, playing for Louisville between 2008 and 2012 before transitioning into coaching, serving as a graduate assistant and quality control coach for the Cardinals in 2013 and 2014. He also served in a quality control position at Texas under head coach Charlie Strong for three seasons, before becoming the assistant head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterbacks coach at Lake Travis high school in Texas.

Stein joined the UTSA coaching staff in 2020, working his way up from passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022. This season helped orchestrate one of the most lethal offenses in the nation, ranking in the top ten nationally in yards per game with 486.1 and in the top fifteen in passing yards per game (308.6) and points per game (38.7).

His promotion to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach also had a direct impact on quarterback Frank Harris who took a giant leap this season as he established himself as one of the nation’s top dual-threat quarterbacks. Harris saw an increase in his passing yards, passing touchdowns, completion percentage, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns this year, ending the season ranked in the top ten nationally in passing yards, touchdowns, and completion percentage.

Stein has big shoes to fill, as Dillingham’s Oregon offense this past season ranked fourth nationally after being ranked fifth in the previous season, as he’ll be expected to maintain or even elevate their consistent production on the offensive side of the ball.

Oregon, North Carolina slated to meet in Holiday Bowl

With the final Top 25 CFP rankings released, the College Football Playoff matchups set and the New Year’s Six bowls also announced, individual bowls have begun to announce their matchups. The Holiday Bowl this year will feature Oregon and North Carolina in a high-powered matchup.

The 2022 Holiday Bowl is scheduled for a 5 p.m. PT kickoff on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

This will be Oregon’s fourth appearance in the Holiday Bowl, with a 2-1 record in their previous appearances in the game. The Tar Heels will be led by quarterback Drake Maye, a star involved in Heisman Trophy conversations this season while throwing for 35 touchdowns and rushing for seven more this season.

The Ducks could be led by another star in the Heisman mix during the season, Bo Nix, if he decides to play in their bowl game, pending his personal decision and health

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Quarterback's Return For 7th Year

The current college football landscape allows for some extended stays. On Wednesday, UTSA quarterback Frank Harris announced his return for a seventh — yes, seventh — year with the Roadrunners football program. He announced his decision during a press conference yesterday morning. In doing so, he also unveiled...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
projectspursnetwork.com

How to Watch Cure Bowl: UTSA vs. Troy, Breakdown, and More

Finally, The UTSA Roadrunners figured out who they will play for their bowl game. What they got was a nationally-ranked Troy Trojans team. UTSA vs. Troy will be an exciting matchup. Like UTSA, has a massive winning streak on the line in this game. This will be considered the best group of five bowl matchups and potentially one of the matchups this season. UTSA will be searching for their first bowl win in program history.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
High School Football PRO

San Antonio, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Chapel Hill High School - Tyler football team will have a game with Boerne High School on December 09, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame announces class of 2023

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 class of inductees. Devin Brown played for UTSA and San Antonio Spurs. Also making the cut were Olympic track and field coach Rose Monday; PGA champion golfer Jimmy Walker; DI tennis champion and coach Emilie Burrer Foster; and champion volleyball coach Wanda Bingham.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

XFL reveals new uniforms for San Antonio Brahmas

SAN ANTONIO – The rebooted XFL unveiled uniforms for all eight teams in the league Wednesday, including the San Antonio Brahmas. The league announced its partnership with Under Armour as its exclusive provider for all on-field uniforms, debuting them on ESPN’s Sports Center. The Brahmas will represent the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mesquite-news.com

Breaking: A&M-San Antonio announces interim president

The Texas A&M University System announced that Linda Schott will serve as interim president following the departure of current president Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson. According to an official news release by A&M University, Schott is a native of San Antonio who previously served as president at the University of Maine at Presque Isle from 2012 to 2016, and Southern Oregon University from 2016-2021.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
saobserver.com

VIA Operators among Highest Paid in Nation

VIA bus operators are the highest earning in Texas and among the highest paid in the nation, when normalized for cost of living—an investment in the people who keep San Antonio moving, the agency’s CEO says. New VIA bus operators out-earned operators from Austin, Dallas, and Houston in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Restaurants in San Antonio

San Antonio is known for its culture, diversity, and most importantly: food. If you’re a San Antonio local, or just somebody visiting for the weekend, we have you covered. Whether it’s La Fogata, Cappy’s, or Rebelle we’re here to let you know the best places to go in San Antonio. Here is a list of the 12 best restaurants in San Antonio, as well as some great options from the menu!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Play It Again Sports now open in New Braunfels

The store sells equipment and accessories for a variety of different sports and activities. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Play It Again Sports held its grand opening Nov. 3 at 651 S. Business I-35, Ste. 1340, New Braunfels. Play it Again Sports buys and sells sports gear and fitness equipment. People can take in used fitness and sports gear and trade it for cash. Play It Again Sports specializes in fitness, exercise, football, baseball, softball, volleyball, ice and field hockey, lacrosse, bicycles, track and field, winter sports and soccer. The company has franchises throughout the nation. 830-312-7656. www.playitagainsports.com/locations/new-braunfels-tx.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

Trial in fatal wrong-way crash outside Boerne scheduled for March

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio woman accused of driving the wrong way on a Hill Country highway this summer, killing the driver of another vehicle, is scheduled to go to trial in March. Kendall Lauren Batchelor, 23, faces a felony charge of intoxication manslaughter in connection with...
BOERNE, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
78K+
Followers
89K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy