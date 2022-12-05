Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano checks out Nebraska Sunday and will take an official visit this week
Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano visited Nebraska on Sunday and he'll be back again on Friday. Is he close to a commitment?
Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano visited Nebraska on Sunday and he'll be back again on Friday. Is he close to a commitment?
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0