Read full article on original website
Related
40 Maine children officially become U.S. citizens Thursday
PORTLAND, Maine — Years of hard work and patience paid off for 40 families on Thursday as dozens of Maine children took the oath to officially become American citizens. The two ceremonies were held at the Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine in Portland. It was the first citizenship event held at the museum's new location.
WPFO
Mainer who stormed Capitol to be sentenced Friday
PORTLAND (WGME) -- One of the Mainers who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 will be sentenced Friday. Nicholas Hendrix of Gorham pleaded guilty in June to charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct. In a letter to the judge obtained by CBS News last month, Hendrix asked for...
WPFO
Maine is on the verge of another record year for overdose deaths
(BDN) -- Maine is on track again to see a record number of overdose deaths by the end of the year. In October, 58 people died from drug overdoses, according to the most recently released state overdose statistics. Eleven of those deaths — the highest total for any Maine county — happened in Penobscot County, which has been disproportionately affected by the state’s ongoing and worsening opioid epidemic.
Bangor Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties
A 31-year-old man from Bangor pleaded guilty Thursday to drug trafficking charges in Penobscot County and Aroostook County. Bangor Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties. Wayne Smith is facing up to 20 years in prison. He submitted his guilty plea in U.S. District Court in...
WPFO
Patient safety ratings drop at Maine hospitals
(BDN) -- A number of Maine hospitals saw their safety ratings from a national watchdog group decline, joining a nationwide trend of hospital patient safety measures worsening during the COVID-19 pandemic after years of improvement. Seven of the 16 Maine hospitals the Leapfrog Group evaluated received an A this fall,...
Decades-long search for Kimberly Moreau continues
MEXICO, Maine — More than 36 years after she first went missing, the town of Mexico, Maine, is still looking for answers, and actively searching for Kimberly Moreau. Moreau was 17 when she was reported missing in 1986, and officials with the Maine State Police said it has remained an active investigation ever since. More activity continued this week, as MSP Major Crimes detectives followed up on a tip in Mexico.
Athens man, 33, dies at Somerset County Jail
MADISON, Maine — Police are investigating after a resident was reported dead at the Somerset County Jail in Madison on Monday. According to Assistant Jail Administrator Capt. Michael Pike, Readington-Fairview EMS responded to a call shortly before 8 a.m. Virgil White, 33, of Athens was pronounced dead at the...
Winter Relief Checks: Maine To Provide Families and Seniors With Emergency Heat Funds
Maine lawmakers know how cold it gets in the Pine Tree State, and also know how high the heating bills will run this winter amid record high energy prices. To help out, they have announced a pair of...
wabi.tv
Bangor man faces 20 year sentence for drug crimes
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor man faces up to a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to drug crimes in federal court in Bangor Thursday. Court records say 31-year-old Wayne Smith and others trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl across Penobscot and Aroostook counties from 2018-2021. Smith was charged with conspiracy...
$447 Million for Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan Voted On In Maine Senate
Maine Governor Janet Mills unveiled a proposal Tuesday to help Maine residents with the high costs of heating their homes and it will include $450 checks to be sent to an estimated 880,000 Mainers.
observer-me.com
Her work may be the answer for eliminating homelessness
After working with Bangor’s homeless population for nearly 20 years, Jen Weatherbee no longer trudges through snow looking for unsheltered people to offer them help. In her new role, she sits at a desk making calls, sending emails and gathering data, but she knows she’s on the road to ending homelessness in the area.
WGME
Retiring state Rep. asks feds to put Maine's criminal justice system under review
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A retiring state lawmaker, who's been critical of Maine's criminal justice system, is now calling on the federal government to take action. Jeff Evangelos, a former Independent representative from Friendship, wrote a letter to the Department of Justice this week, formally asking U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to put the state's criminal justice system under "review and supervision."
WMTW
Three new lawsuits filed against the Catholic Diocese of Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — The number of people who claim they were abused by Catholic priests when they were children continues to grow, including two brothers who served as altar boys at St. Hyacinth Church in Westbrook. The lawsuit against the Diocese of Portland alleges two brothers, who were 10...
wabi.tv
Message to Mainers: Internet for All
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Although it was a cloudy day in Waterville, an announcement made in one building promised to light the way to the future. A future where all Mainers have access to the internet. That was the big announcement to kick off the 2022 Maine Broadband Summit. Governor...
Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone
Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
proclaimerscv.com
$900 Relief Check Will Be Sent To Eligible Families In Maine; Gov. Janet Mills Says
Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced recently that she has been trying to find an agreement with the local lawmakers that will give each eligible families to get up to $900. Many residents in Maine continue to struggle and meet their daily needs due to the increasing inflation rate that affects the prices of basic commodities. Recently, Main Gov. Janet Mills proposed that an amount of $450 should be given to each eligible individual resident while $900 for each qualified family.
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11
Hello and welcome to the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend. I again added the bonus day of Friday. There are lots of fun activities to do with the kids and family, and Santa will again be busy this weekend putting in appearances around Maine. Have a great weekend!
30 Things Maine Drivers Do That Makes Everyone Hate Us
There is no denying it, people tend to always piss us off on the road. There is at least one person that does something that really just gets on your nerves. It could be as simple as someone not using a blinker (turn signal) when taking a turn or not using them when they are entering or exiting a rotary.
themainewire.com
Maine Republicans Win Fight for Public Hearings on Janet Mills’ $447M Spending Package
State lawmakers debated until late Thursday night over Democratic Gov. Janet Mills massive $447 million spending proposal, a proposal she wanted the State Legislature to rubber-stamp without public hearings. Forgoing the standard process and skipping public hearings would require two-thirds of the Legislature to support the package, which means minority...
Drivers Regularly Break This Law While Driving on the Maine Turnpike
You may remember sitting in driving school many years ago and learning highway etiquette from antiquated video or a monotone instructor. That etiquette goes something like this: stay to the right unless you're planning on passing another vehicle. For decades in Maine, this simple piece of etiquette applied to every...
Comments / 0