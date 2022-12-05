ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

NEWS CENTER Maine

40 Maine children officially become U.S. citizens Thursday

PORTLAND, Maine — Years of hard work and patience paid off for 40 families on Thursday as dozens of Maine children took the oath to officially become American citizens. The two ceremonies were held at the Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine in Portland. It was the first citizenship event held at the museum's new location.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Mainer who stormed Capitol to be sentenced Friday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- One of the Mainers who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 will be sentenced Friday. Nicholas Hendrix of Gorham pleaded guilty in June to charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct. In a letter to the judge obtained by CBS News last month, Hendrix asked for...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine is on the verge of another record year for overdose deaths

(BDN) -- Maine is on track again to see a record number of overdose deaths by the end of the year. In October, 58 people died from drug overdoses, according to the most recently released state overdose statistics. Eleven of those deaths — the highest total for any Maine county — happened in Penobscot County, which has been disproportionately affected by the state’s ongoing and worsening opioid epidemic.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Patient safety ratings drop at Maine hospitals

(BDN) -- A number of Maine hospitals saw their safety ratings from a national watchdog group decline, joining a nationwide trend of hospital patient safety measures worsening during the COVID-19 pandemic after years of improvement. Seven of the 16 Maine hospitals the Leapfrog Group evaluated received an A this fall,...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Decades-long search for Kimberly Moreau continues

MEXICO, Maine — More than 36 years after she first went missing, the town of Mexico, Maine, is still looking for answers, and actively searching for Kimberly Moreau. Moreau was 17 when she was reported missing in 1986, and officials with the Maine State Police said it has remained an active investigation ever since. More activity continued this week, as MSP Major Crimes detectives followed up on a tip in Mexico.
MEXICO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Athens man, 33, dies at Somerset County Jail

MADISON, Maine — Police are investigating after a resident was reported dead at the Somerset County Jail in Madison on Monday. According to Assistant Jail Administrator Capt. Michael Pike, Readington-Fairview EMS responded to a call shortly before 8 a.m. Virgil White, 33, of Athens was pronounced dead at the...
MADISON, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor man faces 20 year sentence for drug crimes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor man faces up to a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to drug crimes in federal court in Bangor Thursday. Court records say 31-year-old Wayne Smith and others trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl across Penobscot and Aroostook counties from 2018-2021. Smith was charged with conspiracy...
BANGOR, ME
observer-me.com

Her work may be the answer for eliminating homelessness

After working with Bangor’s homeless population for nearly 20 years, Jen Weatherbee no longer trudges through snow looking for unsheltered people to offer them help. In her new role, she sits at a desk making calls, sending emails and gathering data, but she knows she’s on the road to ending homelessness in the area.
BANGOR, ME
WGME

Retiring state Rep. asks feds to put Maine's criminal justice system under review

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A retiring state lawmaker, who's been critical of Maine's criminal justice system, is now calling on the federal government to take action. Jeff Evangelos, a former Independent representative from Friendship, wrote a letter to the Department of Justice this week, formally asking U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to put the state's criminal justice system under "review and supervision."
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Three new lawsuits filed against the Catholic Diocese of Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — The number of people who claim they were abused by Catholic priests when they were children continues to grow, including two brothers who served as altar boys at St. Hyacinth Church in Westbrook. The lawsuit against the Diocese of Portland alleges two brothers, who were 10...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Message to Mainers: Internet for All

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Although it was a cloudy day in Waterville, an announcement made in one building promised to light the way to the future. A future where all Mainers have access to the internet. That was the big announcement to kick off the 2022 Maine Broadband Summit. Governor...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone

Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
AUGUSTA, ME
proclaimerscv.com

$900 Relief Check Will Be Sent To Eligible Families In Maine; Gov. Janet Mills Says

Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced recently that she has been trying to find an agreement with the local lawmakers that will give each eligible families to get up to $900. Many residents in Maine continue to struggle and meet their daily needs due to the increasing inflation rate that affects the prices of basic commodities. Recently, Main Gov. Janet Mills proposed that an amount of $450 should be given to each eligible individual resident while $900 for each qualified family.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

30 Things Maine Drivers Do That Makes Everyone Hate Us

There is no denying it, people tend to always piss us off on the road. There is at least one person that does something that really just gets on your nerves. It could be as simple as someone not using a blinker (turn signal) when taking a turn or not using them when they are entering or exiting a rotary.
MAINE STATE

