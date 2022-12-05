Auburn QB Zach Calzada will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

Zach Calzada (Photo by Erik Rank/Auburn Live)

AUBURN — Zach Calzada will enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, sources tell Auburn Live.

Sources tell Auburn Live that Calzada was scheduled to meet with new coach Hugh Freeze on Monday morning, but Freeze directed him to player personnel instead. According to sources, Calzada decided to enter the transfer portal following the meeting.

Sources told Auburn Live after the Freeze hire that the former Under Armour All-American wanted to remain at Auburn and compete for the starting quarterback position in the spring.

The decision leaves redshirt freshman Robby Ashford and true freshman Holden Geriner as the two quarterbacks with any kind of experience on the roster.

The former Texas A&M transfer, and now Auburn transfer, decided to shut his season down in September after battling lingering shoulder issues following postseason surgery last winter. Calzada lost the quarterback battle in the fall to T.J. Finley.

The surgery calls for a four-month rehabilitation time, which shold allow Calzada to be prepared for spring practice at his next destination. Being fully healthy for spring practice, something Calzada wasn’t this past spring, was an important part of Calzada’s initial decision to have surgery. Calzada initially injured his left shoulder as the Aggies’ quarterback against Auburn last season on November 6.

Calzada background

Calzada’s initial decision at the end of September came two days after Auburn Live confirmed reports that T.J. Finley would miss this Saturday’s game against Missouri with an injured shoulder. Harsin and offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau were left with redshirt freshman Robby Ashford and true freshman Holden Geriner as primary starting quarterback options heading into the Missouri game.

With Auburn trailing Penn State by double digits in the second half, Harsin and Kiesau contemplated inserting Calzada into the game. Harsin admitted as much afterwards, saying they “talked about it,” but ultimately decided to keep Robby Ashford in the game.

The decision by Harsin and Kiesau to not play Calzada came days after he took some first-team repetitions during practice leading up to the Penn State game.

Calzada’s initial surgery following his last season at Texas A&M involved repairing his labrum. Labrum repair is surgery that treats a torn labrum. Labrum repair relieves symptoms and restores joint stability, strength, and range of motion. The upcoming second surgery is a fairly routine procedure that generally follows an initial labrum repair.

Following offseason shoulder surgery and transfer to Auburn, Calzada missed important parts of spring practice while recovering. He participated in throwing drills, but was held out of all 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 competition, and any other activities that involved contact.

Harsin said at SEC Media Days in July that Calzada has “been awesome.” Harsin added, “it was about what it takes to be successful at the position. The work ethic, the focus, attention to detail, that’s become his foundation. We appreciate it.”