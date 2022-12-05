ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

voiceofmotown.com

WVU Lands Quarterback Commit

Earlier this evening, West Virginia and Neal Brown landed a commitment from Sam Stoner, a quarterback from York, Pennsylvania. Stoner, who does not hold a rating on 247Sports, will be a preferred walk-on for the Mountaineers. He is the high school teammate of 2023 commit Jaheim White, and currently holds the school’s all-time passing record for yardage and touchdowns (5,296 yards and 66 touchdowns).
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Redshirt Senior Enters the Transfer Portal

Morgantown, West Virginia – Taijh Alston, a redshirt senior from Lumberton, North Carolina, has decided to leave the West Virginia football program and enter the transfer portal. Alston, a defensive lineman, had 18 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 2 sacks this past season for the Mountaineers. During his...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Visits Florida State Transfer’s Home

Armani Gainer, a star linebacker for the Florida State Seminoles, is currently available in the NCAA Transfer Portal. The former 247Sports four star prospect has been an active member of the Seminoles roster since 2019. He was the team’s active leading tackler, tallying 210 over 39 appearances. Earlier this...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
voiceofmotown.com

JT Daniels Makes Decision on Future

WVU QB J.T. Daniels, who transferred from Georgia back in April, has announced his intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. Daniels started ten games for the Mountaineers, passing for 2,107 yards, 13 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He was benched in favor of Garrett Greene against Oklahoma on November 12th.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Signs Pennsylvania’s First NIL Deal

After already being tabbed as the highest-rated recruit under Neal Brown and the sixth-best in West Virginia history, Mountaineers commit Rodney Gallagher is adding yet another accolade to his list while still being a high school senior. On Wednesday evening, Gallagher announced an NIL agreement with The Pavement Group, making...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Hot start gives WVU win over Navy

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball opened its home stand with an 85-64 win over Navy at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday. West Virginia clicked with an early hot hand from behind the arc. Four of WVU’s first five baskets were three-pointers, giving the Mountaineers an early lead. WVU needed just seven minutes to […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Sinks Navy

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers moved to 7-2 and 4-0 at home, beating the Navy Midshipmen, 85-64. West Virginia was led by senior forward Tre Mitchell, who had his best game for the Mountaineers, finishing with 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3PT), 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Senior guard Erik Stevenson shot the ball extremely well, particularly in the 1st half, and had 13 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Starting point guard Kedrian Johnson had 11 points and 7 assists, and Joe Toussaint added 9 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists off the bench.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia’s Massive Opportunity Wasted

Morgantown, West Virginia – Look, West Virginia is a small, poor state and its people don’t dream particularly big, but the reality is that West Virginia University could have convinced Deion Sanders to be the next head coach of the Mountaineers. If West Virginia president Gordon Gee would...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend

Just before campus breaks for the holidays, WVU is winding up for finals next week. During this time, it's important to find moments for rest, as well as time slots for study breaks. Here are the DA’s recommendations for university and community events to help destress before finals week.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Buckhannon-Upshur holds on against Fairmont Senior

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – The early season is a time to figure out exactly what you’ve got on the basketball court and play some teams you may not see in the postseason. That’s exactly what Buckhannon-Upshur took away from its game against Fairmont Senior on Wednesday, along with a 47-36 win. The Lady Bucs jumped […]
BUCKHANNON, WV
WBOY

Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: The mystery of Pittsburgh's 'fourth river'

PITTSBURGH — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we're tackling a long-standing Pittsburgh rumor. Lisa asked: "I have heard we have a fourth river under the three. Is that true? Also, does one of the rivers flow the opposite way?" The rumor that Pittsburgh has a fourth...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WBOY 12 News

List: Cold weather shelters in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Cold shelters in Morgantown opened at the beginning of the month, but there are options for people who need to get out of the cold across West Virginia. The WV Coalition to End Homelessness shared the following list of warming shelter options: Monongalia County Hazel’s House of Hope, 20 Scott Ave., […]
MORGANTOWN, WV

