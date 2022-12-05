ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 2

Related
ourquadcities.com

Insiders: Time for more focus on Iowa’s schools, two longtime politicos agree

Kim Reynolds stood with former president Donald Trump at a campaign rally the week before the November election. He is running for president a third time. In January Reynolds begins another full term as Iowa’s governor. Democrats failed to produce a competitive candidate in 2022 and the party faces a number of challenges, according to former longtime Polk County Chair Tom Henderson.
IOWA STATE
Axios

Run GenZ takes credit for helping keep Iowa a deep red state

Run GenZ, a group that launched in Des Moines in 2020, recruited more than 100 young Republicans to run for political office in the last election cycle, co-founder and State Rep. Joe Mitchell tells Axios. Why it matters: It could help churn out younger conservative voters — a demographic that’s...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Democrats shouldn’t lose sight of what is truly important

Judging from the furrowed brows and dire predictions in Iowa, you might have thought a national Democratic Party committee had voted to eliminate motherhood and apple pie last week. Actually, what the committee voted to eliminate were Iowa’s first-in-the-nation Democratic precinct caucuses — a quirky, though coveted, kick-off role for Iowa Democrats in the party’s […] The post Iowa Democrats shouldn’t lose sight of what is truly important appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to be inaugurated for second term in January

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will be sworn in for another full term in January. Following her election win, beating her opponent Deidre DeJear, Reynolds will be sworn in on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. The swearing-in will be followed by an Inaugural Ball hosted by Gov....
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

What losing the Democratic caucus means for Iowa

Iowa's Democratic caucuses will no longer be first in the nation — a delayed announcement we all saw coming this year.Why it matters: Being first gave our state outsized power in narrowing the party's contenders for president.But beyond that, there are a lot more nuanced benefits, such as political favors and party building, said Derek Muller, a professor at the University of Iowa.Driving the news: On Friday, the Democratic National Committee announced South Carolina will go first per President Joe Biden's request, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada a week later.Georgia is fourth and Michigan would be fifth.What we lose:Presidential...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

State Ombudsman says more Iowans are complaining about government than ever before

DES MOINES, Iowa - Complaints and information requests about government misbehavior have now risen for eight straight years in Iowa. The State Office of Ombudsman the 6,484 contacts in fiscal year 2022 was a record high and an increase of almost 60 percent since fiscal year 2014. That includes a tripling of complaints from prison and jail inmates.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa’s COVID infections are increasing at an accelerated rate

The number of new, documented COVID-19 infections was at least 28% higher in the past week in Iowa than it was the week prior, according to state data published Wednesday. The state reported 3,469 new, weekly confirmed cases among people who were not previously infected by the coronavirus. That’s more than double the state’s reported […] The post Iowa’s COVID infections are increasing at an accelerated rate appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Top 5 Ways To Tick Off A Native Iowan

There are a lot of very nice people in Iowa and, the whole Midwest for that matter. But that doesn't mean we can't still be agitated by certain comments, perceptions, and, of course, stereotypes. For many who live outside of Iowa, it can be somewhat easy to make generalizations. We're...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

140k Birds Will Be Destroyed In Iowa

(Iowa City, IA) According to the state Department of Agriculture, thousands of turkeys will be destroyed in Iowa. They say 100-thousand turkeys from Cherokee County and 40-thousand from Sac Country are affected by bird flu outbreaks. Over 15-point-five million birds have died because of bird flu this year in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
97X

Iowa’s Oldest City Is Still Standing Today

Many Settlements and Towns were started in the great state of Iowa, but one is considered not only the oldest city in Iowa but was also one of the first settlements west of the Mississippi. This city is still standing today. The Oldest Cities In Iowa. First, let's look at...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
Pen City Current

FM woman wins $50K on scratch off

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $50,000 lottery prize. Nikki Fowler of Fort Madison won the sixth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “X The Money” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Fort Madison Tobacco & Liquor, 1735 Ave. H in Fort Madison, and claimed her prize Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
FORT MADISON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy