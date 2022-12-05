Read full article on original website
Related
ourquadcities.com
Insiders: Time for more focus on Iowa’s schools, two longtime politicos agree
Kim Reynolds stood with former president Donald Trump at a campaign rally the week before the November election. He is running for president a third time. In January Reynolds begins another full term as Iowa’s governor. Democrats failed to produce a competitive candidate in 2022 and the party faces a number of challenges, according to former longtime Polk County Chair Tom Henderson.
Run GenZ takes credit for helping keep Iowa a deep red state
Run GenZ, a group that launched in Des Moines in 2020, recruited more than 100 young Republicans to run for political office in the last election cycle, co-founder and State Rep. Joe Mitchell tells Axios. Why it matters: It could help churn out younger conservative voters — a demographic that’s...
4 recounts later, Stoltenberg claims victory in Iowa House District 81 race
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The race for Iowa House District 81 has taken another twist, after the latest ballot recount determined Republican candidate Luana Stoltenberg has defeated Democrat Craig Cooper, according to a Wednesday statement from Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. It's the second time the winner of the race...
Iowa Democrats shouldn’t lose sight of what is truly important
Judging from the furrowed brows and dire predictions in Iowa, you might have thought a national Democratic Party committee had voted to eliminate motherhood and apple pie last week. Actually, what the committee voted to eliminate were Iowa’s first-in-the-nation Democratic precinct caucuses — a quirky, though coveted, kick-off role for Iowa Democrats in the party’s […] The post Iowa Democrats shouldn’t lose sight of what is truly important appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
cbs2iowa.com
Gov. Reynolds responds to Congress introducing text in NDAA to repeal military vaccine
DES MOINES, Iowa — The COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military would be rescinded under the annual defense bill heading for a vote this week in Congress, ending a directive that helped ensure the vast majority of troops were vaccinated but also raised concerns that it harmed recruitment and retention.
WOWT
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to be inaugurated for second term in January
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will be sworn in for another full term in January. Following her election win, beating her opponent Deidre DeJear, Reynolds will be sworn in on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. The swearing-in will be followed by an Inaugural Ball hosted by Gov....
Iowa Would Have a Perfect 100 Counties if not for this Travesty
The Hawkeye State sure has a lot of counties. Compared to larger states like California (54) and Montana (56), Iowa has almost twice as many, with a staggering 99. But it easily could have an even 100, if not for one annoying outlier up north. Have you ever glanced at...
What losing the Democratic caucus means for Iowa
Iowa's Democratic caucuses will no longer be first in the nation — a delayed announcement we all saw coming this year.Why it matters: Being first gave our state outsized power in narrowing the party's contenders for president.But beyond that, there are a lot more nuanced benefits, such as political favors and party building, said Derek Muller, a professor at the University of Iowa.Driving the news: On Friday, the Democratic National Committee announced South Carolina will go first per President Joe Biden's request, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada a week later.Georgia is fourth and Michigan would be fifth.What we lose:Presidential...
KIMT
State Ombudsman says more Iowans are complaining about government than ever before
DES MOINES, Iowa - Complaints and information requests about government misbehavior have now risen for eight straight years in Iowa. The State Office of Ombudsman the 6,484 contacts in fiscal year 2022 was a record high and an increase of almost 60 percent since fiscal year 2014. That includes a tripling of complaints from prison and jail inmates.
Iowa’s COVID infections are increasing at an accelerated rate
The number of new, documented COVID-19 infections was at least 28% higher in the past week in Iowa than it was the week prior, according to state data published Wednesday. The state reported 3,469 new, weekly confirmed cases among people who were not previously infected by the coronavirus. That’s more than double the state’s reported […] The post Iowa’s COVID infections are increasing at an accelerated rate appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Human-trafficking lawsuits against Iowa school expected to be tried in 2024
A pair of federal lawsuits alleging that Western Iowa Tech Community College engaged in human trafficking are continuing to work their way through the court system.
Iowa law blocks fentanyl testing strips from inclusion in harm reduction boxes; seen as drug paraphernalia
Iowa harm reduction boxes in Polk County will not include fentanyl testing strips as a result of a state law that classifies them as drug paraphernalia.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln state senator launches group to fight extremism and misinformation in Nebraska
A departing Lincoln lawmaker is launching a new group dedicated to combating extremism, harassment and misinformation in Nebraska. Sen. Adam Morfeld said the group, Nebraska Legal Action Fund, will use "all the legal tools at our disposal" to defend educators, public officials, election officials and members of the LGBTQ community.
Top 5 Ways To Tick Off A Native Iowan
There are a lot of very nice people in Iowa and, the whole Midwest for that matter. But that doesn't mean we can't still be agitated by certain comments, perceptions, and, of course, stereotypes. For many who live outside of Iowa, it can be somewhat easy to make generalizations. We're...
140k Birds Will Be Destroyed In Iowa
(Iowa City, IA) According to the state Department of Agriculture, thousands of turkeys will be destroyed in Iowa. They say 100-thousand turkeys from Cherokee County and 40-thousand from Sac Country are affected by bird flu outbreaks. Over 15-point-five million birds have died because of bird flu this year in Iowa.
These Iowa-South Dakota Border Towns Are Shrinking Fast
There is plenty of evidence all around us that the United States is continuing to grow. The latest figures show a population increase of more than five million people (up 2.7%) from 2016 to 2021. But not everyone is in on the influx of new people. 24/7 Wall St., after...
Iowa’s Oldest City Is Still Standing Today
Many Settlements and Towns were started in the great state of Iowa, but one is considered not only the oldest city in Iowa but was also one of the first settlements west of the Mississippi. This city is still standing today. The Oldest Cities In Iowa. First, let's look at...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Pen City Current
FM woman wins $50K on scratch off
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $50,000 lottery prize. Nikki Fowler of Fort Madison won the sixth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “X The Money” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Fort Madison Tobacco & Liquor, 1735 Ave. H in Fort Madison, and claimed her prize Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
Iowa Attorney General warns of scams involving EBT cards
The Iowa Attorney General's Office is warning the public about a text message scam involving Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.
Comments / 2