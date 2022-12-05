Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Related
Holiday Sights and Sounds: Concerts to Attend in the Twin Cities
When: Dec. 9-11 Where: Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. The Blenders have been touring around the country for over thirty years, with blends of vocal harmonies and original music. The band members are originally from North Dakota but now call Minneapolis their home. A Motown Christmas. Who: BPE Productions.
Twin Cities liquor store worker offers shoes off her feet to unhoused man
A Minnesota liquor store employee is being praised for a generous act after she gave up her shoes to a man who has no home and didn't have his own to wear. Brooklyn Center Liquor, located at 1350 Shingle Creek Crossing, said its employee, Ta Leia (also known as "Ace"), offered her Nike Air Jordans to a man who was asking for beer boxes to create makeshift shoes.
New restaurant The Shakopee House has history in its walls
SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- There's a new restaurant in Shakopee that was not ready to let go of its past.When owners started renovating the old Dangerfield's, they discovered a treasure of artifacts in the walls.The Shakopee House is a new restaurant in town, but the building itself is historic. It's more than 100 years old. When new owners stepped in to renovate, they found that history literally within its walls."The original plan was just to do Dangerfield's and continue on and just make it our own, but we just couldn't help ourselves once we got into the space and started discovering...
Minnesota Falls Named Among Most 'Picture-Perfect' Winter Destinations
Onlyinyourstate listed the best Winter destinations for outdoor adventures this season.
Want to buy a hotel? Minneapolis' biggest is going up for auction
The Twin Cities' biggest hotel will go under the hammer next month, with the Hilton Minneapolis among the lots available at a Hennepin County Sheriff's foreclosure auction. The 826-room hotel at 1001 South Marquette Avenue in downtown Minneapolis will go up for sale at the auction on Jan. 13, the sheriff's office confirmed this week.
Popular St. Paul Breakfast Restaurant is Planning Another Minnesota Location
St. Pauls’ popular breakfast restaurant, Hope Breakfast Bar, has announced it is planning on expanding with a new location in Eagan MN. Hope Breakfast Bar is also located in St. Louis Park's West End, but following a remodel of space at 1012 Diffley Road, Eagan (near Dunn Bros. Coffee), they are hoping to get things started soon.
Eater
Animales Barbeque Co. Is Opening a Permanent Restaurant Next Year
Animales Barbeque Co. owner Jon Wipfli announced December 7 that he plans to open a permanent restaurant in the Twin Cities next year, with his barbecue and burger menus in tow. Wipfli has partnered with chef Billy Tserenbat of Billy Sushi on the restaurant — though Tserenbat is a business partner, and sushi won’t appear on the menu.
fox9.com
Melt Pizza Company to open Stillwater restaurant
STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Chef Anthony Gilbert has announced that his concept, Melt Pizza Company, will take over the former Lolito restaurant at 112 Main St. N in historic downtown Stillwater. Gilbert founded Melt to help pay homage to his late grandparents who fostered his culinary creativity and pushed...
Why Minneapolis Hilton's foreclosure may be more about the owners past than downtown's future
MINNEAPOLIS -- Is the Twin Cities' largest hotel on your Christmas wish list? It can be, if you have the cash.The 826-room Hilton Minneapolis hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction next month after a Hennepin County judge ordered the property into foreclosure. The property's owners, Chicago-based Walton Street Capital and California-based Haberhill, owe more than $200 million, according to court documents.The Hilton stayed open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, though court filings show the property owners missed their first mortgage payment on a $180,000,000 loan in April 2020.Wells Fargo, the loan's underwriter, as well as...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Photo of the Week | A snow bunny at Minnehaha Creek
Jeff Barber’s “Cottontail on the Trail” statue appeared fashionably festive and warm on Sunday afternoon December 4 along Minnehaha Parkway and Portland Ave. in South Minneapolis. Photo and text by Paige Elliott. Paige Elliott is the digital editor at the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder.
Eater
Bar Brava Has a New Resident Restaurant: Khue’s Kitchen
Over the summer, Bar Brava — the Twin Cities’ first and only natural wine bar — announced it was sunsetting its full-service menu, and scaling back to a “Brava-Lite” model of wine and snacks, plus a series of weekend pop-ups. But as of December 9, the wine bar will have a new chef in the kitchen: Eric Pham, of Khue’s Kitchen.
rejournals.com
NAI Legacy closes sale of former auto parts business in Minneapolis
NAI Legacy recently helped local Minnesota buyers acquire a former Advance Auto Parts property in Minneapolis with the intention to convert it into the new Exuberance Chiropractic & Wellness Center. The property will be remodeled to include new exam and treatment rooms and ultimately will have a separate event space...
Minneapolis' Khâluna named in Eater's 2022 'Best New Restaurants'
South Minneapolis restaurant Khâluna has been named one of Eater's 15 best new restaurants of 2022. The Laotian-style eatery located at 4000 Lyndale Ave. S. was opened in October 2021 by Chef Ann Ahmed. The restaurant offers a dinner menu with small plates featuring chicken samosas, siin swan, and...
Could Popular Minnesota Festival Get its License Revoked and Be No More?
2022 marked the Minnesota Renaissance Festival's 51st Season and anyone who has gone this year or in the past, knows how big this experience can be. So big that it might not even be back next year because of several issues. Mama Zee is not going to like to hear...
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Family who endured theft ordeal in Minneapolis surprised with trip to Universal Orlando
A Burnsville family who experienced a terrifying car theft ordeal in Minneapolis were surprised with a trip to Universal Orlando Resort on Wednesday. Derek Gotchie was dropping off a gift at a friend's house and was putting something in his trunk when a thief jumped into his car and drove off with his four kids – all of them under the age of five – still inside.
fox9.com
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to roll through the Twin Cities next week
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will bring its live music and festive atmosphere to the Twin Cities for the first time in three years next week. The train, featuring live holiday music from Canadian country singer-songwriters Kelly Prescott and Alan Doyle, rolls into the Twin Cites metro with shows in Cottage Grove and St. Paul on Monday, Dec. 12. It continues the following day, Tuesday, Dec. 13, with shows in Golden Valley, St. Louis Park and Minneapolis (see the event details below).
greatpetcare.com
Partying Pooch Swallows 15 Jell-O Shots Left On Kitchen Floor
With the new year approaching, pet parents are warned not to leave candy, candles, or any other type of dangerous substances within their dog’s reach. Unfortunately, a couple from Minnesota didn’t heed that advice with their partying pooch. Tyler Kronstedt and his fiance returned from a fun New...
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to students
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. We can all benefit from reading positive news during the festive season.
Budget proposal includes $9 million for brighter Minneapolis streets
MINNEAPOLIS — Mayor Jacob Frey's proposed biennial budget includes $1.66 billion for 2023 and $1.71 billion for 2024. If city council adopts it Tuesday, $9 million would be allocated toward repairing and replacing street lights. "There's some parts of Minneapolis that have no street lights," said council member LaTrisha...
Comments / 0