Minneapolis, MN

CBS Minnesota

New restaurant The Shakopee House has history in its walls

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- There's a new restaurant in Shakopee that was not ready to let go of its past.When owners started renovating the old Dangerfield's, they discovered a treasure of artifacts in the walls.The Shakopee House is a new restaurant in town, but the building itself is historic. It's more than 100 years old. When new owners stepped in to renovate, they found that history literally within its walls."The original plan was just to do Dangerfield's and continue on and just make it our own, but we just couldn't help ourselves once we got into the space and started discovering...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Eater

Animales Barbeque Co. Is Opening a Permanent Restaurant Next Year

Animales Barbeque Co. owner Jon Wipfli announced December 7 that he plans to open a permanent restaurant in the Twin Cities next year, with his barbecue and burger menus in tow. Wipfli has partnered with chef Billy Tserenbat of Billy Sushi on the restaurant — though Tserenbat is a business partner, and sushi won’t appear on the menu.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Melt Pizza Company to open Stillwater restaurant

STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Chef Anthony Gilbert has announced that his concept, Melt Pizza Company, will take over the former Lolito restaurant at 112 Main St. N in historic downtown Stillwater. Gilbert founded Melt to help pay homage to his late grandparents who fostered his culinary creativity and pushed...
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Why Minneapolis Hilton's foreclosure may be more about the owners past than downtown's future

MINNEAPOLIS -- Is the Twin Cities' largest hotel on your Christmas wish list? It can be, if you have the cash.The 826-room Hilton Minneapolis hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction next month after a Hennepin County judge ordered the property into foreclosure. The property's owners, Chicago-based Walton Street Capital and California-based Haberhill, owe more than $200 million, according to court documents.The Hilton stayed open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, though court filings show the property owners missed their first mortgage payment on a $180,000,000 loan in April 2020.Wells Fargo, the loan's underwriter, as well as...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Photo of the Week | A snow bunny at Minnehaha Creek

Jeff Barber’s “Cottontail on the Trail” statue appeared fashionably festive and warm on Sunday afternoon December 4 along Minnehaha Parkway and Portland Ave. in South Minneapolis. Photo and text by Paige Elliott. Paige Elliott is the digital editor at the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eater

Bar Brava Has a New Resident Restaurant: Khue’s Kitchen

Over the summer, Bar Brava — the Twin Cities’ first and only natural wine bar — announced it was sunsetting its full-service menu, and scaling back to a “Brava-Lite” model of wine and snacks, plus a series of weekend pop-ups. But as of December 9, the wine bar will have a new chef in the kitchen: Eric Pham, of Khue’s Kitchen.
rejournals.com

NAI Legacy closes sale of former auto parts business in Minneapolis

NAI Legacy recently helped local Minnesota buyers acquire a former Advance Auto Parts property in Minneapolis with the intention to convert it into the new Exuberance Chiropractic & Wellness Center. The property will be remodeled to include new exam and treatment rooms and ultimately will have a separate event space...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Family who endured theft ordeal in Minneapolis surprised with trip to Universal Orlando

A Burnsville family who experienced a terrifying car theft ordeal in Minneapolis were surprised with a trip to Universal Orlando Resort on Wednesday. Derek Gotchie was dropping off a gift at a friend's house and was putting something in his trunk when a thief jumped into his car and drove off with his four kids – all of them under the age of five – still inside.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to roll through the Twin Cities next week

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will bring its live music and festive atmosphere to the Twin Cities for the first time in three years next week. The train, featuring live holiday music from Canadian country singer-songwriters Kelly Prescott and Alan Doyle, rolls into the Twin Cites metro with shows in Cottage Grove and St. Paul on Monday, Dec. 12. It continues the following day, Tuesday, Dec. 13, with shows in Golden Valley, St. Louis Park and Minneapolis (see the event details below).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
greatpetcare.com

Partying Pooch Swallows 15 Jell-O Shots Left On Kitchen Floor

With the new year approaching, pet parents are warned not to leave candy, candles, or any other type of dangerous substances within their dog’s reach. Unfortunately, a couple from Minnesota didn’t heed that advice with their partying pooch. Tyler Kronstedt and his fiance returned from a fun New...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

