Cherry releases two keyboards & Bluetooth mouse for Mac users

Cherry Americas has released two keyboards specifically for Mac users, plus a Bluetooth mouse to help enhance productivity. The new products include the KW 9100 Slim for Mac, KC 6000C keyboards, and the Bluetooth-enabled GENTIX...
Satechi has a new 10,000mAh Duo Wireless Power Stand

Popular accessory maker Satechi has released a new wireless charging stand that can charge an iPhone, AirPods, and a third device of your choice. The Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand is a powerful 10,000mAh power...
Daily Deals Dec. 9: $255 off M2 MacBook Air, Refurbished iPads starting at $115, 33% off Samsung 32-inch M7 4K monitor, more

Friday's best deals include the new 10.9-inch iPad for $399, $10 off Apple's MagSafe Charger, $75 off an 11-inch iPad Pro, and much more. Every day, AppleInsider scours online retailers daily to find discounts and offers on hardware and accessories, including Apple devices, smart TVs, accessories, and other gear. The best offers we find are put together into our Daily Deals list for our readers to browse and save money.
Protect a charging iPhone & iPad with a Baseus 40W Power Strip

Powering multiple devices doesn't mean you need to use multiple outlets, as the new Baseus PowerCombo Pro 40W Power Strip provides connections so your iPhone, iPad, and four more device can charge at the same time.
Best MagSafe wallets for the 2022 holiday season

The MagSafe launch with the iPhone 8 and iPhone X brought with it a new twist on iPhone accessories. Here are the best holiday options for snap-on MagSafe wallets. Like other accessories, several brands attempt...
New DJI Mini 3 drone is a tiny drone that can shoot 4K HDR video

The DJI Mini 3 is the latest addition to the DJI mini lineup of tiny, lightweight drones and has 4k HDR capabilities. DJI specifically designed the Mini 3 to weigh under 249 grams, but...
Mophie Powerstation Plus review: Enough portable power for iPhone & iPad

Mophie's Powerstation Plus is an all-in-one package that will give sufficient portable power to most — with a bonus or penalty of built-in cables for both Lightning and USB-C, depending on how you use it.
NovaPlus A8 Duo review: Inexpensive Apple Pencil-like stylus for iPad

The NovaPlus A8 Duo is a lightweight Apple Pencil clone, and is a nearly-flawless option for iPad-centric sketchers, note-takers, and more. NovaPlus is back with an improved version of its well-received Apple Pencil-like stylus,...
Discover Samsung deals: save up to $1,200 on Odyssey Ark, M8 monitor, Bespoke appliances

The holiday Discover Samsung Event is live, offering numerous deals on computer monitors, TVs and appliances for bargain hunters. The Discover Samsung savings event lasts until December 15, but flash deals are in effect,...
WaterField releases a ballistic nylon carrying case for the iPhone

WaterField Designs has released a new carrying case for iPhone made of ballistic nylon that people can wear across their bodies. It's called the Essential iPhone Crossbody Pouch, with room for an iPhone and small...
Holiday Gift Guide 2022: luxury gifts Mac users will love

If you're looking for a special present for the Mac user in your family, here are some of the best luxury gift ideas this holiday season. The holidays are a time for giving, but...
Deals: loaded M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch on sale for $1,399 ($500 off)

Grab a loaded M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD for $1,399, a $500 discount that works out to 26% off. This holiday season B&H Photo has an incredible $500 off deal...
TP-Link expands HomeKit collection with new smart plugs & switches

TP-Link has announced new additions to its HomeKit-compatible Kasa ecosystem, including two smart light switches and a smart outdoor plug. The company provides networking and smart home products for consumers, and its latest products help...
Apple seeds Release Candidate developer beta of macOS Ventura 13.1

Apple is now on round five of its macOS Ventura 13.1 beta testing, with developers provided a Release Candidate build of the operating system to try out. New betas can be acquired from the Apple...
Amazon's $269 deal on Apple's iPad 9th Generation is back

Black Friday pricing has returned on Apple's iPad 9th Generation, with limited inventory available at the year's best $269.99 price. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip back to $269.99,...
Apple saw modest iPad sales growth in battered China market

PC shipments in China fell overall in quarter three of 2022 due to weak commercial demand, but Apple's iPad held firm in the tablet category. The newest analysis from Canalys examines PC shipments, which include...
Kindle Scribe review: Largest-ever Kindle is not good enough

The Kindle Scribe has the biggest screen Amazon has made for its e-reader, and you can now write on it — but its limitations, and its cost, mean it only has niche appeal.

