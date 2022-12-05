Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Cherry releases two keyboards & Bluetooth mouse for Mac users
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Cherry Americas has released two keyboards specifically forMac users, plus a Bluetooth mouse to help enhance productivity. The new products include the KW 9100 Slim for Mac, KC 6000C keyboards, and the Bluetooth-enabled GENTIX...
Apple Insider
Satechi has a new 10,000mAh Duo Wireless Power Stand
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Popular accessory maker Satechi has released a new wireless charging stand that can charge aniPhone, AirPods, and a third device of your choice. The Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand is a powerful 10,000mAh power...
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Dec. 9: $255 off M2 MacBook Air, Refurbished iPads starting at $115, 33% off Samsung 32-inch M7 4K monitor, more
Friday's best deals include the new 10.9-inch iPad for $399, $10 off Apple's MagSafe Charger, $75 off an 11-inch iPad Pro, and much more. Every day,AppleInsider scours online retailers daily to find discounts and offers on hardware and accessories, including Apple devices, smart TVs, accessories, and other gear. The best offers we find are put together into our Daily Deals list for our readers to browse and save money.
Apple Insider
Protect a charging iPhone & iPad with a Baseus 40W Power Strip
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Powering multiple devices doesn't mean you need to use multiple outlets, as the new Baseus PowerCombo Pro 40W Power Strip provides connections so your iPhone, iPad, and four more device can charge at the same time.
Apple Insider
Best MagSafe wallets for the 2022 holiday season
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — TheMagSafe launch with the iPhone 8 and iPhone X brought with it a new twist on iPhone accessories. Here are the best holiday options for snap-on MagSafe wallets. Like other accessories, several brands attempt...
Apple Insider
Apple's M1 Max MacBook Pro 14-inch with 32GB RAM dips to $2,445, plus $70 off AppleCare
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Save $454 on thehigh-end 14-inch MacBook Pro configuration with Apple's M1 Max chip and 32GB of memory, with units in stock and ready to ship with free expedited delivery. Apple's MacBook Pro 14-inch with...
Apple Insider
New DJI Mini 3 drone is a tiny drone that can shoot 4K HDR video
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The DJI Mini 3 is the latest addition to the DJI mini lineup of tiny, lightweight drones and has 4k HDR capabilities. DJI specifically designed the Mini 3 to weigh under 249 grams, but...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Dec. 8: $50 off Apple Watch Ultra, $100 off iPad Air 5, 42% off Roomba J7, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Thursday's best deals include $400 off Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro, $20 off AirPods Pro 2, $90 off 11-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad, and much more. Every day, AppleInsider scours online retailers daily to find...
Apple Insider
Mophie Powerstation Plus review: Enough portable power for iPhone & iPad
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Mophie's Powerstation Plus is an all-in-one package that will give sufficient portable power to most — with a bonus or penalty of built-in cables for both Lightning and USB-C, depending on how you use it.
Apple Insider
NovaPlus A8 Duo review: Inexpensive Apple Pencil-like stylus for iPad
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The NovaPlus A8 Duo is a lightweight Apple Pencil clone, and is a nearly-flawless option for iPad-centric sketchers, note-takers, and more. NovaPlus is back with an improved version of its well-received Apple Pencil-like stylus,...
Apple Insider
Discover Samsung deals: save up to $1,200 on Odyssey Ark, M8 monitor, Bespoke appliances
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The holiday Discover Samsung Event is live, offering numerous deals on computer monitors, TVs and appliances for bargain hunters. The Discover Samsung savings event lasts until December 15, but flash deals are in effect,...
Apple Insider
WaterField releases a ballistic nylon carrying case for the iPhone
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — WaterField Designs has released a new carrying case foriPhone made of ballistic nylon that people can wear across their bodies. It's called the Essential iPhone Crossbody Pouch, with room for an iPhone and small...
Apple Insider
Holiday Gift Guide 2022: luxury gifts Mac users will love
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — If you're looking for a special present for the Mac user in your family, here are some of the best luxury gift ideas this holiday season. The holidays are a time for giving, but...
Apple Insider
Deals: loaded M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch on sale for $1,399 ($500 off)
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Grab aloaded M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD for $1,399, a $500 discount that works out to 26% off. This holiday season B&H Photo has an incredible $500 off deal...
Apple Insider
TP-Link expands HomeKit collection with new smart plugs & switches
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — TP-Link has announced new additions to itsHomeKit-compatible Kasa ecosystem, including two smart light switches and a smart outdoor plug. The company provides networking and smart home products for consumers, and its latest products help...
Apple Insider
Apple seeds Release Candidate developer beta of macOS Ventura 13.1
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple is now on round five of itsmacOS Ventura 13.1 beta testing, with developers provided a Release Candidate build of the operating system to try out. New betas can be acquired from the Apple...
Apple Insider
Amazon's $269 deal on Apple's iPad 9th Generation is back
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Black Friday pricing has returned on Apple's iPad 9th Generation, with limited inventory available at the year's best $269.99 price. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip back to $269.99,...
Apple Insider
Apple saw modest iPad sales growth in battered China market
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — PC shipments in China fell overall in quarter three of 2022 due to weak commercial demand, but Apple'siPad held firm in the tablet category. The newest analysis from Canalys examines PC shipments, which include...
Apple Insider
Amazon drops Apple's Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro & iPad Air to all-time low of $210
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Turn your iPad into a laptop with this top Magic Keyboard deal from Amazon that brings the price down to $210 — a 30% discount, with delivery by Christmas. Amazon went a little...
Apple Insider
Kindle Scribe review: Largest-ever Kindle is not good enough
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Kindle Scribe has the biggest screen Amazon has made for its e-reader, and you can now write on it — but its limitations, and its cost, mean it only has niche appeal.
Comments / 0