ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

Comments / 0

Related
MyNorthwest

WSDOT: Drivers need to be prepared heading over the passes

After a series of multi-hour closures on Interstate 90, including a 15-car collision Sunday, a 38-car collision Wednesday, and now three semi crashes Thursday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says drivers are not prepared enough to drive across the mountain passes with winter weather conditions. WSDOT spokesperson Summer...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Washington State Patrol reminds people to slow down in poor road conditions

CENTRAL WASHINGTON – Wednesday’s icy and foggy conditions caused several crashes throughout central Washington. Washington State Patrol wants to remind people to drive careful when road conditions are poor and remember you are not invincible just because you have all-wheel drive. Between Yakima and Grandview, WSP reported two...
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued to North Central Washington

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for North Central Washington starting Friday night. South winds are expected to bring moisture into the area late Friday night and will persist through Sunday morning. The North Central region is expected to receive over half a foot of snow,...
WENATCHEE, WA
Post Register

Two new winter storms head this way

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two new rounds of winter weather are headed this way. 1-3" of snow is possible for the Friday morning commute. Snow is expected to hit Eastern Oregon and into the West/Central mountains of Idaho Thursday evening. Friday morning could see widespread snow at all elevations,...
IDAHO STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

MORNING SNOW: Monday school closures, road conditions and snow reports

Snow falling in Richland, WA around 2am Monday December 5th. TRI-CITIES, Wash.– Eastern Washington and Oregon residents woke up to a blanket of snow. The First Alert Weather Team tracked some of the heaviest snow over Prosser, Benton City, Tri-Cities, Hanford and Walla Walla early Monday morning. What started as a light snow event Sunday quickly gained momentum overnight in...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Winter Weather Advisory Issued as Snow Moves in Thursday

We are now less than 24 hours away from our next round of snow moving across the Inland Northwest, and the reason we have issued a NonStop Local Weather Alert. The latest high-resolution forecasts are now showing the snow arriving in Spokane around mid-day on Thursday and continuing to fall until the early morning hours of Friday. As this storm is moving in from the west, expect snow showers to start up by mid-morning for Central Washington.
SPOKANE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Top 5 “Best” Places for a Car Crash in Tri-Cities

There's no turning back now. Snow is on the ground in Tri-Cities and that inevitably means one thing: cars are going in the ditches. For whatever reason, bad weather brings out even worse driving habits that make life on the road and city streets total hell for everyone. Just because you have a lifted truck doesn't mean you are immune to fish-tailing, so slow down a little so the overcorrection is less severe. To all the people who camp in the passing lane just to go fifteen miles per hour, you should move over.
TRI-CITIES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Icy ground can lead to major injury

YAKIMA, Wash.- Snow and ice will stick around with the cold temperatures in Central Washington and with them bring an increased risk for slips and falls outside. It's important to remember to double check the ground before walking as black ice still exists once you step out of the car. Balance can be thrown off in a moment's notice before you're mid-air flailing to recover. That flailing can also spell the beginning of even more injuries.
YAKIMA, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Rain and snow mix on the way

SEATTLE - After a frozen start to the day, we're tracking another surge of moisture across parts of Western Washington. A rain and snow mix is in the forecast. Little to no accumulations are expected. A lot of neighborhood roads, driveways and sidewalks remain snowy and slushy. If you're able...
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Snowy Sunday Dec. 4 Forecast

UPDATE: The Winter Weather Advisory is now a Winter Storm Warning for the Columbia Basin, foothills of the Blues and the Columbia River Gorge until 4 a.m. Monday. We could see an ADDITIONAL 1-3" inches some places seeing totals by midday Monday around 4-6". Very slippery and dangerous road conditions...
OREGON STATE
FOX 11 and 41

Washington State Patrol shares several car crashes in I-82 Sunday Morning

Trooper Chris Thorson with the Washington State Patrol shared on social media Sunday morning, several car accidents reported between Kennewick and Umatilla. He says majority of the accidents have been caused by drivers speeding in the current conditions. “Please slow down and practice gentle steering and braking in this weather,”...
KENNEWICK, WA
KHQ Right Now

More snow on the way! The good news: this snowfall will be lighter than last week's storm

Another system of snow will disrupt this quiet weekend, as light snow is forecasted to fall throughout the Inland Northwest Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Coming from the south, a lighter system of precipitation is looking to bring snowfall throughout Washington state and parts of the Idaho panhandle. By ten a.m. Sunday, southern and central WA will see a mix of rain and snowfall; this includes Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, Yakima, Lewison and Pullman.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy