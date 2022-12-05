Read full article on original website
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Auburn Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyAuburn, WA
westsideseattle.com
Salty's at the SEA sets sail on new airport location
Salty's on Alki has long been known as a restaurant with the best view of Seattle. How do you top that? Gerry Kingen, co-owner Kathryn Kingen, daughter and partner Kate Kingen, Gen. Mgr Chris Darst and the Salty's leadership team may have found a way. Now open at the airport...
Popular Seattle Bakery Reopening Downtown Location: Here's When
The bakery chain shut down its downtown location earlier this year due to crime concerns.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Seattle, WA
Seattle is known as one of the best foodie cities in the United States. And, although Seattle is well known for its impeccable seafood, the city has an abundance of other cuisines that are outstanding. This article delves into the 20 Best Restaurants in Seattle, Washington. The history of each...
roadtirement.com
The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington
The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
seattlerefined.com
Family, community and beauty blend at Claudia's Beauty Studio in Mukilteo
A glamorous pink and white beauty studio in Mukilteo is celebrating a year of treating local clients to beauty treatments and self-care. The aesthetic at Claudia's Beauty Studio is "very magical, warm and cozy," describes owner Claudia Rojas. Her journey into entrepreneurship has been years of hard work, determination and...
seattlerefined.com
Seattle's Queen Mary Tea Room is royally delightful
With the holidays afoot, now is the perfect time to connect with loved ones and the perfect place to meet is at Seattle's Queen Mary Tea Room, with plenty of holiday teas, of course. Queen Mary is proud to be one of the oldest tea rooms in America, renowned among...
Here's The Best Pastry Spot In Washington
Yelp found the best place to grab pastries in every state, and one under-the-radar Florida cafe made the list.
scenicstates.com
10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington
If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
seattlerefined.com
Outlier Seattle offers big-time burgers and show-stopping milkshakes
Outlier Seattle is a newly-transformed restaurant featuring a modern burger bar, local beers, a wide variety of fries, and over-the-top milkshakes. The new concept opened under the direction of Benjamin Davison, Director of Food and Beverage, alongside a female-led culinary team, including Executive Chef Ari Bobbitt and Lead Bartender Clarissa Brooks. Located at the Hotel Monaco in Seattle's Financial District, Outlier is a sure bet for a pre-gameday meal, night out on the town with friends, or casual date night. Their back patio features a gas fireplace, heaters, and lights strung about for a cozy, but modern atmosphere.
MyNorthwest.com
Suits: Is blaring music outside an encampment unfair?
A Seattle business that got tired of having a homeless encampment nearby started blasting classical music to get people to leave. The encampment is on N 128th Street and Stone Avenue N in Bitter Lake, where a Comcast Service Center has been playing loud music from a surveillance system with a speaker.
seattlebikeblog.com
Packer: The public won’t build a new surface parking lot near Pike Place Market after all
Ryan Packer has some wonderful news: Seattle City Light will not build its planned surface parking lot at Western Ave and Blanchard Street after all. Word of the proposed parking lot, located within the Western Ave business strip that extends north from Pike Place Market, was a huge disappointment after a public process revealed a clear desire for a park or other public space on the parcel that was formerly home for a Viaduct off-ramp.
Seattle in the Winter: 17 Unique And Fun Things To Do
Many people talk about Seattle being a dreary and rainy place, but I, for one, can vouch that that’s not always the case. Seattle has its fair share of nice days, and I mean REALLY nice days.
Councilmember calls for light rail ‘starter line’ from Bellevue to Redmond
Sound Transit is exploring the option of starting light rail service on the Eastside despite delays in construction connecting the track to the main Seattle light rail line. District 6 King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci expressed her excitement after taking her first trip on the newly completed light rail track from Bel-Red station at 130th street to Overlake Village Station in Redmond Thursday night.
roadtirement.com
Christmas decorations at Lynnwood, Washington’s Alderwood Mall
We did a bit of shopping after our dinner at The Old Spaghetti Factory yesterday. The Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood, Washington was decked out in full Christmas season decorations.
seattleschild.com
Evergreen Christmas Lights in Bothell: fun, festive and free!
To kick off our holiday season, our family decided to attend what has become a much-loved Bothell tradition, the Evergreen Christmas Lights. We braved the cold and the ice and were rewarded with a magical Christmas light show, enchanting train displays and a warm welcome. Getting there and parking. About...
KING-5
BREAKING: Fiery crash in Seattle
One person is dead after a fiery crash in Seattle near Lumen Field. Police believe alcohol was a factor.
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you favorite comfort food is a good burgers and some fries and you also happen to live in Washington, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that are highly praised for their food and service.
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle housing cools as recession fears continue to linger
Seattle had one of the fastest-growing housing markets in the country when tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft were hiring in droves. But with the current layoff environment, the housing market has been cooling. According to a report from Redfin, housing sales are down 42.2% from last year, as prices...
'It was deliberate': Power grid stations in Pacific Northwest fall victim to recent attacks
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Critical infrastructure across the country has been put on alert after an attack on two substations in North Carolina, an incident that cut power to tens of thousands for days. Washington law enforcement sources confirm that they received a memo from the FBI warning them about...
Seattle PSA: If you were impacted by recent layoffs, apply for unemployment immediately.
Photo byWashington State Unemployment Rate by County. Your severance should not affect your eligibility. Some people confuse severance with medical as being a non-active employee. If you aren’t receiving full benefits such as accumulating vacation and sick time, you should be eligible.
