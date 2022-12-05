ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Maui police share insight on missing persons investigations

Maui police are working to build a Search & Rescue program that would work on missing persons investigations in Maui County. The information was shared as Maui Now inquired about five separate missing persons cases involving adult men in the East Maui area recently. The cases were reported over a span of 10 months, and the list of missing includes both residents and visitors ranging in age from 40-61.
Return of Christmas drive-thru at Kalana O Maui County Building, Dec. 10

The County of Maui announced the return of the Mayor’s Christmas Drive-Thru event at the Kalana O Maui Building in Wailuku, this Saturday, Dec. 10, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mayor Michael Victorino and First Lady Joycelyn Victorino will host the event, and Santa Claus will be on hand to greet passing motorists.
Mary Kaui Kala-Brook named new MEO Hāna Branch Manager

A past Hāna High & Elementary valedictorian, Mary Kaui Kala-Brook, will lead the Hāna Branch of Maui Economic Opportunity to help her neighbors and offer her experiences on the Mainland to benefit her hometown. Kala-Brook’s first day at the 57-year-old Maui County nonprofit was Monday, Dec. 5. She...
Maui Prep Bozich Center sponsors donate $36,000 to independent school

Maui Preparatory Academy’s Bozich Center sponsors contributed $36,000 this year to the independent school serving preschool through 12th grade in West Maui. It’s Aliʻi level sponsors are: RayChin.com, Lahaina Stables and Triplett ʻOhana. The donations from the Aliʻi, ʻOhana and Hui sponsors provide unrestricted funding that...
Maui Planning Department closes Dec. 8 for training

The County of Maui’s Planning Department will be closed all day on Thursday, Dec. 8 for staff training. All offices will reopen the following day, Friday, Dec. 9. Planning Department offices are located in the One Main Plaza building at 2200 Main Street in Wailuku. The Administration office is in Suite 315, the Zoning Administration and Enforcement Division is in Suite 335, the Long- Range Division is in Suite 601, the Current Division is in Suite 619, and the Plan Implementation Division is in Suite 640.
UH Maui College to host “Giving Back” Open House, Dec. 16

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College will host a “Giving Back” Open House on Friday, Dec. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. on the Great Lawn of the Kahului campus and Pā‘ina Building dining area. “Our college is, literally, the heart of our community,” said...
Maui Mayor-elect Richard Bissen seeks resumes statewide to serve administration

Maui County Mayor-elect, Richard Bissen is seeking individuals who wish to serve their community in the position of County Department Directors and Deputy Directors. Positions being sought include those within the Department of Planning, Parks and Recreation, Housing and Human Concerns, Finance, Environmental Management, Agriculture, Water Supply, Public Works, Budget and Transportation.
Maui County Youth Council to transmit 2022 final Youth Legislative Package

Resolutions adopted by a majority vote of the Maui County Youth Council of 2022 at its final meeting held earlier this month, will be compiled into the “Youth Legislative Package of 2022.” This will be transmitted via county communication to the Maui County Council at its Dec. 16 meeting.

