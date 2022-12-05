The County of Maui’s Planning Department will be closed all day on Thursday, Dec. 8 for staff training. All offices will reopen the following day, Friday, Dec. 9. Planning Department offices are located in the One Main Plaza building at 2200 Main Street in Wailuku. The Administration office is in Suite 315, the Zoning Administration and Enforcement Division is in Suite 335, the Long- Range Division is in Suite 601, the Current Division is in Suite 619, and the Plan Implementation Division is in Suite 640.

