Golden, CO

Fatal crash closes westbound I-70 west of Golden

By Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AsnxR_0jY7Fdjy00

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — All lanes of westbound Interstate 70 west of Golden closed for several hours Monday morning due to a fatal crash.

All westbound lanes reopened around 1:40 p.m.

Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol said the crash, which happened near C470, was reported at 10:32 a.m. As of now, he said investigators believe only one car was involved. One person died, Lewis said.

The left lane of eastbound I-70 in the area was also closed between Golden and C470, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. That reopened around 1:15 p.m.

In addition, westbound C470 to westbound I-70 was closed to all traffic. That has since reopened.

Colorado State Patrol said earlier Monday that the closure may be a lengthy.

As of 12:57 p.m., tow trucks were working at the scene to open the road.

No other details were immediately available.

Denver7 News KMGH

